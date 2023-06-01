Frieze Seoul, KIAF Name Exhibitors for 2023 Editions in September

Frieze Seoul has named the more than 120 galleries that will take part in its upcoming second edition this September, while the Galleries Association of Korea has named the more than 210 galleries that will participate in its Kiaf fair, which first launched in 2002.

Both fairs take place in partnership with each other and are held on different floors of the capital city’s COEX Convention & Exhibition Center, from September 7–9, with a VIP preview day on September 6.

At Frieze, all four mega-galleries—Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace, and David Zwirner—will return, as will several leading blue-chip enterprises like Thaddaeus Ropac, Paula Cooper Gallery, Kurimanzutto, Lehmann Maupin, Lisson Gallery, Galerie Lelong & Co., Mendes Wood DM, Sprüth Magers, and Take Ninagawa.

The main section of the fair will have basically the same number of South Korea–based galleries—among them Kukje, Leeahn, PKM, Johyun, and Jason Haam—as the first edition, with the only new one being rising gallery Whistle, which had a booth in Frieze New York’s Focus section last month. (Just over half of the Korea-based galleries in across the fair’s three sections will also all take part in Kiaf.)

The fair will again be accompanied by two smaller sections, Frieze Masters (for works made at any point in art history) and Focus Asia (solo presentations from Asia-based galleries), which is being advised by Hyejung Jang, the chief curator of the DOOSAN Gallery, and Joselina Cruz, the director of the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design in Manila.

Galleries in the Frieze Masters section include Gallery Hyundai, Gray, Tokyo Gallery + BTAP, Skarstedt, and Axel Vervoordt, while Focus Asia will include Capsule Shanghai, G Gallery, and Yutaka Kikutake Gallery.

In a statement, Frieze Seoul director Patrick Lee said, “Building on the success of last year’s inaugural edition, Frieze Seoul 2023 features a line-up of exceptional galleries from across the globe, with a special focus on Asia-based exhibitors showcasing the best art from the region. In addition, we are excited to expand the fair’s dynamic program of special projects embodying the spirit of collaboration, creating a moment for cross-cultural connections between artists, collectors, curators, and art enthusiasts from around the world.”

While Frieze Seoul’s exhibitor number has about 10 more galleries than last year’s edition, Kiaf has grown much more rapidly, with 210 galleries, representing nearly a 30 percent increase over the 164 that showed last year.

Among those lined up are Korean galleries like Arario Gallery, BHAK, Gana Art, Hakgojae Gallery, PYO Gallery, and Wooson Gallery, as well as international ones like Carl Kostyál, Carvalho Park, Galleria Continua, Ora-Ora, Peres Projects, and Rachel Uffner Gallery.

Last year, the fair debuted a new section for emerging artists, NFTs, and new media called Kiaf Plus, which was staged at a different location; this time around, it will return but be integrated into the main halls in Coex. Galleries taking part in that section include Carlye Packer, Everyday Mooonday, Swivel Gallery, Streams Gallery, and Tuesday to Friday.

In a statement, Dal-Seung Hwang, the association’s president, said, “We are honored and proud to contribute to the development of Seoul as an international hub for art and culture, in close partnership with our galleries, partner organizations, and the Korean government. As Korea’s leading art fair, Kiaf will once again serve as a platform to showcase outstanding artists from Korea and Asia, with a focus on forward-thinking and dynamic contemporary art.”

The full exhibitor lists for both fairs follow below.

Frieze Seoul

Leading Galleries

Exhibitor Location(s) Gallery 1957 Accra, London Anomaly Tokyo Antenna Space Shanghai Arario Gallery Shanghai, Seoul, Cheonan Bank Shanghai Gallery Baton Seoul Blum & Poe Los Angeles, New York, Tokyo Canada New York, East Hampton Carlos/Ishikawa London Château Shatto Los Angeles Sadie Coles HQ London Commonwealth and Council Los Angeles, Mexico City Paula Cooper Gallery New York Crèvecoeur Paris Galerie Chantal Crousel Paris Dastan Gallery Tehran Massimo De Carlo Milan, London, Hong Kong, Paris, Beijing The Drawing Room Manila Dvir Gallery Tel Aviv, Brussels, Paris Empty Gallery Hong Kong Stephen Friedman Gallery London Gagosian New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Geneva,

Basel, Gstaad, Rome, Athens, Hong Kong François Ghebaly Los Angeles, New York Gladstone New York, Brussels, Seoul Goodman Gallery Johannesburg, Cape Town, London Jason Haam Seoul Hauser & Wirth Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, New York, Somerset,

