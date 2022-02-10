Skip to main content
Follow Us
Newsletters
Est. 1902
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA

Monumental Francis Bacon Triptych Could Fetch $75 M. at Christie’s

Author profile picture
Three part painting in gold frame
Francis Bacon, Triptych 1986-7, 1986-87. Courtesy Christie's

A six-and-a-half-foot-long triptych painting by Francis Bacon could fetch between £35 million and £55 million ($47.4 million and $74.5 million) at Christie’s next month. Triptych 1986-7 (1986–87) will make its auction debut after three decades in private hands. The painting will hit the auction block during Christie’s 20th-century and contemporary art evening sale in London on March 1.

Two of the painting’s three sections each feature a single figure. In the first, there is a man donning a grey suit and top hat—a figure drawing on a press image of Woodrow Wilson after signing the Treaty of Versailles in 1919. The second figure is meant to represent Bacon’s then-partner, John Edwards, whose nude body appears abstracted. The third canvas depicts a sheet of paper that appears to be stained with blood in reference to the 1940 assassination of political dissident Leon Trotsky.

Related Articles

Portrait of a woman in blue

Hauser & Wirth Names Christie's Director Elaine Kwok as Managing Partner in Asia

Lucian Freud's Portrait of Former Lover and Muse Could Fetch $20 M. at Christie's

“The rare, large-scale triptych format offered Bacon the opportunity to trace his life back through the historic events of the 20th century,” Katharine Arnold, head of Christie’s postwar and contemporary art department in Europe, said in a statement.

Bacon produced the work while living in England, and it is one of 28 large-scale triptychs that Bacon created throughout his career. Its anonymous seller purchased the work in 2007 from the Marlborough Gallery in New York. First shown at Marlborough Gallery in 1988, the work was last exhibited at a Centre Pompidou show devoted to Bacon in 2020.

Other triptychs by Bacon have brought some of the highest prices for the artist at auction. In June 2020, as the pandemic lockdown lifted in some parts of the world, a large-scale Bacon triptych from the collection of collector Hans Rasmus Astrup sold at Sotheby’s for $84.6 million, becoming the most expensive artwork sold at auction that year.

Newswire

Icon Link Plus Icon

ARTnews is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Art Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad