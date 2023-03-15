Skip to main content
Frieze New York Names 69 Exhibitors for 2023 Edition

Maximilíano Durón
Frieze New York will bring together 60 galleries to The Shed this week.
Frieze New York's home, The Shed. Photo Brett Beyer

Frieze New York has named the 69 galleries that will participate in its upcoming 2023 edition, scheduled to take place May 18–21, with a preview on May 17, at The Shed.

Among the blue-chip exhibitors lined up to take part are Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery, David Zwirner, David Kordanksy, Jenkins Johnson Gallery, Gallery Hyundai, Massimo De Carlo, Mendes Wood DM, Thaddeus Ropac, White Cube, and Xavier Hufkens. Additionally, the fair has a strong contingent of New York–based galleries, such as Alexander Gray Associates, Michael Rosenfeld, James Cohan, Ortuzar Projects, and Tina Kim Gallery.

First-time participants to Frieze New York include Arcadia Missa, Silverlens, and Emalin. The fair will once again have a Focus section, for galleries in business for fewer than 12 years; Capsule Shanghai, Company Gallery, Lomex, Tiwani Contemporary, and Whistle are among the exhibitors in that section.

In a statement, Frieze Americas director Christine Messineo said, “This year’s Frieze New York brings together extraordinary galleries and artists to inform, challenge, and delight. In its tradition, the fair features a strong core of NYC galleries and the artists they represent. New York is the undisputed center of the international art market, and as such art lovers and collectors will also be able to immerse themselves in the global perspectives that the fair brings to the city.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.

Galleries

ExhibitorLocation(s)
303 Gallery New York
Alexander Gray Associates New York, Germantown
Andrew Kreps Gallery New York
Arcadia Missa London
blank Cape Town
Canada East Hampton, New York
Carlos/Ishikawa London
Casey Kaplan New York
Chapter NY New York
Clearing Brussels, New York, Los Angeles
Dastan Gallery Tehran
David Kordansky Gallery Los Angeles, New York
David Lewis New York, East Hampton
David Zwirner New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Hong Kong
dépendanceBrussels
Emalin London
Esther Schipper Seoul, Paris, Berlin
Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Lisbon
François Ghebaly Los Angeles, New York
Gagosian London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Rome,
Athens, Geneva, Basel, Gstaad, Hong Kong
Galeria Luisa Strina São Paulo
Gallery Hyundai Seoul, New York
Gió Marconi Milan
Goodman Gallery Cape Town, Johannesburg, London
Hauser & WirthLondon, New York, Somerset, Los Angeles,
Zurich, Gstaad, Hong Kong, St. Moritz,
Menorca, Southampton, Monaco, West Hollywood
James Cohan New York
Jenkins Johnson Gallery Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco
Karma New York, Los Angeles
Karma InternationalZurich
Kukje GallerySeoul, Busan, Paris
kurimanzuttoMexico City, New York
Massimo De CarloMilan, London, Hong Kong, Paris, Beijing
Matthew Marks Gallery New York, Los Angeles
Mendes Wood DMSão Paulo, Brussels, New York
Michael Rosenfeld Gallery New York
Michael WernerNew York, London, Berlin
Miguel Abreu Gallery New York
Modern ArtLondon
mor charpentier Paris, Bogota
Neue Alte Brücke Frankfurt Am Main
Ortuzar Projects New York
Pace GalleryNew York, Los Angeles, London, Hong Kong,
Seoul, Geneva, East Hampton, Palm Beach
Perrotin Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Tokyo,
Shanghai, Seoul, Dubai, Los Angeles
Proyectos Ultravioleta Guatemala City
Silverlens New York, Manila
Simone Subal Gallery New York
Société Berlin
Sprüth MagersBerlin, London, Los Angeles, New York
Stephen Friedman GalleryLondon
Tanya Bonakdar GalleryLos Angeles, New York
Thaddaeus RopacLondon, Paris, Salzburg, Seoul
The Modern InstituteGlasgow
Tina Kim GalleryNew York
VermelhoSão Paulo
Victoria MiroLondon, Venice
White CubeLondon, Hong Kong, New York,
West Palm Beach, Paris
Xavier HufkensBrussels

Focus

ExhibitorLocation(s)Artist
BarroBuenos Aires, New York Mónica Girón
Capsule ShanghaiShanghai Wen Liao
Château ShattoLos AngelesJulia Yerger
Company GalleryNew York Tosh Basco
Cooper ColeTorontoJagdeep Raina
Daniel Faria GalleryTorontoJune Clark
DerosiaNew York Sam Lipp
LomexNew York Danica Barboza
Mitre GaleriaBelo Horizonte, São Paulo Marcos Siqueira
Tiwani ContemporaryLagos, London Emma Prempeh
WhistleSeoul Min Ha Park

