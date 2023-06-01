Frieze Seoul, KIAF Name Exhibitors for 2023 Editions in September

Frieze Seoul has named the more than 120 galleries that will take part in its upcoming second edition this September, while the Galleries Association of Korea has named the more than 210 galleries that will participate in its Kiaf fair, which first launched in 2002.
Both fairs take place in partnership with each other and are held on different floors of the capital city’s COEX Convention & Exhibition Center, from September 7–9, with a VIP preview day on September 6.
At Frieze, all four mega-galleries—Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace, and David Zwirner—will return, as will several leading blue-chip enterprises like Thaddaeus Ropac, Paula Cooper Gallery, Kurimanzutto, Lehmann Maupin, Lisson Gallery, Galerie Lelong & Co., Mendes Wood DM, Sprüth Magers, and Take Ninagawa.
The main section of the fair will have basically the same number of South Korea–based galleries—among them Kukje, Leeahn, PKM, Johyun, and Jason Haam—as the first edition, with the only new one being rising gallery Whistle, which had a booth in Frieze New York’s Focus section last month. (Just over half of the Korea-based galleries in across the fair’s three sections will also all take part in Kiaf.)
The fair will again be accompanied by two smaller sections, Frieze Masters (for works made at any point in art history) and Focus Asia (solo presentations from Asia-based galleries), which is being advised by Hyejung Jang, the chief curator of the DOOSAN Gallery, and Joselina Cruz, the director of the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design in Manila.
Galleries in the Frieze Masters section include Gallery Hyundai, Gray, Tokyo Gallery + BTAP, Skarstedt, and Axel Vervoordt, while Focus Asia will include Capsule Shanghai, G Gallery, and Yutaka Kikutake Gallery.
In a statement, Frieze Seoul director Patrick Lee said, “Building on the success of last year’s inaugural edition, Frieze Seoul 2023 features a line-up of exceptional galleries from across the globe, with a special focus on Asia-based exhibitors showcasing the best art from the region. In addition, we are excited to expand the fair’s dynamic program of special projects embodying the spirit of collaboration, creating a moment for cross-cultural connections between artists, collectors, curators, and art enthusiasts from around the world.”
While Frieze Seoul’s exhibitor number has about 10 more galleries than last year’s edition, Kiaf has grown much more rapidly, with 210 galleries, representing nearly a 30 percent increase over the 164 that showed last year.
Among those lined up are Korean galleries like Arario Gallery, BHAK, Gana Art, Hakgojae Gallery, PYO Gallery, and Wooson Gallery, as well as international ones like Carl Kostyál, Carvalho Park, Galleria Continua, Ora-Ora, Peres Projects, and Rachel Uffner Gallery.
Last year, the fair debuted a new section for emerging artists, NFTs, and new media called Kiaf Plus, which was staged at a different location; this time around, it will return but be integrated into the main halls in Coex. Galleries taking part in that section include Carlye Packer, Everyday Mooonday, Swivel Gallery, Streams Gallery, and Tuesday to Friday.
In a statement, Dal-Seung Hwang, the association’s president, said, “We are honored and proud to contribute to the development of Seoul as an international hub for art and culture, in close partnership with our galleries, partner organizations, and the Korean government. As Korea’s leading art fair, Kiaf will once again serve as a platform to showcase outstanding artists from Korea and Asia, with a focus on forward-thinking and dynamic contemporary art.”
The full exhibitor lists for both fairs follow below.
Frieze Seoul
Leading Galleries
|Exhibitor
|Location(s)
|Gallery 1957
|Accra, London
|Anomaly
|Tokyo
|Antenna Space
|Shanghai
|Arario Gallery
|Shanghai, Seoul, Cheonan
|Bank
|Shanghai
|Gallery Baton
|Seoul
|Blum & Poe
|Los Angeles, New York, Tokyo
|Canada
|New York, East Hampton
|Carlos/Ishikawa
|London
|Château Shatto
|Los Angeles
|Sadie Coles HQ
|London
|Commonwealth and Council
|Los Angeles, Mexico City
|Paula Cooper Gallery
|New York
|Crèvecoeur
|Paris
|Galerie Chantal Crousel
|Paris
|Dastan Gallery
|Tehran
|Massimo De Carlo
|Milan, London, Hong Kong, Paris, Beijing
|The Drawing Room
|Manila
|Dvir Gallery
|Tel Aviv, Brussels, Paris
|Empty Gallery
|Hong Kong
|Stephen Friedman Gallery
|London
|Gagosian
|New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Geneva,
Basel, Gstaad, Rome, Athens, Hong Kong
|François Ghebaly
|Los Angeles, New York
|Gladstone
|New York, Brussels, Seoul
|Goodman Gallery
|Johannesburg, Cape Town, London
|Jason Haam
|Seoul
|Hauser & Wirth
|Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, New York, Somerset,
Zürich, Gstaad, St. Moritz, Monaco, Menorca
|Galerie Max Hetzler
|Berlin, Paris, London, Marfa
|High Art
|Paris, Arles
|Taka Ishii Gallery
|Tokyo, Kyoto, Maebashi
|Johyun Gallery
|Busan
|Kosaku Kanechika
|Tokyo
|Karma
|New York, Los Angeles
|Kiang Malingue
|Hong Kong
|Galerie Peter Kilchmann
|Zurich, Paris
|Tina Kim Gallery
|New York, Seoul
|David Kordansky Gallery
|Los Angeles, New York
|Tomio Koyama Gallery
|Tokyo
|Kukje Gallery
|Seoul, Busan
|kurimanzutto
|Mexico City, New York
|Simon Lee Gallery
|Hong Kong, London
|Leeahn Gallery
|Seoul, Daegu
|Lehmann Maupin
|New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, London, Palm Beach
|Galerie Lelong & Co.
|Paris, New York
|Josh Lilley
|London
|Lisson Gallery
|London, New York, Los Angeles, Shanghai, Beijing
|Maho Kubota Gallery
|Tokyo
|Mendes Wood DM
|São Paulo, Brussels, New York
|Mennour
|Paris
|Meyer Riegger
|Berlin, Karlsruhe, Basel
|Misako & Rosen
|Tokyo
|Mitchell-Innes & Nash
|New York
|The Modern Institute
|Glasgow
|Nanzuka
|Tokyo
|Taro Nasu
|Tokyo
|neugerriemschneider
|Berlin
|Night Gallery
|Los Angeles
|ONE AND J. Gallery
|Seoul
|P21
|Seoul
|Pace Gallery
|New York, London, Hong Kong, Seoul,
Geneva, Palm Beach, Los Angeles
|Perrotin
|Paris, Hong Kong, New York, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, Dubai
|Petzel
|New York
|PKM Gallery
|Seoul
|Galerie Eva Presenhuber
|Zurich, Vienna
|Project Native Informant
|London
|Galerie Quynh
|Ho Chi Minh City
|Almine Rech
|Paris, Brussels, London, New York, Shanghai
|ROH
|Jakarta
|Thaddaeus Ropac
|London, Paris, Salzburg, Seoul
|SCAI The Bathhouse
|Tokyo
|Esther Schipper
|Berlin, Paris, Seoul
|Silverlens
|Manila, New York
|Jessica Silverman
|San Francisco
|Sprüth Magers
|Berlin, London, Los Angeles, New York
|Galerie Gregor Staiger
|Zurich, Milan
|Station
|Sydney, Melbourne
|STPI Gallery
|Singapore
|Take Ninagawa
|Tokyo
|Timothy Taylor
|New York, London
|TKG+
|Taipei
|Travesía Cuatro
|Madrid, Mexico City, Guadalajara
|Gallery Vacancy
|Shanghai
|Vadehra Art Gallery
|New Delhi
|Various Small Fires (VSF)
|Los Angeles, Dallas, Seoul
|Michael Werner
|New York, London, Berlin
|Whistle
|Seoul
|White Cube
|London, Hong Kong, New York, Paris, West Palm Beach
|Galerie Jocelyn Wolff
|Paris
|David Zwirner
|New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Hong Kong
Frieze Masters
|Exhibitor
|Location(s)
|ACA Galleries
|New York
|Ben Brown Fine Arts
|London, Hong Kong, Palm Beach
|Tokyo Gallery + BTAP
|Tokyo, Beijing
|Cardi
|Milan, London
|Galleria Continua
|San Gimignano, Beijing, Les Moulins, Habana,
Roma, São Paulo, Paris, Dubai
|Daniel Crouch Rare Books
|London
|Les Enluminures
|Paris, New York, Chicago
|Eric Firestone Gallery
|New York, East Hampton
|Gana Art
|Seoul, Los Angeles
|Gray
|Chicago, New York
|Dr. Jörn Günther Rare Books
|Basel
|Hakgojae Gallery
|Seoul
|Peter Harrington
|London
|Gallery Hyundai
|Seoul, New York
|Mazzoleni
|London, Turin
|Stephen Ongpin Fine Art
|London
|Robilant+Voena
|London, Milan, Paris, New York
|Skarstedt
|New York, London, Paris
|Tornabuoni Art
|Florence, Milan, Crans Montana, Forte dei Marmi, Paris, Rome
|Axel Vervoordt Art & Antiques
|Antwerp, Hong Kong
|Wooson Gallery
|Daegu
Focus Asia
|Exhibitor
|Location(s)
|Artist
|A-Lounge
|Seoul
|Soojung Jung
|Capsule Shanghai
|Shanghai
|Mevlana Lipp
|Cylinder
|Seoul
|Sinae Yoo
|G Gallery
|Seoul
|Woo Hannah
|Lawrie Shabibi
|Dubai
|Hamra Abbas
|Marco Gallery
|Osaka
|Taichi Yoshimura
|Nova Contemporary
|Bangkok
|Prae Pupityastaporn
|White Noise
|Seoul
|Rondi Park
|Yeo Workshop
|Singapore
|Priyageetha Dia
|Yutaka Kikutake Gallery
|Tokyo
|Yuko Mohri
Kiaf Seoul
2448 ARTSPACE
2Gil29 Gallery
313 ART PROJECT
ALLME ARTSPACE
Alzueta Gallery
ARARIO GALLERY
Art Front Gallery
