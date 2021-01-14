As Coronavirus Pandemic Rages On, Frieze New York Reveals Participants for In-Person May Fair

As new cases of the coronavirus continue to grow in number, one art fair is moving forward with its plan to host an in-person event in New York in the spring.

Frieze New York has announced the 66 galleries that will participate in its upcoming edition, scheduled to take place May 5–9 at the arts venue the Shed, in the Hudson Yards development. Pre-pandemic iterations of the fair have hosted close to 200 galleries in a specially created tent on Randall’s Island in the East River; this edition will take place indoors and will be slimmed down. Other art fairs have so far delayed providing more details about upcoming editions in 2021, other than Expo Chicago, which earlier this week announced it would delay its April dates until at least July.

“Frieze has made a commitment to the city’s galleries and artists since the first days of the pandemic—and that commitment continues with this year’s Frieze New York,” Frieze director of Americas and content Rebecca Ann Siegel said in a statement. “We are working tirelessly to produce successful and safe live and digital events, and our wonderful colleagues at The Shed have been instrumental in our efforts.”

For the upcoming edition, a strong emphasis has been placed on including New York galleries, with Miguel Abreu Gallery, Canada, James Cohan, Alexander Gray Associates, Casey Kaplan, Lehmann Maupin, Mitchell-Innes & Nash, and Salon 94 set to participate. Also showing there will be U.S.-based enterprises like Kavi Gupta (Chicago), Jenkins Johnson (San Francisco), and David Kordansky (Los Angeles).

A significant contingent of international galleries will also participate in Frieze New York, including Massimo De Carlo, of Milan and London; Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel, of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro; Goodman Gallery, of Johannesburg and Cape Town; Xavier Hufkens, of Brussels; Jhaveri Contemporary, of Mumbai; and Proyectos Ultravioleta, of Guatemala City. The fair will also include mega-galleries Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery, and David Zwirner.

In addition to its main gallery section, Frieze New York will continue its Frame section of single-artist presentations, which is being advised by gallerist Olivia Barrett, of Château Shatto in Los Angeles, and Sophie Mörner, of Company Gallery in New York, who will both exhibit in the section. Because of this scaled-back version, the fair has eliminated its Focus, Spotlight, and Diálogos sections for this year.

In a statement, Frieze New York director of programming Loring Randolph said, “I am hopeful that Frieze New York 2021 at The Shed will be a spark to re-ignite our collective creative spirit in New York City this spring.”

The full list of exhibitors follows below.

Participating Galleries

Miguel Abreu Gallery

Tanya Bonakdar Gallery

Canada

James Cohan

Massimo De Carlo

dépendance

Donald Ellis Gallery

Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel

Gagosian

François Ghebaly

Goodman Gallery

Marian Goodman Gallery

Alexander Gray Associates

Kavi Gupta

Hauser & Wirth

Xavier Hufkens

Gallery Hyundai

Jenkins Johnson Gallery

Jhaveri Contemporary

Casey Kaplan

Karma

Sean Kelly Gallery

Tina Keng Gallery

Tina Kim Gallery

David Kordansky Gallery

Andrew Kreps Gallery

Lehmann Maupin

David Lewis

Lisson Gallery

Luhring Augustine

Matthew Marks Gallery

Mendes Wood DM

Victoria Miro

Mitchell-Innes & Nash

The Modern Institute

mor charpentier

Nature Morte

P.P.O.W

Pace Gallery

Franklin Parrasch Gallery

Parrasch Heijnen

Peres Projects

Perrotin

Proyectos Ultravioleta

Thaddaeus Ropac

Salon 94

Esther Schipper

Sfeir-Semler

Sikkema Jenkins & Co.

Société

Vermelho

Vielmetter Los Angeles

White Cube

David Zwirner

Frame

Barro: Agustina Woodgate

Château Shatto: Zeinab Saleh

Clima: Dana Lok

Company Gallery: WangShui

Bridget Donahue: Olga Balema

Gordon Robichaux: Otis Houston Jr.

Hannah Hoffman: Olga Balema

Instituto de Visión: Wilson Díaz

Galeria Bruno Múrias: Henrique Pavão

PM8 / Francisco Salas: Elena Narbutaitė

Unit 17: Gabrielle L’Hirondelle Hill

Wilding Cran Gallery: Karon Davis