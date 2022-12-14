Doubling Down on the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Felix L.A. Names 60 Exhibitors for 2023 Fair

Founded five years ago by collector Dean Valentine and dealers Al and Mills Morán, Felix L.A. has gained a reputation for being a more relaxed and intimate fair than Frieze L.A., which runs at the same time.

“The fair was always founded on the premise that there needed to be an art fair that was really about the art, in a low-pressure setting, or a fun setting, to take away some of that shopping mall feeling of the larger art fairs,” Valentine told ARTnews. “Our goal was never to be just another fair to have at the same time as Frieze. We wanted it to be an experience.”

But when Frieze L.A. announced that it would move to the Santa Monica Airport for its 2023 edition, it was unclear if Felix would also head to the city’s Westside. That won’t be the case, as Felix will once again return to the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

“I think the location is impossible to top,” Valentine said. “Felix is not really Felix without the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. There’s a lot of that Southern California flavor here: the palm trees, the David Hockney pool, the 1920s ballroom.”

To accommodate the fact that L.A. traffic might hinder people from visiting both on the same day, as has been the case in years past, Felix will open a day earlier for its 2023 edition. Bringing together 60 exhibitors—46 returning galleries and 14 first-timers—the fair will run February 15–19. (Frieze L.A.’s VIP preview day is February 16 this year.) Valentine said Felix has no plans of growing beyond its 60-exhibitor cap, as they prefer the intimacy of the fair’s scale and its environs in the Hollywood Roosevelt.

Among those set to take part are several local outfits like Charlie James Gallery, Anat Ebgi, Matthew Brown Gallery, Nicodim, Morán Morán, One Trick Pony, and Wilding Cran. Other major exhibitors include Kasmin, Monique Meloche, Kavi Gupta, Adams and Ollman, Document, Galvak, Lomex, P.P.O.W, Rachel Uffner, and the Breeder. First-time galleries include Reyes | Finn of Detroit, Rele Gallery of Los Angeles and Lagos, and SPURS Gallery of Beijing.

The full exhibitor list follows below.

56 Henry, New York

Adams and Ollman, Portland

Anat Ebgi, Los Angeles

Andersen’s, Copenhagen

Broadway, New York

Charlie James Gallery, Los Angeles

Charlie Moffett, New York

DOCUMENT, Chicago

Tara Downs, New York

Europa Gallery, New York

Galerie Fabian Lang, Zurich

Fitzpatrick Gallery, Paris

Fridman Gallery, New York | Beacon

Gallery Vacancy, Shanghai

Gavlak, Los Angeles | Palm Beach

Harkawik, New York | Los Angeles

Harper’s, New York | Los Angeles

Jack Hanley Gallery, New York

James Fuentes, New York

Josh Lilley, London

Kadel Willborn, Dusseldorf

Kasmin, New York

Kavi Gupta, Chicago

Kings Leap Fine Arts, New York

LINN LÜHN, Dusseldorf

Lomex, New York

Luce Gallery, Turin

Lyles & King, New York

M+B, Los Angeles

Magenta Plains, New York

Marfa’ Projects, Beirut

Marinaro, New York

Martos Gallery, New York

Matthew Brown Gallery, Los Angeles

Michael Benevento, Los Angeles

Monique Meloche Gallery, Chicago

Morán Morán, Los Angeles | Mexico City

mother’s tankstation, Dublin | London

Mrs., Queens

Nicelle Beauchene, New York

Nicodim, Los Angeles | New York | Bucharest

One Trick Pony, Los Angeles

P.P.O.W, New York

Rachel Uffner Gallery, New York

Raster Gallery, Warsaw

Ratio3, San Francisco

Rele Gallery, Los Angeles | Lagos

Residency Art Gallery, Inglewood

Reyes | Finn, Detroit

Soft Opening, London

Sow & Tailor, Los Angeles

SPURS Gallery, Beijing

Sultana Gallery, Paris

Tanya Leighton, Los Angeles

THE BREEDER, Athens

The ƒ/Ø Project, Los Angeles

Tierra Del Sol, Los Angeles

Volume Gallery, Chicago

White Columns, New York

Wilding Cran, Los Angeles