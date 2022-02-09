Here’s the Exhibitor List for Expo Chicago 2022

The Expo Chicago art fair has announced the more than 140 galleries from 25 countries that will participate in its upcoming 2022 edition, scheduled to take place at Navy Pier April 7-10.
This edition of Expo Chicago will be the first after the fair canceled both its 2020 and 2021 editions because of the pandemic. In the run-up to the 2022 fair, the organization announced that it would expand its museum purchase prize, which is sponsored by Northern Trust, and that it would convene museum directors for a summit to discuss “institutional reinvention.”
This year’s exhibitor list includes leading galleries like Kasmin, DC Moore, Luhring Augustine, Nara Roesler, Vielmetter Los Angeles, and Jessica Silverman Gallery, as well as several galleries from Chicago including Gray, Kavi Gupta, Rhona Hoffman, Mariane Ibrahim, and Corbett vs. Dempsey. First-time participants include Michael Werner Gallery, Petzel Gallery, Foxy Production, and Hales Gallery.
In an email, Tony Karman, Expo Chicago’s president and director, said, “After two years, two postponements, numerous shifts in the art fair calendar, and a rapidly-evolving art world ecology, I am grateful for the unwavering support of both our regional and greater international art communities as we welcome the world this April, as we have done so many times in the past. I am confident about our future and our ability to be a partner and catalyst with our international exhibitors, collectors, curators, artists, and institutions as we move forward together into the future.”
In addition to its main display for galleries, Expo Chicago also includes thematic sections: Profile (for single-artist installations or themed booths), Editions + Books, Special Exhibitions (for nonprofit organizations), and Exposure (for solo- or two-artist presentations by galleries in operation for 10 years or fewer, to be curated this year by Humberto Moro, who was recently appointed as deputy director of the Dia Art Foundation).
In a statement, Moro said, “With a special attention to Latin America, this year’s Exposure galleries bring works in many mediums by creators from all parts of the world, who are navigating the complexities of the past years. I’m so thrilled to present a section which will resonate with both specialists and the public, and encourage both discovery and delight.”
The full exhibitor list for Expo Chicago follows below.
Galleries
Aaron Galleries, Chicago
Allouche Gallery, New York
Almeida & Dale, São Paulo
Arróniz, Mexico City
Galería Artizar Canary Islands
Ascaso Gallery, Miami, Caracas
Richard Beavers Gallery, Brooklyn
Rena Bransten Gallery, San Francisco
CABINET Gallery, London
Casterline | Goodman Gallery, Aspen, Chicago
Cernuda Arte, Coral Gables
Galería La Cometa, Bogotá, Medellín, Madrid
Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago
Cynthia Corbett Gallery, London
Cristea Roberts Gallery, London
Stephen Daiter Gallery, Chicago
DC Moore Gallery, New York
De Buck Gallery, New York, Saint Paul de Vence
Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Los Angeles
DOCUMENT, Chicago
Dolan/Maxwell, Philadelphia
Catherine Edelman Gallery, Chicago
Badr El Jundi, Marbella
Galerie La Forest Divonne, Paris, Brussels
Forum Gallery, New York
Foxy Production, New York
Gazelli Art House, London, Baku
David Gill Gallery, London
Goya Contemporary Gallery, Baltimore
GRAY, Chicago, New York
Kavi Gupta, Chicago
Hales Gallery, London, New York
half gallery, New York
Harper’s, New York, East Hampton, Los Angeles
Richard Heller Gallery, Los Angeles
Galerie Max Hetzler, Berlin, Paris, London
HEXTON | modern and contemporary, Aspen, Chicago
Hirschl & Adler Modern, New York
Nancy Hoffman Gallery, New York
Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago
Mariane Ibrahim, Chicago, Paris
Bernard Jacobson Gallery, London
Jenkins Johnson Gallery, San Francisco, New York
Kamakura Gallery, Kamakura
Nathalie Karg Gallery, New York
Kasmin, New York
David Klein Gallery, Detroit, Birmingham
Alan Koppel Gallery, Chicago
Galerie Kornfeld, Berlin
Olga Korper Gallery, Toronto
Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art, Houston
