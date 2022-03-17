Celebrating Ten Years in New York, Frieze Lines Up 66 Galleries for Upcoming May Edition

Frieze New York will bring together 66 galleries to the Shed for its upcoming edition, which is scheduled to run May 19–22, with an invitation-only preview day on May 18. The fair will once again host an online viewing room in conjunction with the physical fair, this time in partnership with AR and VR platform Vortic.

This year’s fair will have the same number of galleries as it did last year, when Frieze first took place at the Shed, an interdisciplinary arts venue in Hudson Yards. Editions prior to the pandemic were held in a custom-built tent on Randall’s Island in the East River that hosted nearly 200 galleries.

Among those set to participate are blue-chip enterprises, like Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery, David Zwirner, and White Cube, and numerous New York–based galleries, among them Canada, James Cohan, Alexander Gray Associates, Casey Kaplan, and Michael Rosenfeld Gallery. International outfits include London’s Sadie Coles HQ, Seoul’s Gallery Hyundai, Taipei’s Tina Keng Gallery, Mexico City’s Kurimanzutto, Brazil’s Jaqueline Martins, Paris’s Mor Charpentier, and Berlin’s Société.

The fair will again host the Frame section, for single-artist presentations by galleries in operation for fewer than 10 years. Among the 11 set to participate in that section are New York’s Lomex, São Paulo’s Sé, Shanghai’s MadeIn, and Bogotá’s Instituto de Visión.

For the 2022 edition, there has been a slight date change for Frieze New York, which typically occurs during the first week of May. The fair is now taking place in the third week of that month. The shift moves Frieze out of direct competition with Independent, TEFAF New York, NADA New York, and the Future Fair, all of which are dated for earlier in the month. Those fairs banded together to create the inaugural New York Art Week.

This upcoming edition of Frieze New York will also be the first under the direction of Christine Messineo, who leads both of Frieze’s U.S. fairs. Last month, she oversaw an edition of Frieze Los Angeles.

“We are so fortunate to be returning to The Shed for Frieze New York’s tenth anniversary with a roster of leading established and emerging galleries hailing from 17 countries,” Messineo said in a statement. “New York is a generative place driven by art, artists, galleries, and institutions—a unique environment and cultural life that we look forward to celebrating throughout Frieze Week.”

The full list of participating galleries follows below.

Galleries

