Est. 1902
Expo Chicago Names More Than 170 Exhibitors for 10th Anniversary Edition in April

Maximilíano Durón
View of Chicago waterfront with Navy Pier at center.
Navy Pier, the home of Expo Chicago. Courtesy Choose Chicago

For its 10th edition, due to launch in mid-April, the Expo Chicago art fair has lined up more than 170 exhibitors from 36 countries to present work at the Navy Pier.

The fair is slated to run April 14–16, with a VIP preview day on April 13. Among leading galleries that will participate are Gallery 1957, Corbett vs. Dempsey, Cristea Roberts Gallery, Luis De Jesus, Edel Assanti, Kavi Gupta, half gallery, Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Jenkins Johnson Gallery, Kasmin, Monique Meloche Gallery, Galeria Nara Roesler, and Michael Werner Gallery.

First-time exhibitors at the fair include Casas Riegner of Bogotá, Eric Firestone Gallery of New York and East Hampton, Kohn Gallery of Los Angeles, Micki Meng of San Francisco, Ortuzar Projects of New York, kó of Lagos, Reyes | Finn of Detroit, Southern Guild of Cape Town, Welancora Gallery of New York, and Almine Rech, which has locations in New York, Paris, Brussels, London, and Shanghai.

In addition to the main galleries, the fair will also include themed sections, including ones for editioned works and books, as well as for special exhibitions by nonprofits.

The Profile section, for solo or curated projects from international galleries, will include Chambers Fine Art, Charlie James Gallery, Spinello Projects, and WHATIFTHEWORLD. The Exposure section, for solo and two-person presentations from galleries in business for 10 years or fewer, will be organized by Aimé Iglesias Lukin, director and chief curator of visual arts at Americas Society in New York. Galleries in that section include Deli Gallery, Embajada, First Floor Gallery Harare, Galería Karen Huber, Instituto De Visión, kó, PIEDRAS, TERN, and Voloshyn Gallery.

In a statement, Expo Chicago founder and director Tony Karman said, “We are extremely proud to welcome the world to Chicago as we return to Navy Pier for the 10th anniversary edition of EXPO CHICAGO. We are deeply grateful for the work of our Selection Committee, our participating international exhibitors, our Presenting Sponsor Northern Trust and the many partners throughout the world who are contributing to our upcoming tenth edition.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.

Galleries

NameLocation
Gallery 1957Accra, London
Aaron GalleriesChicago
Almeida & DaleSão Paulo
ArrónizMexico City
Galería ArtizarCanary Islands
Bogéna GalerieSaint-Paul de Vence, Phoenix
Rena Bransten GallerySan Francisco
Carpenters Workshop GalleryLondon, Paris, New York, Los Angeles
Casas RiegnerBogotá
Casterline|Goodman GalleryAspen, Chicago
Cernuda ArteCoral Gables
Catharine Clark GallerySan Francisco
Ethan Cohen GalleryNew York, Beacon
Corbett vs. Dempsey Chicago
Cynthia Corbett GalleryLondon
C O U N T YPalm Beach
Catherine Couturier GalleryHouston
Cristea Roberts GalleryLondon
CURROGuadalajara
Stephen Daiter GalleryChicago
DC Moore GalleryNew York
De Buck GalleryNew York, Saint-Paul de Vence
Luis De Jesus Los AngelesLos Angeles
DOCUMENTChicago, Lisbon
Dolan/MaxwellPhiladelphia
Edel Assanti, London
Badr El JundiMadrid
Eric Firestone GalleryNew York, East Hampton
Galerie La Forest DivonneParis, Brussels
Forum GalleryNew York
Foto RelevanceHouston
Fredericks & FreiserNew York
David Gill GalleryLondon
Goya Contemporary GalleryBaltimore
Kavi GuptaChicago
Hales GalleryLondon, New York
half galleryNew York, Los Angeles
Richard Heller GalleryLos Angeles
Hesse FlatowNew York, Amagansett
Galerie Max HetzlerBerlin, Paris, London, Marfa
Hexton GalleryAspen
Nancy Hoffman GalleryNew York
Rhona Hoffman GalleryChicago
Inman GalleryHouston
Bernard Jacobson GalleryLondon
Michael JanssenBerlin
Jenkins Johnson GallerySan Francisco, New York
KasminNew York
David Klein GalleryDetroit
Kohn GalleryLos Angeles
Alan Koppel GalleryChicago
Greg Kucera GallerySeattle
M. LeBlancChicago
Galerie Christian LethertCologne
Fabienne LevyLausanne
LnS GalleryMiami
Jane Lombard GalleryNew York
Diana Lowenstein GalleryMiami
LUCE GALLERYTurin
Luhring AugustineNew York
David Lusk GalleryMemphis, Nashville
Malin GalleryNew York, Aspen
Fergus McCaffreyNew York, Tokyo, St. Barth
McCormick GalleryChicago
Miles McEnery GalleryNew York
Monique Meloche GalleryChicago
Micki MengSan Francisco
NINO MIER GALLERYLos Angeles, New York, Marfa, Brussels
Richard Norton GalleryChicago
Jonathan Novak Contemporary ArtLos Angeles
NueveochentaBogotá
Claire Oliver GalleryNew York
ONE AND J. GallerySeoul
Ortuzar ProjectsNew York
Pablo’s BirthdayNew York
Pentimenti GalleryPhiladelphia
Gerald Peters ContemporarySanta Fe, New York
The PitLos Angeles, Palm Springs
Galerie PoggiParis
Polígrafa Obra GráficaBarcelona
Pontone GalleryLondon
ANDREW RAFACZChicago
Almine RechNew York, Paris, Brussels, London, Shanghai
Galeria Nara RoeslerSão Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York
Rosenbaum ContemporaryBoca Raton, Palm Beach
Ryan Lee GalleryNew York
Carrie Secrist GalleryChicago
William Shearburn GallerySt. Louis
SmithDavidson GalleryAmsterdam, Miami
Gary Snyder Fine Art MTMontana
Mindy Solomon GalleryMiami
Sous Les Etoiles GalleryNew York
Southern GuildCape Town
MARC STRAUSNew York
Hollis Taggart ContemporaryNew York
Sundaram Tagore GalleryNew York, Singapore, London
Tandem PressMadison
Unit LondonLondon
UniX GalleryNew York
Vallarino Fine ArtNew York
VETA by Fer FrancésMadrid
Vielmetter Los AngelesLos Angeles
Volume GalleryChicago
Weinstein Hammons GalleryMinneapolis
Welancora GalleryNew York
Michael Werner GalleryNew York, London, Berlin
Western ExhibitionsChicago
Skokie Wexler GalleryPhiladelphia, New York
Maximillian WilliamLondon
Yares ArtNew York, Palm Springs, Santa Fe
Timothy Yarger Fine ArtLos Angeles, New York
Yusto / GinerMarbella, Madrid
Zidoun-Bossuyt GalleryLuxembourg, Dubai, Paris
Anna Zorina GalleryNew York, Los Angeles

Profile

Gallery NameLocation(s)
Braverman GalleryTel Aviv
Chambers Fine ArtNew York, Beijing
Dep Art GalleryMilan
ENGAGE ProjectsChicago
Sean Horton (Presents)New York
Charlie James GalleryLos Angeles
KORNFELD GalerieBerlin
Shulamit NazarianLos Angeles
Overduin & Co.Los Angeles
Galerie RichardParis
Eli Ridgway GalleryLisbon
RonchiniLondon
Eduardo SecciFlorence, Milan
Spinello ProjectsMiami
Washburn GalleryNew York
WHATIFTHEWORLDCape Town, Tulbagh

Exposure

Gallery NameLocation(s)
56 HENRYNew York
65GRANDChicago
AbattoirCleveland
Afriart GalleryKampala
Galerie Rolando AnselmiBerlin, Rome
Anthony GalleryChicago
ARTCO GalleryBerlin, Aachen
BarroNew York, Buenos Aires
Black Wall Street GalleryNew York
Rutger Brandt GalleryAmsterdam
Rebecca Camacho PresentsSan Francisco
Casemore GallerySan Francisco
Deli GalleryNew York, Mexico City
Dio Horia GalleryAthens
Duran MashaalMontréal
EmbajadaSan Juan
First Floor Gallery HarareHarare, Victoria Falls
FOLDLondon
Fridman GalleryNew York
The HoleNew York, Los Angeles
Galería Karen HuberMexico City
Instituto De VisiónBogotá, New York
Isla FlotanteBuenos Aires
Lagos
M77Milan
Martha’s ContemporaryAustin
Martin Art ProjectsCape Town
Montague ContemporaryNew York
Marisa Newman ProjectsNew York
Patrick Parrish GalleryNew York
Patel BrownToronto, Montréal
Kendra Jayne PatrickBern
PIEDRASBuenos Aires
Residency Art GalleryInglewood
Reyes | FinnDetroit
SARAI Gallery (SARADIPOUR)Tehran, Mahshahr
SEPTEMBERKinderhook
Catinca Tabacaru GalleryBucharest
TERNNassau
VERVESão Paulo
Voloshyn GalleryKyiv
Zalucky ContemporaryToronto

Editions + Books

GalleryLocation(s)
ART FOR CHANGENew York
F.L. Braswell Fine ArtChicago, Lakeside
Chicago Printmakers CollaborativeChicago
Bert Green Fine ArtChicago
Highpoint EditionsMinneapolis
Lusenhop Fine ArtCleveland
Manneken PressBloomington
LeRoy Neiman Center for Print Studies, Columbia UniversityNew York
Artbook + MCA Chicago StoreNew York, Chicago
Normal Editions at Illinois State UniversityNormal
Printed MatterNew York
René SchmittBerlin, WOL
Stoney Road PressDublin
Wildwood Press LLCSt. Louis

Special Exhibitions

Nonprofit OrganizationLocation(s)
6018NorthChicago
AMFMChicago
ApertureNew York
Arsenal Contemporary ArtMontréal, Toronto, New York
Art At A Time Like ThisNew York
ArtadiaAtlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco
Arts of Life – Circle ContemporaryChicago
CASE Art FundChicago, Oslo
Center for Native FuturesChicago
Chicago Artists CoalitionChicago
The Conservation CenterChicago
CPS LivesChicago
Human Rights WatchChicago
Hyde Park Art CenterChicago
Kalamazoo Institute of ArtsKalamazoo
Meno Parkas GalleryKaunas
Museum of Science and IndustryChicago
National Hellenic MuseumChicago
Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC)New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San
Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, Beijing
OSMOSNew York, Stamford
The Renaissance Society at the University of ChicagoChicago
The School of the Art Institute of ChicagoChicago
University of Chicago Department of Visual ArtsChicago
Wave PoolCincinnati
Weinberg/Newton GalleryChicago

