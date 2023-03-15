Frieze New York Names 69 Exhibitors for 2023 Edition

Frieze New York has named the 69 galleries that will participate in its upcoming 2023 edition, scheduled to take place May 18–21, with a preview on May 17, at The Shed.
Among the blue-chip exhibitors lined up to take part are Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery, David Zwirner, David Kordanksy, Jenkins Johnson Gallery, Gallery Hyundai, Massimo De Carlo, Mendes Wood DM, Thaddeus Ropac, White Cube, and Xavier Hufkens. Additionally, the fair has a strong contingent of New York–based galleries, such as Alexander Gray Associates, Michael Rosenfeld, James Cohan, Ortuzar Projects, and Tina Kim Gallery.
First-time participants to Frieze New York include Arcadia Missa, Silverlens, and Emalin. The fair will once again have a Focus section, for galleries in business for fewer than 12 years; Capsule Shanghai, Company Gallery, Lomex, Tiwani Contemporary, and Whistle are among the exhibitors in that section.
In a statement, Frieze Americas director Christine Messineo said, “This year’s Frieze New York brings together extraordinary galleries and artists to inform, challenge, and delight. In its tradition, the fair features a strong core of NYC galleries and the artists they represent. New York is the undisputed center of the international art market, and as such art lovers and collectors will also be able to immerse themselves in the global perspectives that the fair brings to the city.”
The full exhibitor list follows below.
Galleries
|Exhibitor
|Location(s)
|303 Gallery
|New York
|Alexander Gray Associates
|New York, Germantown
|Andrew Kreps Gallery
|New York
|Arcadia Missa
|London
|blank
|Cape Town
|Canada
|East Hampton, New York
|Carlos/Ishikawa
|London
|Casey Kaplan
|New York
|Chapter NY
|New York
|Clearing
|Brussels, New York, Los Angeles
|Dastan Gallery
|Tehran
|David Kordansky Gallery
|Los Angeles, New York
|David Lewis
|New York, East Hampton
|David Zwirner
|New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Hong Kong
|dépendance
|Brussels
|Emalin
|London
|Esther Schipper
|Seoul, Paris, Berlin
|Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel
|São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Lisbon
|François Ghebaly
|Los Angeles, New York
|Gagosian
|London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Rome,
Athens, Geneva, Basel, Gstaad, Hong Kong
|Galeria Luisa Strina
|São Paulo
|Gallery Hyundai
|Seoul, New York
|Gió Marconi
|Milan
|Goodman Gallery
|Cape Town, Johannesburg, London
|Hauser & Wirth
|London, New York, Somerset, Los Angeles,
Zurich, Gstaad, Hong Kong, St. Moritz,
Menorca, Southampton, Monaco, West Hollywood
|James Cohan
|New York
|Jenkins Johnson Gallery
|Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco
|Karma
|New York, Los Angeles
|Karma International
|Zurich
|Kukje Gallery
|Seoul, Busan, Paris
|kurimanzutto
|Mexico City, New York
|Massimo De Carlo
|Milan, London, Hong Kong, Paris, Beijing
|Matthew Marks Gallery
|New York, Los Angeles
|Mendes Wood DM
|São Paulo, Brussels, New York
|Michael Rosenfeld Gallery
|New York
|Michael Werner
|New York, London, Berlin
|Miguel Abreu Gallery
|New York
|Modern Art
|London
|mor charpentier
|Paris, Bogota
|Neue Alte Brücke
|Frankfurt Am Main
|Ortuzar Projects
|New York
|Pace Gallery
|New York, Los Angeles, London, Hong Kong,
Seoul, Geneva, East Hampton, Palm Beach
|Perrotin
|Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Tokyo,
Shanghai, Seoul, Dubai, Los Angeles
|Proyectos Ultravioleta
|Guatemala City
|Silverlens
|New York, Manila
|Simone Subal Gallery
|New York
|Société
|Berlin
|Sprüth Magers
|Berlin, London, Los Angeles, New York
|Stephen Friedman Gallery
|London
|Tanya Bonakdar Gallery
|Los Angeles, New York
|Thaddaeus Ropac
|London, Paris, Salzburg, Seoul
|The Modern Institute
|Glasgow
|Tina Kim Gallery
|New York
|Vermelho
|São Paulo
|Victoria Miro
|London, Venice
|White Cube
|London, Hong Kong, New York,
West Palm Beach, Paris
|Xavier Hufkens
|Brussels
Focus
|Exhibitor
|Location(s)
|Artist
|Barro
|Buenos Aires, New York
|Mónica Girón
|Capsule Shanghai
|Shanghai
|Wen Liao
|Château Shatto
|Los Angeles
|Julia Yerger
|Company Gallery
|New York
|Tosh Basco
|Cooper Cole
|Toronto
|Jagdeep Raina
|Daniel Faria Gallery
|Toronto
|June Clark
|Derosia
|New York
|Sam Lipp
|Lomex
|New York
|Danica Barboza
|Mitre Galeria
|Belo Horizonte, São Paulo
|Marcos Siqueira
|Tiwani Contemporary
|Lagos, London
|Emma Prempeh
|Whistle
|Seoul
|Min Ha Park