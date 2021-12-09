Frieze Los Angeles Names Exhibitors for 2022 Edition in February

For its first edition since early 2020, staged just before the pandemic’s lockdown, Frieze Los Angeles has lined up 100 galleries to participate in its 2022 fair, which will run from February 17–20 at a new location, 9900 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, adjacent to the Beverly Hilton hotel. In its third year, the fair has grown significantly—2020’s edition included around 75 exhibitors.
The first edition held under the direction of the newly appointed director for Frieze’s two U.S. fairs, Christine Messineo, this fair will bring together galleries from 17 different countries, including Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, David Zwirner, Pace Gallery, Gladstone, Thaddaeus Ropac, Marian Goodman, Almine Rech, Sadie Coles HQ, and Nara Roesler.
It will also have a strong emphasis on local participation, with 38 of them based in L.A., including Blum & Poe, Commonwealth and Council, Kayne Griffin, David Kordansky Gallery, Night Gallery, Regen Projects, and Various Small Fires. First-time participants in the L.A. iteration of Frieze include Galerie Lelong & Co., Jenkins Johnson Gallery, Bortolami, Stephen Friedman Gallery, Alison Jacques, and Sean Kelly, which recently announced it would expand to Los Angeles with a new space opening later in 2022.
The fair will include two special sections. The first is Frieze Sculpture Beverly Hills, a new public art program that takes after similar ones in London and New York. That section will be staged in the nearby Beverly Gardens Park, where the works will be on view for three months. The second is Focus LA, which will focus exclusively on presenting one- or two-person presentations from L.A.-based galleries younger than 15 years old. Organized by Amanda Hunt, director of public programs and creative practice at the forthcoming Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, the section will feature Luis De Jesus, Charlie James Gallery, Parker Gallery, Garden, and Stars.
“Looking forward to both of our American fairs, I am excited that they are in a position to represent the ecosystems of our participating galleries and, most importantly, showcase the creative community of the cities where we sit,” Messineo said in a statement. “In Los Angeles, this takes many forms, both within the framework of the tent, with significant participation from Los Angeles galleries, as well as outside of the fair architecture.”
The full list of exhibitors follows below.
Galleries
47 Canal
Miguel Abreu Gallery
Acquavella
Blum & Poe
Tanya Bonakdar Gallery
Bortolami
The Box
Carlos/Ishikawa
Chapter NY
Château Shatto
James Cohan
Sadie Coles HQ
Commonwealth and Council
Paula Cooper Gallery
Pilar Corrias
Thomas Dane Gallery
Dastan Gallery
Massimo De Carlo
Jeffrey Deitch
Emalin
Stephen Friedman Gallery
Gaga
Gagosian
François Ghebaly
Gladstone Gallery
Goodman Gallery
Marian Goodman Gallery
Alexander Gray Associates
Hauser & Wirth
Herald St
Galerie Max Hetzler
Hannah Hoffman Gallery
Xavier Hufkens
Gallery Hyundai
Taka Ishii Gallery
Alison Jacques
Jenkins Johnson Gallery
Casey Kaplan
Karma
kaufmann repetto
Kayne Griffin
Sean Kelly
Anton Kern Gallery
Tina Kim Gallery
König Galerie
David Kordansky Gallery
Kukje Gallery
L.A. Louver
LambdaLambdaLambda
Lehmann Maupin
Galerie Lelong & Co.
David Lewis
Lisson Gallery
Matthew Marks Gallery
Mendes Wood DM
Nino Mier Gallery
Victoria Miro
Modern Art
The Modern Institute
Night Gallery
Galleria Franco Noero
Ortuzar Projects
Overduin & Co.
Pace Gallery
Maureen Paley
Parrasch Heijnen
Perrotin
The Pit
Galerie Eva Presenhuber
Project Native Informant
Almine Rech
Regen Projects
Roberts Projects
Nara Roesler
Thaddaeus Ropac
Michael Rosenfeld Gallery
Marc Selwyn Fine Art
Jack Shainman Gallery
Jessica Silverman
Société
Southard Reid
Sprüth Magers
Craig F. Starr Gallery
Various Small Fires (VSF)
Vermelho
Vielmetter
White Cube
Zeno X Gallery
David Zwirner
FOCUS LA GALLERIES
Baert Gallery, Iliodora Margellos, Paolo Colombo
Bel Ami, Ben Sakoguchi
Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Rodrigo Valenzuela
Garden, Sarah Rosalena Brady
Gattopardo, Dirk Knibbe, Gabriel Madan
In Lieu, Ficus Interfaith, Pauline Shaw
Charlie James Gallery, Patrick Martinez, Jay Lynn Gomez
Marta, Minjae Kim, Chase Biado & Antonia Pinter
Parker Gallery, Melvino Garretti, Troy Lamarr Chew II
Stanley’s, Timo Fahler, Amia Yokoyama
Stars, Eric-Paul Riege