Frieze Seoul, KIAF Name Exhibitors for 2023 Editions in September

Maximilíano Durón
Two people stand in an art fair looking at an artwork.
Frieze Seoul 2022. Photo Lets Studio/Courtesy Frieze

Frieze Seoul has named the more than 120 galleries that will take part in its upcoming second edition this September, while the Galleries Association of Korea has named the more than 210 galleries that will participate in its Kiaf fair, which first launched in 2002.

Both fairs take place in partnership with each other and are held on different floors of the capital city’s COEX Convention & Exhibition Center, from September 7–9, with a VIP preview day on September 6.  

At Frieze, all four mega-galleries—Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace, and David Zwirner—will return, as will several leading blue-chip enterprises like Thaddaeus Ropac, Paula Cooper Gallery, Kurimanzutto, Lehmann Maupin, Lisson Gallery, Galerie Lelong & Co., Mendes Wood DM, Sprüth Magers, and Take Ninagawa.

The main section of the fair will have basically the same number of South Korea–based galleries—among them Kukje, Leeahn, PKM, Johyun, and Jason Haam—as the first edition, with the only new one being rising gallery Whistle, which had a booth in Frieze New York’s Focus section last month. (Just over half of the Korea-based galleries in across the fair’s three sections will also all take part in Kiaf.)

The fair will again be accompanied by two smaller sections, Frieze Masters (for works made at any point in art history) and Focus Asia (solo presentations from Asia-based galleries), which is being advised by Hyejung Jang, the chief curator of the DOOSAN Gallery, and Joselina Cruz, the director of the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design in Manila.

Galleries in the Frieze Masters section include Gallery Hyundai, Gray, Tokyo Gallery + BTAP, Skarstedt, and Axel Vervoordt, while Focus Asia will include Capsule Shanghai, G Gallery, and Yutaka Kikutake Gallery.

In a statement, Frieze Seoul director Patrick Lee said, “Building on the success of last year’s inaugural edition, Frieze Seoul 2023 features a line-up of exceptional galleries from across the globe, with a special focus on Asia-based exhibitors showcasing the best art from the region. In addition, we are excited to expand the fair’s dynamic program of special projects embodying the spirit of collaboration, creating a moment for cross-cultural connections between artists, collectors, curators, and art enthusiasts from around the world.”

While Frieze Seoul’s exhibitor number has about 10 more galleries than last year’s edition, Kiaf has grown much more rapidly, with 210 galleries, representing nearly a 30 percent increase over the 164 that showed last year.

Among those lined up are Korean galleries like Arario Gallery, BHAK, Gana Art, Hakgojae Gallery, PYO Gallery, and Wooson Gallery, as well as international ones like Carl Kostyál, Carvalho Park, Galleria Continua, Ora-Ora, Peres Projects, and Rachel Uffner Gallery.

Last year, the fair debuted a new section for emerging artists, NFTs, and new media called Kiaf Plus, which was staged at a different location; this time around, it will return but be integrated into the main halls in Coex. Galleries taking part in that section include Carlye Packer, Everyday Mooonday, Swivel Gallery, Streams Gallery, and Tuesday to Friday.

In a statement, Dal-Seung Hwang, the association’s president, said, “We are honored and proud to contribute to the development of Seoul as an international hub for art and culture, in close partnership with our galleries, partner organizations, and the Korean government. As Korea’s leading art fair, Kiaf will once again serve as a platform to showcase outstanding artists from Korea and Asia, with a focus on forward-thinking and dynamic contemporary art.”

The full exhibitor lists for both fairs follow below.

