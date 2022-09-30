Skip to main content
San Francisco’s FOG Design+Art Fair Names 45 Exhibitors for 2023 Edition

Maximilíano Durón
View from above of an art
The 2022 edition of FOG Design+Art. Photo Alex Akamine

For its ninth edition next year, FOG Design+Art will gather 45 galleries at the Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture in San Francisco. The fair will run from January 19 to January 23, with a preview gala on January 18. That gala will benefit the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and is co-chaired by ARTnews Top 200 Collectors Komal Shah and Gaurav Garg.

The fair will include a mix of blue-chip galleries like David Zwirner, Pace Gallery, Hauser & Wirth, Marian Goodman Gallery, Gladstone Gallery, and Lehmann Maupin, alongside other leading enterprises such as James Cohan, Karma, Kurimanzutto, Matthew Marks, Michael Rosenfeld Gallery, Sprüth Magers, and Tina Kim.

A strong showing of local galleries will also be part of this fair, with exhibitors like Jessica Silverman Gallery, Jenkins Johnson Gallery, Altman Siegel, Anthony Meier Fine Arts, Berggruen Gallery, Fraenkel Gallery, and Rebecca Camacho Presents. First-time exhibitors to the fair include L.A.’s Night Gallery, Milan’s Nilufar Gallery, and a joint booth from Marc Selwyn Fine Art of Los Angeles and Gió Marconi of Milan.

Recently, there has been chatter about the state of San Francisco’s art market, after a New York Times article, pegged to the recent closures of Gagosian and Pace’s Bay Area outposts, that characterized the city’s art market “struggle[ing] in the shadow of Los Angeles.” Both the local outfit the San Francisco Standard and the New York–based Hyperallergic published articles pushing back against the Times article’s thesis.

In a statement, Douglas Durkin, a member of FOG’s steering committee, said, “Each year our list of exhibitors somehow manages to top the year before. With carefully curated exhibitions and really thoughtful presentations of truly outstanding works for art and design, we couldn’t be more thrilled with this year’s presentation. FOG is such an important part of the cultural vitality of San Francisco, and we feel so honored to be able to bring such an outstanding fair to our city this year, and to anchor the always fantastic SF Art Week.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.

Gallery NameExhibition Spaces
Altman SiegelSan Francisco
Andrew Kreps Gallery / Casemore KirkebyNew York / San Francisco
Anthony Meier Fine ArtsSan Francisco
Berggruen GallerySan Francisco
Crown Point PressSan Francisco
David ZwirnerNew York, Paris, Hong Kong, London
Demisch DanantNew York
Fergus McCaffreyNew York
Fraenkel GallerySan Francisco
Galerie Chantal CrouselParis
Gallery FUMILondon
Gladstone GalleryNew York, Brussels, Rome, Seoul
Haines GallerySan Francisco
Hauser & WirthLos Angeles, New York, Hong Kong, Ciutadella de Menorca, Gstaad, Sankt Moritz, Zurich, London, Somerset, Monte Carlo
Hosfelt GallerySan Francisco
Hostler BurrowsNew York
James CohanNew York
Jenkins Johnson GallerySan Francisco, New York
Jessica SilvermanSan Francisco
KARMANew York
kurimanzuttoMexico City, New York
LebretonSan Francisco
Lehmann MaupinNew York, Seoul, London
Luhring AugustineNew York
Magen H GalleryNew York
Marc Selwyn Fine Art / gi 
Marconi		Los Angeles / Milan
Marian Goodman GalleryNew York
Matthew Marks GalleryNew York
Michael Rosenfeld GalleryNew York
Modern ArtLondon
Nathalie Karg GalleryNew York
Night GalleryLos Angeles
Nilufar GalleryMilan
Pace GalleryNew York, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, London,
East Hampton, Palm Beach
Patrick Parrish GalleryNew York
pt.2 GalleryOakland
R & CompanyNew York
Ratio 3 / Nonaka-HillSan Francisco / Los Angeles
Rebecca Camacho Presents San Francisco
Salon 94 DesignNew York
Sarah Myerscough GalleryLondon
Sprüth MagersLos Angeles, New York, Hong Kong, Berlin, London
Talwar GalleryNew York
Tina Kim GalleryNew York
Volume GalleryChicago

