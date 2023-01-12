Expo Chicago Names More Than 170 Exhibitors for 10th Anniversary Edition in April

For its 10th edition, due to launch in mid-April, the Expo Chicago art fair has lined up more than 170 exhibitors from 36 countries to present work at the Navy Pier.
The fair is slated to run April 14–16, with a VIP preview day on April 13. Among leading galleries that will participate are Gallery 1957, Corbett vs. Dempsey, Cristea Roberts Gallery, Luis De Jesus, Edel Assanti, Kavi Gupta, half gallery, Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Jenkins Johnson Gallery, Kasmin, Monique Meloche Gallery, Galeria Nara Roesler, and Michael Werner Gallery.
First-time exhibitors at the fair include Casas Riegner of Bogotá, Eric Firestone Gallery of New York and East Hampton, Kohn Gallery of Los Angeles, Micki Meng of San Francisco, Ortuzar Projects of New York, kó of Lagos, Reyes | Finn of Detroit, Southern Guild of Cape Town, Welancora Gallery of New York, and Almine Rech, which has locations in New York, Paris, Brussels, London, and Shanghai.
In addition to the main galleries, the fair will also include themed sections, including ones for editioned works and books, as well as for special exhibitions by nonprofits.
The Profile section, for solo or curated projects from international galleries, will include Chambers Fine Art, Charlie James Gallery, Spinello Projects, and WHATIFTHEWORLD. The Exposure section, for solo and two-person presentations from galleries in business for 10 years or fewer, will be organized by Aimé Iglesias Lukin, director and chief curator of visual arts at Americas Society in New York. Galleries in that section include Deli Gallery, Embajada, First Floor Gallery Harare, Galería Karen Huber, Instituto De Visión, kó, PIEDRAS, TERN, and Voloshyn Gallery.
In a statement, Expo Chicago founder and director Tony Karman said, “We are extremely proud to welcome the world to Chicago as we return to Navy Pier for the 10th anniversary edition of EXPO CHICAGO. We are deeply grateful for the work of our Selection Committee, our participating international exhibitors, our Presenting Sponsor Northern Trust and the many partners throughout the world who are contributing to our upcoming tenth edition.”
The full exhibitor list follows below.
Galleries
|Name
|Location
|Gallery 1957
|Accra, London
|Aaron Galleries
|Chicago
|Almeida & Dale
|São Paulo
|Arróniz
|Mexico City
|Galería Artizar
|Canary Islands
|Bogéna Galerie
|Saint-Paul de Vence, Phoenix
|Rena Bransten Gallery
|San Francisco
|Carpenters Workshop Gallery
|London, Paris, New York, Los Angeles
|Casas Riegner
|Bogotá
|Casterline|Goodman Gallery
|Aspen, Chicago
|Cernuda Arte
|Coral Gables
|Catharine Clark Gallery
|San Francisco
|Ethan Cohen Gallery
|New York, Beacon
|Corbett vs. Dempsey
|Chicago
|Cynthia Corbett Gallery
|London
|C O U N T Y
|Palm Beach
|Catherine Couturier Gallery
|Houston
|Cristea Roberts Gallery
|London
|CURRO
|Guadalajara
|Stephen Daiter Gallery
|Chicago
|DC Moore Gallery
|New York
|De Buck Gallery
|New York, Saint-Paul de Vence
|Luis De Jesus Los Angeles
|Los Angeles
|DOCUMENT
|Chicago, Lisbon
|Dolan/Maxwell
|Philadelphia
|Edel Assanti,
|London
|Badr El Jundi
|Madrid
|Eric Firestone Gallery
|New York, East Hampton
|Galerie La Forest Divonne
|Paris, Brussels
|Forum Gallery
|New York
|Foto Relevance
|Houston
|Fredericks & Freiser
|New York
|David Gill Gallery
|London
|Goya Contemporary Gallery
|Baltimore
|Kavi Gupta
|Chicago
|Hales Gallery
|London, New York
|half gallery
|New York, Los Angeles
|Richard Heller Gallery
|Los Angeles
|Hesse Flatow
|New York, Amagansett
|Galerie Max Hetzler
|Berlin, Paris, London, Marfa
|Hexton Gallery
|Aspen
|Nancy Hoffman Gallery
|New York
|Rhona Hoffman Gallery
|Chicago
|Inman Gallery
|Houston
|Bernard Jacobson Gallery
|London
|Michael Janssen
|Berlin
|Jenkins Johnson Gallery
|San Francisco, New York
|Kasmin
|New York
|David Klein Gallery
|Detroit
|Kohn Gallery
|Los Angeles
|Alan Koppel Gallery
|Chicago
|Greg Kucera Gallery
|Seattle
|M. LeBlanc
|Chicago
|Galerie Christian Lethert
|Cologne
|Fabienne Levy
|Lausanne
|LnS Gallery
|Miami
|Jane Lombard Gallery
|New York
|Diana Lowenstein Gallery
|Miami
|LUCE GALLERY
|Turin
|Luhring Augustine
|New York
|David Lusk Gallery
|Memphis, Nashville
|Malin Gallery
|New York, Aspen
|Fergus McCaffrey
|New York, Tokyo, St. Barth
|McCormick Gallery
|Chicago
|Miles McEnery Gallery
|New York
|Monique Meloche Gallery
|Chicago
|Micki Meng
|San Francisco
|NINO MIER GALLERY
|Los Angeles, New York, Marfa, Brussels
|Richard Norton Gallery
|Chicago
|Jonathan Novak Contemporary Art
|Los Angeles
|Nueveochenta
|Bogotá
|Claire Oliver Gallery
|New York
|ONE AND J. Gallery
|Seoul
|Ortuzar Projects
|New York
|Pablo’s Birthday
|New York
|Pentimenti Gallery
|Philadelphia
|Gerald Peters Contemporary
|Santa Fe, New York
|The Pit
|Los Angeles, Palm Springs
|Galerie Poggi
|Paris
|Polígrafa Obra Gráfica
|Barcelona
|Pontone Gallery
|London
|ANDREW RAFACZ
|Chicago
|Almine Rech
|New York, Paris, Brussels, London, Shanghai
|Galeria Nara Roesler
|São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York
|Rosenbaum Contemporary
|Boca Raton, Palm Beach
|Ryan Lee Gallery
|New York
|Carrie Secrist Gallery
|Chicago
|William Shearburn Gallery
|St. Louis
|SmithDavidson Gallery
|Amsterdam, Miami
|Gary Snyder Fine Art MT
|Montana
|Mindy Solomon Gallery
|Miami
|Sous Les Etoiles Gallery
|New York
|Southern Guild
|Cape Town
|MARC STRAUS
|New York
|Hollis Taggart Contemporary
|New York
|Sundaram Tagore Gallery
|New York, Singapore, London
|Tandem Press
|Madison
|Unit London
|London
|UniX Gallery
|New York
|Vallarino Fine Art
|New York
|VETA by Fer Francés
|Madrid
|Vielmetter Los Angeles
|Los Angeles
|Volume Gallery
|Chicago
|Weinstein Hammons Gallery
|Minneapolis
|Welancora Gallery
|New York
|Michael Werner Gallery
|New York, London, Berlin
|Western Exhibitions
|Chicago
|Skokie Wexler Gallery
|Philadelphia, New York
|Maximillian William
|London
|Yares Art
|New York, Palm Springs, Santa Fe
|Timothy Yarger Fine Art
|Los Angeles, New York
|Yusto / Giner
|Marbella, Madrid
|Zidoun-Bossuyt Gallery
|Luxembourg, Dubai, Paris
|Anna Zorina Gallery
|New York, Los Angeles
Profile
|Gallery Name
|Location(s)
|Braverman Gallery
|Tel Aviv
|Chambers Fine Art
|New York, Beijing
|Dep Art Gallery
|Milan
|ENGAGE Projects
|Chicago
|Sean Horton (Presents)
|New York
|Charlie James Gallery
|Los Angeles
|KORNFELD Galerie
|Berlin
|Shulamit Nazarian
|Los Angeles
|Overduin & Co.