Frieze Seoul

Leading Galleries

ExhibitorLocation(s)
Gallery 1957 Accra, London
AnomalyTokyo
Antenna Space Shanghai
Arario GalleryShanghai, Seoul, Cheonan
BankShanghai
Gallery BatonSeoul
Blum & PoeLos Angeles, New York, Tokyo
Canada New York, East Hampton
Carlos/Ishikawa London
Château Shatto Los Angeles
Sadie Coles HQLondon
Commonwealth and Council Los Angeles, Mexico City
Paula Cooper Gallery New York
Crèvecoeur Paris
Galerie Chantal Crousel Paris
Dastan Gallery Tehran
Massimo De Carlo Milan, London, Hong Kong, Paris, Beijing
The Drawing Room Manila
Dvir Gallery Tel Aviv, Brussels, Paris
Empty Gallery Hong Kong
Stephen Friedman GalleryLondon
Gagosian New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Geneva,
Basel, Gstaad, Rome, Athens, Hong Kong
François Ghebaly Los Angeles, New York
Gladstone New York, Brussels, Seoul
Goodman Gallery Johannesburg, Cape Town, London
Jason Haam Seoul
Hauser & Wirth Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, New York, Somerset,
Zürich, Gstaad, St. Moritz, Monaco, Menorca
Galerie Max HetzlerBerlin, Paris, London, Marfa
High ArtParis, Arles
Taka Ishii Gallery Tokyo, Kyoto, Maebashi
Johyun Gallery Busan
Kosaku Kanechika Tokyo
Karma New York, Los Angeles
Kiang Malingue Hong Kong
Galerie Peter Kilchmann Zurich, Paris
Tina Kim Gallery New York, Seoul
David Kordansky Gallery Los Angeles, New York
Tomio Koyama Gallery Tokyo
Kukje Gallery Seoul, Busan
kurimanzutto Mexico City, New York
Simon Lee Gallery Hong Kong, London
Leeahn Gallery Seoul, Daegu
Lehmann Maupin New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, London, Palm Beach
Galerie Lelong & Co. Paris, New York
Josh Lilley London
Lisson Gallery London, New York, Los Angeles, Shanghai, Beijing
Maho Kubota Gallery Tokyo
Mendes Wood DM São Paulo, Brussels, New York
Mennour Paris
Meyer Riegger Berlin, Karlsruhe, Basel
Misako & Rosen Tokyo
Mitchell-Innes & Nash New York
The Modern Institute Glasgow
Nanzuka Tokyo
Taro Nasu Tokyo
neugerriemschneider Berlin
Night Gallery Los Angeles
ONE AND J. Gallery Seoul
P21 Seoul
Pace Gallery New York, London, Hong Kong, Seoul,
Geneva, Palm Beach, Los Angeles
PerrotinParis, Hong Kong, New York, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, Dubai
Petzel New York
PKM Gallery Seoul
Galerie Eva Presenhuber Zurich, Vienna
Project Native InformantLondon
Galerie Quynh Ho Chi Minh City
Almine Rech Paris, Brussels, London, New York, Shanghai
ROH Jakarta
Thaddaeus Ropac London, Paris, Salzburg, Seoul
SCAI The Bathhouse Tokyo
Esther Schipper Berlin, Paris, Seoul
Silverlens Manila, New York
Jessica Silverman San Francisco
Sprüth Magers Berlin, London, Los Angeles, New York
Galerie Gregor Staiger Zurich, Milan
Station Sydney, Melbourne
STPI Gallery Singapore
Take Ninagawa Tokyo
Timothy Taylor New York, London
TKG+ Taipei
Travesía Cuatro Madrid, Mexico City, Guadalajara
Gallery Vacancy Shanghai
Vadehra Art Gallery New Delhi
Various Small Fires (VSF) Los Angeles, Dallas, Seoul
Michael Werner New York, London, Berlin
Whistle Seoul
White Cube London, Hong Kong, New York, Paris, West Palm Beach
Galerie Jocelyn Wolff Paris
David Zwirner New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Hong Kong

Frieze Masters

ExhibitorLocation(s)
ACA Galleries New York
Ben Brown Fine Arts London, Hong Kong, Palm Beach
Tokyo Gallery + BTAP Tokyo, Beijing
Cardi Milan, London
Galleria Continua San Gimignano, Beijing, Les Moulins, Habana,
Roma, São Paulo, Paris, Dubai
Daniel Crouch Rare Books London
Les Enluminures Paris, New York, Chicago
Eric Firestone Gallery New York, East Hampton
Gana Art Seoul, Los Angeles
Gray Chicago, New York
Dr. Jörn Günther Rare Books Basel
Hakgojae Gallery Seoul
Peter Harrington London
Gallery Hyundai Seoul, New York
Mazzoleni London, Turin
Stephen Ongpin Fine Art London
Robilant+Voena London, Milan, Paris, New York
Skarstedt New York, London, Paris
Tornabuoni Art Florence, Milan, Crans Montana, Forte dei Marmi, Paris, Rome
Axel Vervoordt Art & Antiques Antwerp, Hong Kong
Wooson Gallery Daegu