Jane Lombard Gallery, New York
Diana Lowenstein Gallery, Miami
Luhring Augustine, New York
Fergus McCaffrey, New York, Tokyo
McCormick Gallery, Chicago
Miles McEnery Gallery, New York
moniquemeloche, Chicago
NINO MIER GALLERY, Los Angeles, Brussels, Marfa
Shulamit Nazarian, Los Angeles
Jonathan Novak Contemporary Art, Los Angeles
Nueveochenta, Bogotá
Claire Oliver Gallery, New York
Over the Influence, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Bangkok
Pablo’s Birthday, New York
Petzel, New York
Polígrafa Obra Gráfica, Barcelona
Pontone Gallery, London, Augusta
P.P.O.W., New York
Galería RGR, Mexico City
Galerie Richard, Paris, New York
Galeria Nara Roesler, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York
rosenfeld, London
Diane Rosenstein Gallery, Los Angeles
Ross+Kramer Gallery, New York, East Hampton
Richard Saltoun Gallery, London
Karsten Schubert London, London
Eduardo Secci, Florence, Milan
Carrie Secrist Gallery, Chicago
William Shearburn Gallery, St. Louis
Jessica Silverman Gallery, San Francisco
SmithDavidson Gallery, Miami, Mexico City, Amsterdam
Sous Les Etoiles Gallery, New York
MARC STRAUS, New York
Sundaram Tagore Gallery, New York, Singapore, London
Tandem Press, Madison
Tang Contemporary Art, Beijing, Hong Kong, Bangkok
Timothy Taylor, London, New York
Steve Turner, Los Angeles
VETA, Madrid
Vielmetter Los Angeles, Los Angeles
Volume Gallery, Chicago
Michael Werner Gallery, New York, London
Wexler Gallery, Philadelphia, New York
WHATIFTHEWORLD, Cape Town
Timothy Yarger Fine Art, Los Angeles
Profile
Jean Albano Gallery, Chicago
F.L. Braswell Fine Art, Chicago, Lakeside
Chambers Fine Art, New York, Beijing
Galerie Charlot, Paris, Tel Aviv
Dep Art Gallery, Milan
Anat Ebgi, Los Angeles
Derek Eller Gallery, New York
Charlie James Gallery, Los Angeles
Galerie Papillon, Paris
ANDREW RAFACZ, Chicago
Revolver Galería, Buenos Aires
Ronchini Gallery, London
Gary Snyder Fine Art MT, Montana
Mindy Solomon Gallery, Miami
Spinello Projects, Miami
Zucker Art Books, Great Barrington
Exposure
56 HENRY, New York
Allouche Benias, Athens
Galerie Rolando Anselmi, Berlin, Rome
Rutger Brandt Gallery, Amsterdam
Rebecca Camacho Presents, San Francisco
Cob Gallery, London
Deli Gallery, New York
Dio Horia Gallery, Athens, Mykonos
DURAN MASHAAL, Montreal
Embajada, San Juan
Foto Relevance, Houston
Fridman Gallery, New York
Gaa Gallery, Provincetown, Cologne
GINSBERG, Lima
The Hole, New York
Galería Karen Huber, Mexico City
Instituto De Visión, Bogotá, New York
Johansson Projects, Oakland, San Francisco
LatchKey Gallery, New York
Lawrie Shabibi, Dubai
M. LeBlanc, Chicago
Kristen Lorello, New York
LUCE GALLERY, Torino
MACHETE, Mexico City
MAKASIINI CONTEMPORARY, Turku
Marinaro, New York
Martin Art Projects, Cape Town
MICKEY, Chicago
Montague Contemporary, New York
Ndr Nw Mgmt, New York
Marisa Newman Projects, New York
NOME, Berlin
Patel Brown, Toronto
PATRON, Chicago
Pequod Co., Mexico City
The Pill, Istanbul
Romer Young Gallery, San Francisco
Maximillian William, London
Yusto/Giner, Marbella, Madrid
Anna Zorina Gallery, New York
Editions + Books
ART FOR CHANGE, New York
Boreas Fine Art, Chicago
Bert Green Fine Art, Chicago
Eminence Grise Editions, New York
Highpoint Center for Printmaking, Minneapolis
Island Press, St. Louis
Lusenhop Fine Art, Cleveland
Manneken Press, Bloomington
Printed Matter Inc., New York
Ruiz-Healy Art, San Antonio, New York
René Schmitt, Berlin, WOL
Spudnik Press, Chicago
Stoney Road Press, Dublin
Special Exhibitions
6018North, Chicago
Aperture Foundation, New York
Artadia, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco
CASE Art Fund, Chicago, Oslo
Center for Native Futures, Chicago
Chicago Artists Coalition, Chicago
Circle Contemporary, Arts of Life, Chicago
CPS Lives, Chicago
Daata, London
For Freedoms
FRONT International, Cleveland
The Gallery Club, Amsterdam
Generative Multilogue, Chicago
Hyde Park Art Center, Chicago
Independent Curators International (ICI), New York
Museo Tamayo, Mexico City
Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago
The Renaissance Society, Chicago
Rupert, Vilnius
The School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago
University of Chicago, Chicago
Weinberg/Newton Gallery, Chicago