|Los Angeles
|Galerie Richard
|Paris
|Eli Ridgway Gallery
|Lisbon
|Ronchini
|London
|Eduardo Secci
|Florence, Milan
|Spinello Projects
|Miami
|Washburn Gallery
|New York
|WHATIFTHEWORLD
|Cape Town, Tulbagh
Exposure
|Gallery Name
|Location(s)
|56 HENRY
|New York
|65GRAND
|Chicago
|Abattoir
|Cleveland
|Afriart Gallery
|Kampala
|Galerie Rolando Anselmi
|Berlin, Rome
|Anthony Gallery
|Chicago
|ARTCO Gallery
|Berlin, Aachen
|Barro
|New York, Buenos Aires
|Black Wall Street Gallery
|New York
|Rutger Brandt Gallery
|Amsterdam
|Rebecca Camacho Presents
|San Francisco
|Casemore Gallery
|San Francisco
|Deli Gallery
|New York, Mexico City
|Dio Horia Gallery
|Athens
|Duran Mashaal
|Montréal
|Embajada
|San Juan
|First Floor Gallery Harare
|Harare, Victoria Falls
|FOLD
|London
|Fridman Gallery
|New York
|The Hole
|New York, Los Angeles
|Galería Karen Huber
|Mexico City
|Instituto De Visión
|Bogotá, New York
|Isla Flotante
|Buenos Aires
|kó
|Lagos
|M77
|Milan
|Martha’s Contemporary
|Austin
|Martin Art Projects
|Cape Town
|Montague Contemporary
|New York
|Marisa Newman Projects
|New York
|Patrick Parrish Gallery
|New York
|Patel Brown
|Toronto, Montréal
|Kendra Jayne Patrick
|Bern
|PIEDRAS
|Buenos Aires
|Residency Art Gallery
|Inglewood
|Reyes | Finn
|Detroit
|SARAI Gallery (SARADIPOUR)
|Tehran, Mahshahr
|SEPTEMBER
|Kinderhook
|Catinca Tabacaru Gallery
|Bucharest
|TERN
|Nassau
|VERVE
|São Paulo
|Voloshyn Gallery
|Kyiv
|Zalucky Contemporary
|Toronto
Editions + Books
|Gallery
|Location(s)
|ART FOR CHANGE
|New York
|F.L. Braswell Fine Art
|Chicago, Lakeside
|Chicago Printmakers Collaborative
|Chicago
|Bert Green Fine Art
|Chicago
|Highpoint Editions
|Minneapolis
|Lusenhop Fine Art
|Cleveland
|Manneken Press
|Bloomington
|LeRoy Neiman Center for Print Studies, Columbia University
|New York
|Artbook + MCA Chicago Store
|New York, Chicago
|Normal Editions at Illinois State University
|Normal
|Printed Matter
|New York
|René Schmitt
|Berlin, WOL
|Stoney Road Press
|Dublin
|Wildwood Press LLC
|St. Louis
Special Exhibitions
|Nonprofit Organization
|Location(s)
|6018North
|Chicago
|AMFM
|Chicago
|Aperture
|New York
|Arsenal Contemporary Art
|Montréal, Toronto, New York
|Art At A Time Like This
|New York
|Artadia
|Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco
|Arts of Life – Circle Contemporary
|Chicago
|CASE Art Fund
|Chicago, Oslo
|Center for Native Futures
|Chicago
|Chicago Artists Coalition
|Chicago
|The Conservation Center
|Chicago
|CPS Lives
|Chicago
|Human Rights Watch
|Chicago
|Hyde Park Art Center
|Chicago
|Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
|Kalamazoo
|Meno Parkas Gallery
|Kaunas
|Museum of Science and Industry
|Chicago
|National Hellenic Museum
|Chicago
|Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC)
|New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San
Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, Beijing
|OSMOS
|New York, Stamford
|The Renaissance Society at the University of Chicago
|Chicago
|The School of the Art Institute of Chicago
|Chicago
|University of Chicago Department of Visual Arts
|Chicago
|Wave Pool
|Cincinnati
|Weinberg/Newton Gallery
|Chicago