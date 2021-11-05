ARTnews Market Brief: New Record Set for François-Xavier Lalanne in Paris, Irving Penn Photographs to Make Auction Debut at Phillips, and More

New Record Set for François-Xavier Lalanne at Sotheby’s Auction in Paris
On Thursday in Paris, a sale of Dorothée Lalanne’s collection at Sotheby’s brought in $92.6 million, more than 8 times its low estimate of $11.3 million. The 81-lot sale saw the auction record for the famed 20th century designer François-Xavier Lalanne exceeded twice. Le Minotaure, a large-scale bronze statue from 2004, sold for $9.3 million. Leopard I (2005), a rare sculpture featuring a spotted leopard resting on a two-legged base, then sold for $9.7 million, against an estimate of $463,000.
Irving Penn Photographs to Make Auction Debut at Phillips in November
Phillips will auction a group of 10 platinum-palladium prints by Irving Penn from the photographer’s “Small Trades,” (1950–51) series next month. The group comprises full-length black-and-white portraits of workers from various trades in London and New York. The prints have been in the same private collection for more than a decade and will make their auction debut at the house’s London headquarters on November 23.