Zürich, Gstaad, St. Moritz, Monaco, Menorca Galerie Max Hetzler Berlin, Paris, London, Marfa High Art Paris, Arles Taka Ishii Gallery Tokyo, Kyoto, Maebashi Johyun Gallery Busan Kosaku Kanechika Tokyo Karma New York, Los Angeles Kiang Malingue Hong Kong Galerie Peter Kilchmann Zurich, Paris Tina Kim Gallery New York, Seoul David Kordansky Gallery Los Angeles, New York Tomio Koyama Gallery Tokyo Kukje Gallery Seoul, Busan kurimanzutto Mexico City, New York Simon Lee Gallery Hong Kong, London Leeahn Gallery Seoul, Daegu Lehmann Maupin New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, London, Palm Beach Galerie Lelong & Co. Paris, New York Josh Lilley London Lisson Gallery London, New York, Los Angeles, Shanghai, Beijing Maho Kubota Gallery Tokyo Mendes Wood DM São Paulo, Brussels, New York Mennour Paris Meyer Riegger Berlin, Karlsruhe, Basel Misako & Rosen Tokyo Mitchell-Innes & Nash New York The Modern Institute Glasgow Nanzuka Tokyo Taro Nasu Tokyo neugerriemschneider Berlin Night Gallery Los Angeles ONE AND J. Gallery Seoul P21 Seoul Pace Gallery New York, London, Hong Kong, Seoul,

Geneva, Palm Beach, Los Angeles Perrotin Paris, Hong Kong, New York, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, Dubai Petzel New York PKM Gallery Seoul Galerie Eva Presenhuber Zurich, Vienna Project Native Informant London Galerie Quynh Ho Chi Minh City Almine Rech Paris, Brussels, London, New York, Shanghai ROH Jakarta Thaddaeus Ropac London, Paris, Salzburg, Seoul SCAI The Bathhouse Tokyo Esther Schipper Berlin, Paris, Seoul Silverlens Manila, New York Jessica Silverman San Francisco Sprüth Magers Berlin, London, Los Angeles, New York Galerie Gregor Staiger Zurich, Milan Station Sydney, Melbourne STPI Gallery Singapore Take Ninagawa Tokyo Timothy Taylor New York, London TKG+ Taipei Travesía Cuatro Madrid, Mexico City, Guadalajara Gallery Vacancy Shanghai Vadehra Art Gallery New Delhi Various Small Fires (VSF) Los Angeles, Dallas, Seoul Michael Werner New York, London, Berlin Whistle Seoul White Cube London, Hong Kong, New York, Paris, West Palm Beach Galerie Jocelyn Wolff Paris David Zwirner New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Hong Kong

Frieze Masters

Exhibitor Location(s) ACA Galleries New York Ben Brown Fine Arts London, Hong Kong, Palm Beach Tokyo Gallery + BTAP Tokyo, Beijing Cardi Milan, London Galleria Continua San Gimignano, Beijing, Les Moulins, Habana,

Roma, São Paulo, Paris, Dubai Daniel Crouch Rare Books London Les Enluminures Paris, New York, Chicago Eric Firestone Gallery New York, East Hampton Gana Art Seoul, Los Angeles Gray Chicago, New York Dr. Jörn Günther Rare Books Basel Hakgojae Gallery Seoul Peter Harrington London Gallery Hyundai Seoul, New York Mazzoleni London, Turin Stephen Ongpin Fine Art London Robilant+Voena London, Milan, Paris, New York Skarstedt New York, London, Paris Tornabuoni Art Florence, Milan, Crans Montana, Forte dei Marmi, Paris, Rome Axel Vervoordt Art & Antiques Antwerp, Hong Kong Wooson Gallery Daegu

Focus Asia

Exhibitor Location(s) Artist A-Lounge Seoul Soojung Jung Capsule Shanghai Shanghai Mevlana Lipp Cylinder Seoul Sinae Yoo G Gallery Seoul Woo Hannah Lawrie Shabibi Dubai Hamra Abbas Marco Gallery Osaka Taichi Yoshimura Nova Contemporary Bangkok Prae Pupityastaporn White Noise Seoul Rondi Park Yeo Workshop Singapore Priyageetha Dia Yutaka Kikutake Gallery Tokyo Yuko Mohri

