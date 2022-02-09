Here’s the Exhibitor List for Expo Chicago 2022

The Expo Chicago art fair has announced the more than 140 galleries from 25 countries that will participate in its upcoming 2022 edition, scheduled to take place at Navy Pier April 7-10.

This edition of Expo Chicago will be the first after the fair canceled both its 2020 and 2021 editions because of the pandemic. In the run-up to the 2022 fair, the organization announced that it would expand its museum purchase prize, which is sponsored by Northern Trust, and that it would convene museum directors for a summit to discuss “institutional reinvention.”

This year’s exhibitor list includes leading galleries like Kasmin, DC Moore, Luhring Augustine, Nara Roesler, Vielmetter Los Angeles, and Jessica Silverman Gallery, as well as several galleries from Chicago including Gray, Kavi Gupta, Rhona Hoffman, Mariane Ibrahim, and Corbett vs. Dempsey. First-time participants include Michael Werner Gallery, Petzel Gallery, Foxy Production, and Hales Gallery.

In an email, Tony Karman, Expo Chicago’s president and director, said, “After two years, two postponements, numerous shifts in the art fair calendar, and a rapidly-evolving art world ecology, I am grateful for the unwavering support of both our regional and greater international art communities as we welcome the world this April, as we have done so many times in the past. I am confident about our future and our ability to be a partner and catalyst with our international exhibitors, collectors, curators, artists, and institutions as we move forward together into the future.”

In addition to its main display for galleries, Expo Chicago also includes thematic sections: Profile (for single-artist installations or themed booths), Editions + Books, Special Exhibitions (for nonprofit organizations), and Exposure (for solo- or two-artist presentations by galleries in operation for 10 years or fewer, to be curated this year by Humberto Moro, who was recently appointed as deputy director of the Dia Art Foundation).

In a statement, Moro said, “With a special attention to Latin America, this year’s Exposure galleries bring works in many mediums by creators from all parts of the world, who are navigating the complexities of the past years. I’m so thrilled to present a section which will resonate with both specialists and the public, and encourage both discovery and delight.”

The full exhibitor list for Expo Chicago follows below.

