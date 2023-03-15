Frieze New York Names 69 Exhibitors for 2023 Edition

Frieze New York has named the 69 galleries that will participate in its upcoming 2023 edition, scheduled to take place May 18–21, with a preview on May 17, at The Shed.

Among the blue-chip exhibitors lined up to take part are Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery, David Zwirner, David Kordanksy, Jenkins Johnson Gallery, Gallery Hyundai, Massimo De Carlo, Mendes Wood DM, Thaddeus Ropac, White Cube, and Xavier Hufkens. Additionally, the fair has a strong contingent of New York–based galleries, such as Alexander Gray Associates, Michael Rosenfeld, James Cohan, Ortuzar Projects, and Tina Kim Gallery.

First-time participants to Frieze New York include Arcadia Missa, Silverlens, and Emalin. The fair will once again have a Focus section, for galleries in business for fewer than 12 years; Capsule Shanghai, Company Gallery, Lomex, Tiwani Contemporary, and Whistle are among the exhibitors in that section.

In a statement, Frieze Americas director Christine Messineo said, “This year’s Frieze New York brings together extraordinary galleries and artists to inform, challenge, and delight. In its tradition, the fair features a strong core of NYC galleries and the artists they represent. New York is the undisputed center of the international art market, and as such art lovers and collectors will also be able to immerse themselves in the global perspectives that the fair brings to the city.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.

Galleries

Exhibitor Location(s) 303 Gallery New York Alexander Gray Associates New York, Germantown Andrew Kreps Gallery New York Arcadia Missa London blank Cape Town Canada East Hampton, New York Carlos/Ishikawa London Casey Kaplan New York Chapter NY New York Clearing Brussels, New York, Los Angeles Dastan Gallery Tehran David Kordansky Gallery Los Angeles, New York David Lewis New York, East Hampton David Zwirner New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Hong Kong dépendance Brussels Emalin London Esther Schipper Seoul, Paris, Berlin Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Lisbon François Ghebaly Los Angeles, New York Gagosian London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Rome,

Athens, Geneva, Basel, Gstaad, Hong Kong Galeria Luisa Strina São Paulo Gallery Hyundai Seoul, New York Gió Marconi Milan Goodman Gallery Cape Town, Johannesburg, London Hauser & Wirth London, New York, Somerset, Los Angeles,

Zurich, Gstaad, Hong Kong, St. Moritz,

Menorca, Southampton, Monaco, West Hollywood James Cohan New York Jenkins Johnson Gallery Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco Karma New York, Los Angeles Karma International Zurich Kukje Gallery Seoul, Busan, Paris kurimanzutto Mexico City, New York Massimo De Carlo Milan, London, Hong Kong, Paris, Beijing Matthew Marks Gallery New York, Los Angeles Mendes Wood DM São Paulo, Brussels, New York Michael Rosenfeld Gallery New York Michael Werner New York, London, Berlin Miguel Abreu Gallery New York Modern Art London mor charpentier Paris, Bogota Neue Alte Brücke Frankfurt Am Main Ortuzar Projects New York Pace Gallery New York, Los Angeles, London, Hong Kong,

Seoul, Geneva, East Hampton, Palm Beach Perrotin Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Tokyo,

Shanghai, Seoul, Dubai, Los Angeles Proyectos Ultravioleta Guatemala City Silverlens New York, Manila Simone Subal Gallery New York Société Berlin Sprüth Magers Berlin, London, Los Angeles, New York Stephen Friedman Gallery London Tanya Bonakdar Gallery Los Angeles, New York Thaddaeus Ropac London, Paris, Salzburg, Seoul The Modern Institute Glasgow Tina Kim Gallery New York Vermelho São Paulo Victoria Miro London, Venice White Cube London, Hong Kong, New York,

West Palm Beach, Paris Xavier Hufkens Brussels

Focus