Kiaf Seoul

2448 ARTSPACE

2Gil29 Gallery

313 ART PROJECT

ALLME ARTSPACE

Alzueta Gallery

ARARIO GALLERY

Art Front Gallery

Art SoHyang

ARTPARK

Artside Gallery

Artspace H

Asia Art Center

ATELIER AKI

BAIK ART

BAIKSONG GALLERY

BHAK

Bienvenu Steinberg & J

biscuit gallery

Bode Galerie

BON GALLERY

Carl Kostyál

Carlye Packer

Carvalho Park

Cassina Projects

Chosun Art Gallery

Chung Art Gallery

Chung Jark Gallery

CMay Gallery

Cob

Colector

Cristea Roberts Gallery

Dado Art Gallery

DATE GALLERY

Denny Gallery

Der-Horng Art Gallery

DIE GALERIE

Dohing Art

DONG SOONG GALLERY

Dongsanbang Gallery

Dongwon Gallery

Duarte Sequeira

DURU ARTSPACE

e.jung Gallery

Eligere

Everyday Mooonday

G Gallery

Galeria Fran Reus

Galerie Carzaniga

Galerie Droste

Galerie GAIA

Galerie Isabelle Lesmeister

Galerie Klose Contemporary Tommorow

Galerie Kornfeld

Galerie LJ

Galerie Marguo

Galerie Pici

Galerie Stephanie

Galerie Thomas

Galerie Vazieux

GALERIE VON&VON

Galerie Zwischen

Galleria Continua

Gallery 361

Gallery 41

Gallery Apple

GALLERY ARTSOOP

Gallery Bakyoung

Gallery BANDITRAZOS

Gallery Baum

Gallery Daon

Gallery Delaive

Gallery Doll

Gallery FINE

Gallery FM

Gallery Focus

Gallery Gabi

Gallery Godo

Gallery Grimson

Gallery Hyundai

Gallery idm

Gallery iLHO

Gallery Imazoo

Gallery J. ONE

Gallery Jeon

Gallery JINSUN

Gallery JJ

Gallery Joeun

GALLERY JUYOUNG

Gallery KUZO

Gallery MAC

Gallery MANO

GALLERY MARE

GALLERY MARK

Gallery MIZ

Gallery NoW

GALLERY PALZO

Gallery Planet

Gallery Q

Gallery Sein

Gallery Sejul

GALLERY SEOHWA

Gallery Seorim

Gallery Shilla

Gallery Sklo

GALLERY SOHEON & SOHEON Contemporary

GALLERY SP

Gallery STAN

Gallery Tsubaki

Gallery We

Gallery Woo

Gallery Woong

GALLERY YEH

Gallery YOON

Gallery2

gallerychosun

GalleryMEME

Gana Art

Garam Gallery

Hakgojae Gallery

Hana Art Gallery

Hidden M Gallery

HOFA Gallery

IAH

isart gallery

Jack Bell Gallery

JJ JOONG JUNG GALLERY

Johyun Gallery

JOONGANG GALLERY

K.O.N.G. GALLERY

Kamakura Gallery

Keumsan Gallery

KICHE

KIDARI GALLERY

Kukje Gallery

KwanHoon Gallery

L21 Gallery

LA BIBI Gallery

Lazy Mike

LEE & BAE

LEE EUGEAN GALLERY

Leeahn Gallery

LEEHWAIK GALLERY

LEESEOUL GALLERY

LKIF GALLERY

Lucie Chang Fine Arts

LYNN Fine Art Gallery

MEGUMI OGITA GALLERY

Mind Set Art Center

Mizoe Art Gallery

Mizuma & Kips

MOIN Gallery

Mrs.

MYUNG GALLERY

Newchild Gallery

Nine Gallery

Obscura

Ocean Gallery

Odds and Ends

Opera Gallery

Ora-Ora

Over The Influence

Pangee

PARKRYUSOOK GALLERY

Patricia Low Contemporary

Peres Projects

Picasso Gallery

Pigment Gallery

PKM Gallery

PNC Gallery

PYO Gallery

Rachel Uffner Gallery

RHO GALLERY

ROW GALLERY

SARAI Gallery (SARADIPOUR)

Seo Gallery

SEOJUNG ART

Seoshin Gallery

SH Gallery

SINMI Gallery

SM Fine Art Gallery

SONG ART GALLERY

SOUL ART SPACE

SPACE NAMU GALLERY AURORA

Space Willing N Dealing

SrHCROWN

Steve Turner

Streams Gallery

SUNGALLERY

Suomei M50 Gallery

Suppoment Gallery

Swivel Gallery

The Columns Gallery

The Hole

The Page Gallery

The Spectacle Group

ThisWeekendRoom

Ting Ting Art Space

Topohaus

Triumph Gallery

Tuesday to Friday

UARTSPACE

UM Gallery

V&E ART

Vit Gallery

Wellside Gallery

Whitestone Gallery

Wooson Gallery

Yeasung Gallery

YEEMOCK GALLERY

YESONG GALLERY

Yumiko Chiba Associates

Yusto / Giner