As Coronavirus Pandemic Rages On, Frieze New York Reveals Participants for In-Person May Fair

As new cases of the coronavirus continue to grow in number, one art fair is moving forward with its plan to host an in-person event in New York in the spring.
Frieze New York has announced the 66 galleries that will participate in its upcoming edition, scheduled to take place May 5–9 at the arts venue the Shed, in the Hudson Yards development. Pre-pandemic iterations of the fair have hosted close to 200 galleries in a specially created tent on Randall’s Island in the East River; this edition will take place indoors and will be slimmed down. Other art fairs have so far delayed providing more details about upcoming editions in 2021, other than Expo Chicago, which earlier this week announced it would delay its April dates until at least July.
“Frieze has made a commitment to the city’s galleries and artists since the first days of the pandemic—and that commitment continues with this year’s Frieze New York,” Frieze director of Americas and content Rebecca Ann Siegel said in a statement. “We are working tirelessly to produce successful and safe live and digital events, and our wonderful colleagues at The Shed have been instrumental in our efforts.”
For the upcoming edition, a strong emphasis has been placed on including New York galleries, with Miguel Abreu Gallery, Canada, James Cohan, Alexander Gray Associates, Casey Kaplan, Lehmann Maupin, Mitchell-Innes & Nash, and Salon 94 set to participate. Also showing there will be U.S.-based enterprises like Kavi Gupta (Chicago), Jenkins Johnson (San Francisco), and David Kordansky (Los Angeles).
A significant contingent of international galleries will also participate in Frieze New York, including Massimo De Carlo, of Milan and London; Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel, of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro; Goodman Gallery, of Johannesburg and Cape Town; Xavier Hufkens, of Brussels; Jhaveri Contemporary, of Mumbai; and Proyectos Ultravioleta, of Guatemala City. The fair will also include mega-galleries Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery, and David Zwirner.
In addition to its main gallery section, Frieze New York will continue its Frame section of single-artist presentations, which is being advised by gallerist Olivia Barrett, of Château Shatto in Los Angeles, and Sophie Mörner, of Company Gallery in New York, who will both exhibit in the section. Because of this scaled-back version, the fair has eliminated its Focus, Spotlight, and Diálogos sections for this year.
In a statement, Frieze New York director of programming Loring Randolph said, “I am hopeful that Frieze New York 2021 at The Shed will be a spark to re-ignite our collective creative spirit in New York City this spring.”
The full list of exhibitors follows below.
Participating Galleries
Miguel Abreu Gallery
Tanya Bonakdar Gallery
Canada
James Cohan
Massimo De Carlo
dépendance
Donald Ellis Gallery
Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel
Gagosian
François Ghebaly
Goodman Gallery
Marian Goodman Gallery
Alexander Gray Associates
Kavi Gupta
Hauser & Wirth
Xavier Hufkens
Gallery Hyundai
Jenkins Johnson Gallery
Jhaveri Contemporary
Casey Kaplan
Karma
Sean Kelly Gallery
Tina Keng Gallery
Tina Kim Gallery
David Kordansky Gallery
Andrew Kreps Gallery
Lehmann Maupin
David Lewis
Lisson Gallery
Luhring Augustine
Matthew Marks Gallery
Mendes Wood DM
Victoria Miro
Mitchell-Innes & Nash
The Modern Institute
mor charpentier
Nature Morte
P.P.O.W
Pace Gallery
Franklin Parrasch Gallery
Parrasch Heijnen
Peres Projects
Perrotin
Proyectos Ultravioleta
Thaddaeus Ropac
Salon 94
Esther Schipper
Sfeir-Semler
Sikkema Jenkins & Co.
Société
Vermelho
Vielmetter Los Angeles
White Cube
David Zwirner
Frame
Barro: Agustina Woodgate
Château Shatto: Zeinab Saleh
Clima: Dana Lok
Company Gallery: WangShui
Bridget Donahue: Olga Balema
Gordon Robichaux: Otis Houston Jr.
Hannah Hoffman: Olga Balema
Instituto de Visión: Wilson Díaz
Galeria Bruno Múrias: Henrique Pavão
PM8 / Francisco Salas: Elena Narbutaitė
Unit 17: Gabrielle L’Hirondelle Hill
Wilding Cran Gallery: Karon Davis