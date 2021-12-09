Frieze Los Angeles Names Exhibitors for 2022 Edition in February

For its first edition since early 2020, staged just before the pandemic’s lockdown, Frieze Los Angeles has lined up 100 galleries to participate in its 2022 fair, which will run from February 17–20 at a new location, 9900 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, adjacent to the Beverly Hilton hotel. In its third year, the fair has grown significantly—2020’s edition included around 75 exhibitors.

The first edition held under the direction of the newly appointed director for Frieze’s two U.S. fairs, Christine Messineo, this fair will bring together galleries from 17 different countries, including Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, David Zwirner, Pace Gallery, Gladstone, Thaddaeus Ropac, Marian Goodman, Almine Rech, Sadie Coles HQ, and Nara Roesler.

It will also have a strong emphasis on local participation, with 38 of them based in L.A., including Blum & Poe, Commonwealth and Council, Kayne Griffin, David Kordansky Gallery, Night Gallery, Regen Projects, and Various Small Fires. First-time participants in the L.A. iteration of Frieze include Galerie Lelong & Co., Jenkins Johnson Gallery, Bortolami, Stephen Friedman Gallery, Alison Jacques, and Sean Kelly, which recently announced it would expand to Los Angeles with a new space opening later in 2022.

The fair will include two special sections. The first is Frieze Sculpture Beverly Hills, a new public art program that takes after similar ones in London and New York. That section will be staged in the nearby Beverly Gardens Park, where the works will be on view for three months. The second is Focus LA, which will focus exclusively on presenting one- or two-person presentations from L.A.-based galleries younger than 15 years old. Organized by Amanda Hunt, director of public programs and creative practice at the forthcoming Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, the section will feature Luis De Jesus, Charlie James Gallery, Parker Gallery, Garden, and Stars.

“Looking forward to both of our American fairs, I am excited that they are in a position to represent the ecosystems of our participating galleries and, most importantly, showcase the creative community of the cities where we sit,” Messineo said in a statement. “In Los Angeles, this takes many forms, both within the framework of the tent, with significant participation from Los Angeles galleries, as well as outside of the fair architecture.”

The full list of exhibitors follows below.

Galleries

47 Canal

Miguel Abreu Gallery

Acquavella

Blum & Poe

Tanya Bonakdar Gallery

Bortolami

The Box

Carlos/Ishikawa

Chapter NY

Château Shatto

James Cohan

Sadie Coles HQ

Commonwealth and Council

Paula Cooper Gallery

Pilar Corrias

Thomas Dane Gallery

Dastan Gallery

Massimo De Carlo

Jeffrey Deitch

Emalin

Stephen Friedman Gallery

Gaga

Gagosian

François Ghebaly

Gladstone Gallery

Goodman Gallery

Marian Goodman Gallery

Alexander Gray Associates

Hauser & Wirth

Herald St

Galerie Max Hetzler

Hannah Hoffman Gallery

Xavier Hufkens

Gallery Hyundai

Taka Ishii Gallery

Alison Jacques

Jenkins Johnson Gallery

Casey Kaplan

Karma

kaufmann repetto

Kayne Griffin

Sean Kelly

Anton Kern Gallery

Tina Kim Gallery

König Galerie

David Kordansky Gallery

Kukje Gallery

L.A. Louver

LambdaLambdaLambda

Lehmann Maupin

Galerie Lelong & Co.

David Lewis

Lisson Gallery

Matthew Marks Gallery

Mendes Wood DM

Nino Mier Gallery

Victoria Miro

Modern Art

The Modern Institute

Night Gallery

Galleria Franco Noero

Ortuzar Projects

Overduin & Co.

Pace Gallery

Maureen Paley

Parrasch Heijnen

Perrotin

The Pit

Galerie Eva Presenhuber

Project Native Informant

Almine Rech

Regen Projects

Roberts Projects

Nara Roesler

Thaddaeus Ropac

Michael Rosenfeld Gallery

Marc Selwyn Fine Art

Jack Shainman Gallery

Jessica Silverman

Société

Southard Reid

Sprüth Magers

Craig F. Starr Gallery

Various Small Fires (VSF)

Vermelho

Vielmetter

White Cube

Zeno X Gallery

David Zwirner

FOCUS LA GALLERIES

Baert Gallery, Iliodora Margellos, Paolo Colombo

Bel Ami, Ben Sakoguchi

Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Rodrigo Valenzuela

Garden, Sarah Rosalena Brady

Gattopardo, Dirk Knibbe, Gabriel Madan

In Lieu, Ficus Interfaith, Pauline Shaw

Charlie James Gallery, Patrick Martinez, Jay Lynn Gomez

Marta, Minjae Kim, Chase Biado & Antonia Pinter

Parker Gallery, Melvino Garretti, Troy Lamarr Chew II

Stanley’s, Timo Fahler, Amia Yokoyama

Stars, Eric-Paul Riege