Expo Chicago Names More Than 170 Exhibitors for 10th Anniversary Edition in April

For its 10th edition, due to launch in mid-April, the Expo Chicago art fair has lined up more than 170 exhibitors from 36 countries to present work at the Navy Pier.

The fair is slated to run April 14–16, with a VIP preview day on April 13. Among leading galleries that will participate are Gallery 1957, Corbett vs. Dempsey, Cristea Roberts Gallery, Luis De Jesus, Edel Assanti, Kavi Gupta, half gallery, Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Jenkins Johnson Gallery, Kasmin, Monique Meloche Gallery, Galeria Nara Roesler, and Michael Werner Gallery.

First-time exhibitors at the fair include Casas Riegner of Bogotá, Eric Firestone Gallery of New York and East Hampton, Kohn Gallery of Los Angeles, Micki Meng of San Francisco, Ortuzar Projects of New York, kó of Lagos, Reyes | Finn of Detroit, Southern Guild of Cape Town, Welancora Gallery of New York, and Almine Rech, which has locations in New York, Paris, Brussels, London, and Shanghai.

In addition to the main galleries, the fair will also include themed sections, including ones for editioned works and books, as well as for special exhibitions by nonprofits.

The Profile section, for solo or curated projects from international galleries, will include Chambers Fine Art, Charlie James Gallery, Spinello Projects, and WHATIFTHEWORLD. The Exposure section, for solo and two-person presentations from galleries in business for 10 years or fewer, will be organized by Aimé Iglesias Lukin, director and chief curator of visual arts at Americas Society in New York. Galleries in that section include Deli Gallery, Embajada, First Floor Gallery Harare, Galería Karen Huber, Instituto De Visión, kó, PIEDRAS, TERN, and Voloshyn Gallery.

In a statement, Expo Chicago founder and director Tony Karman said, “We are extremely proud to welcome the world to Chicago as we return to Navy Pier for the 10th anniversary edition of EXPO CHICAGO. We are deeply grateful for the work of our Selection Committee, our participating international exhibitors, our Presenting Sponsor Northern Trust and the many partners throughout the world who are contributing to our upcoming tenth edition.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.

Galleries

Name Location Gallery 1957 Accra, London Aaron Galleries Chicago Almeida & Dale São Paulo Arróniz Mexico City Galería Artizar Canary Islands Bogéna Galerie Saint-Paul de Vence, Phoenix Rena Bransten Gallery San Francisco Carpenters Workshop Gallery London, Paris, New York, Los Angeles Casas Riegner Bogotá Casterline|Goodman Gallery Aspen, Chicago Cernuda Arte Coral Gables Catharine Clark Gallery San Francisco Ethan Cohen Gallery New York, Beacon Corbett vs. Dempsey Chicago Cynthia Corbett Gallery London C O U N T Y Palm Beach Catherine Couturier Gallery Houston Cristea Roberts Gallery London CURRO Guadalajara Stephen Daiter Gallery Chicago DC Moore Gallery New York De Buck Gallery New York, Saint-Paul de Vence Luis De Jesus Los Angeles Los Angeles DOCUMENT Chicago, Lisbon Dolan/Maxwell Philadelphia Edel Assanti, London Badr El Jundi Madrid Eric Firestone Gallery New York, East Hampton Galerie La Forest Divonne Paris, Brussels Forum Gallery New York Foto Relevance Houston Fredericks & Freiser New York David Gill Gallery London Goya Contemporary Gallery Baltimore Kavi Gupta Chicago Hales Gallery London, New York half gallery New York, Los Angeles Richard Heller Gallery Los Angeles Hesse Flatow New York, Amagansett Galerie Max Hetzler Berlin, Paris, London, Marfa Hexton Gallery Aspen Nancy Hoffman Gallery New York Rhona Hoffman Gallery Chicago Inman Gallery Houston Bernard Jacobson Gallery London Michael Janssen Berlin Jenkins Johnson Gallery San Francisco, New York Kasmin New York David Klein Gallery Detroit Kohn Gallery Los Angeles Alan Koppel Gallery Chicago Greg Kucera Gallery Seattle M. LeBlanc Chicago Galerie Christian Lethert Cologne Fabienne Levy Lausanne LnS Gallery Miami Jane Lombard Gallery New York Diana Lowenstein Gallery Miami LUCE GALLERY Turin Luhring Augustine New York David Lusk Gallery Memphis, Nashville Malin Gallery New York, Aspen Fergus McCaffrey New York, Tokyo, St. Barth McCormick Gallery Chicago Miles McEnery Gallery New York Monique Meloche Gallery Chicago Micki Meng San Francisco NINO MIER GALLERY Los Angeles, New York, Marfa, Brussels Richard Norton Gallery Chicago Jonathan Novak Contemporary Art Los Angeles Nueveochenta Bogotá Claire Oliver Gallery New York ONE AND J. Gallery Seoul Ortuzar Projects New York Pablo’s Birthday New York Pentimenti Gallery Philadelphia Gerald Peters Contemporary Santa Fe, New York The Pit Los Angeles, Palm Springs Galerie Poggi Paris Polígrafa Obra Gráfica Barcelona Pontone Gallery London ANDREW RAFACZ Chicago Almine Rech New York, Paris, Brussels, London, Shanghai Galeria Nara Roesler São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York Rosenbaum Contemporary Boca Raton, Palm Beach Ryan Lee Gallery New York Carrie Secrist Gallery Chicago William Shearburn Gallery St. Louis SmithDavidson Gallery Amsterdam, Miami Gary Snyder Fine Art MT Montana Mindy Solomon Gallery Miami Sous Les Etoiles Gallery New York Southern Guild Cape Town MARC STRAUS New York Hollis Taggart Contemporary New York Sundaram Tagore Gallery New York, Singapore, London Tandem Press Madison Unit London London UniX Gallery New York Vallarino Fine Art New York VETA by Fer Francés Madrid Vielmetter Los Angeles Los Angeles Volume Gallery Chicago Weinstein Hammons Gallery Minneapolis Welancora Gallery New York Michael Werner Gallery New York, London, Berlin Western Exhibitions Chicago Skokie Wexler Gallery Philadelphia, New York Maximillian William London Yares Art New York, Palm Springs, Santa Fe Timothy Yarger Fine Art Los Angeles, New York Yusto / Giner Marbella, Madrid Zidoun-Bossuyt Gallery Luxembourg, Dubai, Paris Anna Zorina Gallery New York, Los Angeles

