ARTnews Market Brief: New Record Set for François-Xavier Lalanne in Paris, Irving Penn Photographs to Make Auction Debut at Phillips, and More

New Record Set for François-Xavier Lalanne at Sotheby’s Auction in Paris

On Thursday in Paris, a sale of Dorothée Lalanne’s collection at Sotheby’s brought in $92.6 million, more than 8 times its low estimate of $11.3 million. The 81-lot sale saw the auction record for the famed 20th century designer François-Xavier Lalanne exceeded twice. Le Minotaure, a large-scale bronze statue from 2004, sold for $9.3 million. Leopard I (2005), a rare sculpture featuring a spotted leopard resting on a two-legged base, then sold for $9.7 million, against an estimate of $463,000.

Irving Penn Photographs to Make Auction Debut at Phillips in November

Phillips will auction a group of 10 platinum-palladium prints by Irving Penn from the photographer’s “Small Trades,” (1950–51) series next month. The group comprises full-length black-and-white portraits of workers from various trades in London and New York. The prints have been in the same private collection for more than a decade and will make their auction debut at the house’s London headquarters on November 23.

Recently Restituted Emile Nolde Painting to Be Auctioned in Germany

Emile Nolde’s 1909 canvas Buchsbaumgarten of a garden scene that was restituted in 2019 will now be auctioned in Germany this December. The painting was returned to the heirs of its original owner Ismar Littmann. Littman’s descendants first filed to have the work returned from the Lehmbruck Museum in Duisburg in 1999. The painting will go up for auction at Ketterer Kunst in Munich on December 9, where it is expected to a fetch a price of $1.4 million–$4 million.