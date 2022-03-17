Celebrating Ten Years in New York, Frieze Lines Up 66 Galleries for Upcoming May Edition

Frieze New York will bring together 66 galleries to the Shed for its upcoming edition, which is scheduled to run May 19–22, with an invitation-only preview day on May 18. The fair will once again host an online viewing room in conjunction with the physical fair, this time in partnership with AR and VR platform Vortic.
This year’s fair will have the same number of galleries as it did last year, when Frieze first took place at the Shed, an interdisciplinary arts venue in Hudson Yards. Editions prior to the pandemic were held in a custom-built tent on Randall’s Island in the East River that hosted nearly 200 galleries.
Among those set to participate are blue-chip enterprises, like Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery, David Zwirner, and White Cube, and numerous New York–based galleries, among them Canada, James Cohan, Alexander Gray Associates, Casey Kaplan, and Michael Rosenfeld Gallery. International outfits include London’s Sadie Coles HQ, Seoul’s Gallery Hyundai, Taipei’s Tina Keng Gallery, Mexico City’s Kurimanzutto, Brazil’s Jaqueline Martins, Paris’s Mor Charpentier, and Berlin’s Société.
The fair will again host the Frame section, for single-artist presentations by galleries in operation for fewer than 10 years. Among the 11 set to participate in that section are New York’s Lomex, São Paulo’s Sé, Shanghai’s MadeIn, and Bogotá’s Instituto de Visión.
For the 2022 edition, there has been a slight date change for Frieze New York, which typically occurs during the first week of May. The fair is now taking place in the third week of that month. The shift moves Frieze out of direct competition with Independent, TEFAF New York, NADA New York, and the Future Fair, all of which are dated for earlier in the month. Those fairs banded together to create the inaugural New York Art Week.
This upcoming edition of Frieze New York will also be the first under the direction of Christine Messineo, who leads both of Frieze’s U.S. fairs. Last month, she oversaw an edition of Frieze Los Angeles.
“We are so fortunate to be returning to The Shed for Frieze New York’s tenth anniversary with a roster of leading established and emerging galleries hailing from 17 countries,” Messineo said in a statement. “New York is a generative place driven by art, artists, galleries, and institutions—a unique environment and cultural life that we look forward to celebrating throughout Frieze Week.”
The full list of participating galleries follows below.
Galleries
303 Gallery, New York
Miguel Abreu Gallery, New York
The Approach, London
Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, New York, Los Angeles
Canada, New York
Carlos/Ishikawa, London
Chapter NY, New York
Clearing, New York, Brussels
James Cohan, New York
Sadie Coles HQ, London
Massimo De Carlo, Milan, Paris, London, Hong Kong
dépendance, Brussels
Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro
Stephen Friedman Gallery, London
Gagosian, New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Geneva, Basel, Rome, Athens, Hong Kong, Gstaad
François Ghebaly, Los Angeles, New York
Goodman Gallery, Johannesburg, Cape Town, London
Alexander Gray Associates, New York, Germantown
Hauser & Wirth, New York, Southampton, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, London, Somerset, Menorca, Monaco, Zurich, Gstaad, St. Moritz
Xavier Hufkens, Brussels
Gallery Hyundai, Seoul, New York
Jenkins Johnson Gallery, San Francisco, New York
Casey Kaplan, New York
Karma, New York
Sean Kelly, New York, Los Angeles
Tina Keng Gallery, Taipei
Tina Kim Gallery, New York
David Kordansky Gallery, Los Angeles, New York
Andrew Kreps Gallery, New York
kurimanzutto, Mexico City, New York
David Lewis, New York
Matthew Marks Gallery, New York, Los Angeles
Jaqueline Martins, São Paulo, Brussels
Mendes Wood DM, São Paulo, Brussels, New York
Victoria Miro, London, Venice
Modern Art, London
The Modern Institute, Glasgow
mor charpentier, Paris, Bogot
Pace Gallery, New York, London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, Palo Alto, East Hampton, Palm Beach
Franklin Parrasch Gallery, New York
Perrotin, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai
Galerie Eva Presenhuber, Zurich, Vienna, New York
Proyectos Ultravioleta, Guatemala City
Galeria Marilia Razuk, São Paulo
Thaddaeus Ropac, London, Paris, Salzburg, Seoul
Michael Rosenfeld Gallery, New York
Esther Schipper, Berlin
Sfeir-Semler, Beirut, Hamburg
Société, Berlin
Galeria Luisa Strina, São Paulo
Simone Subal Gallery, New York
Rachel Uffner Gallery, New York
Michael Werner, New York, London, East Hampton
White Cube, London, Hong Kong, New York
David Zwirner, New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong
Frame (Artists)
Capsule Shanghai, Shanghai Yan Xinyue
Château Shatto, Los Angeles Hamishi Farah
Company Gallery, New York Cajsa von Zeipel
Dastan Gallery, Tehran Homa Delvaray
Hannah Hoffman, Los Angeles Kate Mosher Hall
Instituto de Visión, Bogotá, New York Tania Candiani
Lomex, New York Kye Christensen-Knowles
Lubov, New York Marsha Pels
MadeIn, Shanghai Su Yu-Xin
Édouard Montassut, Paris Ivan Cheng
Sé, São Paulo Rebecca Sharp