Profile

Gallery Name Location(s) Braverman Gallery Tel Aviv Chambers Fine Art New York, Beijing Dep Art Gallery Milan ENGAGE Projects Chicago Sean Horton (Presents) New York Charlie James Gallery Los Angeles KORNFELD Galerie Berlin Shulamit Nazarian Los Angeles Overduin & Co. Los Angeles Galerie Richard Paris Eli Ridgway Gallery Lisbon Ronchini London Eduardo Secci Florence, Milan Spinello Projects Miami Washburn Gallery New York WHATIFTHEWORLD Cape Town, Tulbagh

Exposure

Gallery Name Location(s) 56 HENRY New York 65GRAND Chicago Abattoir Cleveland Afriart Gallery Kampala Galerie Rolando Anselmi Berlin, Rome Anthony Gallery Chicago ARTCO Gallery Berlin, Aachen Barro New York, Buenos Aires Black Wall Street Gallery New York Rutger Brandt Gallery Amsterdam Rebecca Camacho Presents San Francisco Casemore Gallery San Francisco Deli Gallery New York, Mexico City Dio Horia Gallery Athens Duran Mashaal Montréal Embajada San Juan First Floor Gallery Harare Harare, Victoria Falls FOLD London Fridman Gallery New York The Hole New York, Los Angeles Galería Karen Huber Mexico City Instituto De Visión Bogotá, New York Isla Flotante Buenos Aires kó Lagos M77 Milan Martha’s Contemporary Austin Martin Art Projects Cape Town Montague Contemporary New York Marisa Newman Projects New York Patrick Parrish Gallery New York Patel Brown Toronto, Montréal Kendra Jayne Patrick Bern PIEDRAS Buenos Aires Residency Art Gallery Inglewood Reyes | Finn Detroit SARAI Gallery (SARADIPOUR) Tehran, Mahshahr SEPTEMBER Kinderhook Catinca Tabacaru Gallery Bucharest TERN Nassau VERVE São Paulo Voloshyn Gallery Kyiv Zalucky Contemporary Toronto

Editions + Books

Gallery Location(s) ART FOR CHANGE New York F.L. Braswell Fine Art Chicago, Lakeside Chicago Printmakers Collaborative Chicago Bert Green Fine Art Chicago Highpoint Editions Minneapolis Lusenhop Fine Art Cleveland Manneken Press Bloomington LeRoy Neiman Center for Print Studies, Columbia University New York Artbook + MCA Chicago Store New York, Chicago Normal Editions at Illinois State University Normal Printed Matter New York René Schmitt Berlin, WOL Stoney Road Press Dublin Wildwood Press LLC St. Louis

Special Exhibitions