Galleries

Aaron Galleries, Chicago

Allouche Gallery, New York

Almeida & Dale, São Paulo

Arróniz, Mexico City

Galería Artizar Canary Islands

Ascaso Gallery, Miami, Caracas

Richard Beavers Gallery, Brooklyn

Rena Bransten Gallery, San Francisco

CABINET Gallery, London

Casterline | Goodman Gallery, Aspen, Chicago

Cernuda Arte, Coral Gables

Galería La Cometa, Bogotá, Medellín, Madrid

Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago

Cynthia Corbett Gallery, London

Cristea Roberts Gallery, London

Stephen Daiter Gallery, Chicago

DC Moore Gallery, New York

De Buck Gallery, New York, Saint Paul de Vence

Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Los Angeles

DOCUMENT, Chicago

Dolan/Maxwell, Philadelphia

Catherine Edelman Gallery, Chicago

Badr El Jundi, Marbella

Galerie La Forest Divonne, Paris, Brussels

Forum Gallery, New York

Foxy Production, New York

Gazelli Art House, London, Baku

David Gill Gallery, London

Goya Contemporary Gallery, Baltimore

GRAY, Chicago, New York

Kavi Gupta, Chicago

Hales Gallery, London, New York

half gallery, New York

Harper’s, New York, East Hampton, Los Angeles

Richard Heller Gallery, Los Angeles

Galerie Max Hetzler, Berlin, Paris, London

HEXTON | modern and contemporary, Aspen, Chicago

Hirschl & Adler Modern, New York

Nancy Hoffman Gallery, New York

Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago

Mariane Ibrahim, Chicago, Paris

Bernard Jacobson Gallery, London

Jenkins Johnson Gallery, San Francisco, New York

Kamakura Gallery, Kamakura

Nathalie Karg Gallery, New York

Kasmin, New York

David Klein Gallery, Detroit, Birmingham

Alan Koppel Gallery, Chicago

Galerie Kornfeld, Berlin

Olga Korper Gallery, Toronto

Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art, Houston

Jane Lombard Gallery, New York

Diana Lowenstein Gallery, Miami

Luhring Augustine, New York

Fergus McCaffrey, New York, Tokyo

McCormick Gallery, Chicago

Miles McEnery Gallery, New York

moniquemeloche, Chicago

NINO MIER GALLERY, Los Angeles, Brussels, Marfa

Shulamit Nazarian, Los Angeles

Jonathan Novak Contemporary Art, Los Angeles

Nueveochenta, Bogotá

Claire Oliver Gallery, New York

Over the Influence, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Bangkok

Pablo’s Birthday, New York

Petzel, New York

Polígrafa Obra Gráfica, Barcelona

Pontone Gallery, London, Augusta

P.P.O.W., New York

Galería RGR, Mexico City

Galerie Richard, Paris, New York

Galeria Nara Roesler, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York

rosenfeld, London

Diane Rosenstein Gallery, Los Angeles

Ross+Kramer Gallery, New York, East Hampton

Richard Saltoun Gallery, London

Karsten Schubert London, London

Eduardo Secci, Florence, Milan

Carrie Secrist Gallery, Chicago

William Shearburn Gallery, St. Louis

Jessica Silverman Gallery, San Francisco

SmithDavidson Gallery, Miami, Mexico City, Amsterdam

Sous Les Etoiles Gallery, New York

MARC STRAUS, New York

Sundaram Tagore Gallery, New York, Singapore, London

Tandem Press, Madison

Tang Contemporary Art, Beijing, Hong Kong, Bangkok

Timothy Taylor, London, New York

Steve Turner, Los Angeles

VETA, Madrid

Vielmetter Los Angeles, Los Angeles

Volume Gallery, Chicago

Michael Werner Gallery, New York, London

Wexler Gallery, Philadelphia, New York

WHATIFTHEWORLD, Cape Town

Timothy Yarger Fine Art, Los Angeles

Profile

Jean Albano Gallery, Chicago

F.L. Braswell Fine Art, Chicago, Lakeside

Chambers Fine Art, New York, Beijing

Galerie Charlot, Paris, Tel Aviv

Dep Art Gallery, Milan

Anat Ebgi, Los Angeles

Derek Eller Gallery, New York

Charlie James Gallery, Los Angeles

Galerie Papillon, Paris

ANDREW RAFACZ, Chicago

Revolver Galería, Buenos Aires

Ronchini Gallery, London

Gary Snyder Fine Art MT, Montana

Mindy Solomon Gallery, Miami

Spinello Projects, Miami

Zucker Art Books, Great Barrington

Exposure

56 HENRY, New York

Allouche Benias, Athens

Galerie Rolando Anselmi, Berlin, Rome

Rutger Brandt Gallery, Amsterdam

Rebecca Camacho Presents, San Francisco

Cob Gallery, London

Deli Gallery, New York

Dio Horia Gallery, Athens, Mykonos

DURAN MASHAAL, Montreal

Embajada, San Juan

Foto Relevance, Houston

Fridman Gallery, New York

Gaa Gallery, Provincetown, Cologne

GINSBERG, Lima

The Hole, New York

Galería Karen Huber, Mexico City

Instituto De Visión, Bogotá, New York

Johansson Projects, Oakland, San Francisco

LatchKey Gallery, New York

Lawrie Shabibi, Dubai

M. LeBlanc, Chicago

Kristen Lorello, New York

LUCE GALLERY, Torino

MACHETE, Mexico City

MAKASIINI CONTEMPORARY, Turku

Marinaro, New York

Martin Art Projects, Cape Town

MICKEY, Chicago

Montague Contemporary, New York

Ndr Nw Mgmt, New York

Marisa Newman Projects, New York

NOME, Berlin

Patel Brown, Toronto

PATRON, Chicago

Pequod Co., Mexico City

The Pill, Istanbul

Romer Young Gallery, San Francisco

Maximillian William, London

Yusto/Giner, Marbella, Madrid

Anna Zorina Gallery, New York

Editions + Books

ART FOR CHANGE, New York

Boreas Fine Art, Chicago

Bert Green Fine Art, Chicago

Eminence Grise Editions, New York

Highpoint Center for Printmaking, Minneapolis

Island Press, St. Louis

Lusenhop Fine Art, Cleveland

Manneken Press, Bloomington

Printed Matter Inc., New York

Ruiz-Healy Art, San Antonio, New York

René Schmitt, Berlin, WOL

Spudnik Press, Chicago

Stoney Road Press, Dublin

Special Exhibitions

6018North, Chicago

Aperture Foundation, New York

Artadia, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco

CASE Art Fund, Chicago, Oslo

Center for Native Futures, Chicago

Chicago Artists Coalition, Chicago

Circle Contemporary, Arts of Life, Chicago

CPS Lives, Chicago

Daata, London

For Freedoms

FRONT International, Cleveland

The Gallery Club, Amsterdam

Generative Multilogue, Chicago

Hyde Park Art Center, Chicago

Independent Curators International (ICI), New York

Museo Tamayo, Mexico City

Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago

The Renaissance Society, Chicago

Rupert, Vilnius

The School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago

University of Chicago, Chicago

Weinberg/Newton Gallery, Chicago