Art SoHyang
ARTPARK
Artside Gallery
Artspace H
Asia Art Center
ATELIER AKI
BAIK ART
BAIKSONG GALLERY
BHAK
Bienvenu Steinberg & J
biscuit gallery
Bode Galerie
BON GALLERY
Carl Kostyál
Carlye Packer
Carvalho Park
Cassina Projects
Chosun Art Gallery
Chung Art Gallery
Chung Jark Gallery
CMay Gallery
Cob
Colector
Cristea Roberts Gallery
Dado Art Gallery
DATE GALLERY
Denny Gallery
Der-Horng Art Gallery
DIE GALERIE
Dohing Art
DONG SOONG GALLERY
Dongsanbang Gallery
Dongwon Gallery
Duarte Sequeira
DURU ARTSPACE
e.jung Gallery
Eligere
Everyday Mooonday
G Gallery
Galeria Fran Reus
Galerie Carzaniga
Galerie Droste
Galerie GAIA
Galerie Isabelle Lesmeister
Galerie Klose Contemporary Tommorow
Galerie Kornfeld
Galerie LJ
Galerie Marguo
Galerie Pici
Galerie Stephanie
Galerie Thomas
Galerie Vazieux
GALERIE VON&VON
Galerie Zwischen
Galleria Continua
Gallery 361
Gallery 41
Gallery Apple
GALLERY ARTSOOP
Gallery Bakyoung
Gallery BANDITRAZOS
Gallery Baum
Gallery Daon
Gallery Delaive
Gallery Doll
Gallery FINE
Gallery FM
Gallery Focus
Gallery Gabi
Gallery Godo
Gallery Grimson
Gallery Hyundai
Gallery idm
Gallery iLHO
Gallery Imazoo
Gallery J. ONE
Gallery Jeon
Gallery JINSUN
Gallery JJ
Gallery Joeun
GALLERY JUYOUNG
Gallery KUZO
Gallery MAC
Gallery MANO
GALLERY MARE
GALLERY MARK
Gallery MIZ
Gallery NoW
GALLERY PALZO
Gallery Planet
Gallery Q
Gallery Sein
Gallery Sejul
GALLERY SEOHWA
Gallery Seorim
Gallery Shilla
Gallery Sklo
GALLERY SOHEON & SOHEON Contemporary
GALLERY SP
Gallery STAN
Gallery Tsubaki
Gallery We
Gallery Woo
Gallery Woong
GALLERY YEH
Gallery YOON
Gallery2
gallerychosun
GalleryMEME
Gana Art
Garam Gallery
Hakgojae Gallery
Hana Art Gallery
Hidden M Gallery
HOFA Gallery
IAH
isart gallery
Jack Bell Gallery
JJ JOONG JUNG GALLERY
Johyun Gallery
JOONGANG GALLERY
K.O.N.G. GALLERY
Kamakura Gallery
Keumsan Gallery
KICHE
KIDARI GALLERY
Kukje Gallery
KwanHoon Gallery
L21 Gallery
LA BIBI Gallery
Lazy Mike
LEE & BAE
LEE EUGEAN GALLERY
Leeahn Gallery
LEEHWAIK GALLERY
LEESEOUL GALLERY
LKIF GALLERY
Lucie Chang Fine Arts
LYNN Fine Art Gallery
MEGUMI OGITA GALLERY
Mind Set Art Center
Mizoe Art Gallery
Mizuma & Kips
MOIN Gallery
Mrs.
MYUNG GALLERY
Newchild Gallery
Nine Gallery
Obscura
Ocean Gallery
Odds and Ends
Opera Gallery
Ora-Ora
Over The Influence
Pangee
PARKRYUSOOK GALLERY
Patricia Low Contemporary
Peres Projects
Picasso Gallery
Pigment Gallery
PKM Gallery
PNC Gallery
PYO Gallery
Rachel Uffner Gallery
RHO GALLERY
ROW GALLERY
SARAI Gallery (SARADIPOUR)
Seo Gallery
SEOJUNG ART
Seoshin Gallery
SH Gallery
SINMI Gallery
SM Fine Art Gallery
SONG ART GALLERY
SOUL ART SPACE
SPACE NAMU GALLERY AURORA
Space Willing N Dealing
SrHCROWN
Steve Turner
Streams Gallery
SUNGALLERY
Suomei M50 Gallery
Suppoment Gallery
Swivel Gallery
The Columns Gallery
The Hole
The Page Gallery
The Spectacle Group
ThisWeekendRoom
Ting Ting Art Space
Topohaus
Triumph Gallery
Tuesday to Friday
UARTSPACE
UM Gallery
V&E ART
Vit Gallery
Wellside Gallery
Whitestone Gallery
Wooson Gallery
Yeasung Gallery
YEEMOCK GALLERY
YESONG GALLERY
Yumiko Chiba Associates
Yusto / Giner