Focus Asia

ExhibitorLocation(s)Artist
A-LoungeSeoul Soojung Jung
Capsule Shanghai Shanghai Mevlana Lipp
Cylinder Seoul Sinae Yoo
G Gallery Seoul Woo Hannah
Lawrie Shabibi Dubai Hamra Abbas
Marco Gallery Osaka Taichi Yoshimura
Nova ContemporaryBangkok Prae Pupityastaporn
White Noise Seoul Rondi Park
Yeo WorkshopSingapore Priyageetha Dia
Yutaka Kikutake GalleryTokyo Yuko Mohri

Kiaf Seoul

2448 ARTSPACE
2Gil29 Gallery
313 ART PROJECT
ALLME ARTSPACE
Alzueta Gallery
ARARIO GALLERY
Art Front Gallery
Art SoHyang
ARTPARK
Artside Gallery
Artspace H
Asia Art Center
ATELIER AKI
BAIK ART
BAIKSONG GALLERY
BHAK
Bienvenu Steinberg & J
biscuit gallery
Bode Galerie
BON GALLERY
Carl Kostyál
Carlye Packer
Carvalho Park
Cassina Projects
Chosun Art Gallery
Chung Art Gallery
Chung Jark Gallery
CMay Gallery
Cob
Colector
Cristea Roberts Gallery
Dado Art Gallery
DATE GALLERY
Denny Gallery
Der-Horng Art Gallery
DIE GALERIE
Dohing Art
DONG SOONG GALLERY
Dongsanbang Gallery
Dongwon Gallery
Duarte Sequeira
DURU ARTSPACE
e.jung Gallery
Eligere
Everyday Mooonday
G Gallery
Galeria Fran Reus
Galerie Carzaniga
Galerie Droste
Galerie GAIA
Galerie Isabelle Lesmeister
Galerie Klose Contemporary Tommorow
Galerie Kornfeld
Galerie LJ
Galerie Marguo
Galerie Pici
Galerie Stephanie
Galerie Thomas
Galerie Vazieux
GALERIE VON&VON
Galerie Zwischen
Galleria Continua
Gallery 361
Gallery 41
Gallery Apple
GALLERY ARTSOOP
Gallery Bakyoung
Gallery BANDITRAZOS
Gallery Baum
Gallery Daon
Gallery Delaive
Gallery Doll
Gallery FINE
Gallery FM
Gallery Focus
Gallery Gabi
Gallery Godo
Gallery Grimson
Gallery Hyundai
Gallery idm
Gallery iLHO
Gallery Imazoo
Gallery J. ONE
Gallery Jeon
Gallery JINSUN
Gallery JJ
Gallery Joeun
GALLERY JUYOUNG
Gallery KUZO
Gallery MAC
Gallery MANO
GALLERY MARE
GALLERY MARK
Gallery MIZ
Gallery NoW
GALLERY PALZO
Gallery Planet
Gallery Q
Gallery Sein
Gallery Sejul
GALLERY SEOHWA
Gallery Seorim
Gallery Shilla
Gallery Sklo
GALLERY SOHEON & SOHEON Contemporary
GALLERY SP
Gallery STAN
Gallery Tsubaki
Gallery We
Gallery Woo
Gallery Woong
GALLERY YEH
Gallery YOON
Gallery2
gallerychosun
GalleryMEME
Gana Art
Garam Gallery
Hakgojae Gallery
Hana Art Gallery
Hidden M Gallery
HOFA Gallery
IAH
isart gallery
Jack Bell Gallery
JJ JOONG JUNG GALLERY
Johyun Gallery
JOONGANG GALLERY
K.O.N.G. GALLERY
Kamakura Gallery
Keumsan Gallery
KICHE
KIDARI GALLERY
Kukje Gallery
KwanHoon Gallery
L21 Gallery
LA BIBI Gallery
Lazy Mike
LEE & BAE
LEE EUGEAN GALLERY
Leeahn Gallery
LEEHWAIK GALLERY
LEESEOUL GALLERY
LKIF GALLERY
Lucie Chang Fine Arts
LYNN Fine Art Gallery
MEGUMI OGITA GALLERY
Mind Set Art Center
Mizoe Art Gallery
Mizuma & Kips
MOIN Gallery
Mrs.
MYUNG GALLERY
Newchild Gallery
Nine Gallery
Obscura
Ocean Gallery
Odds and Ends
Opera Gallery
Ora-Ora
Over The Influence
Pangee
PARKRYUSOOK GALLERY
Patricia Low Contemporary
Peres Projects
Picasso Gallery
Pigment Gallery
PKM Gallery
PNC Gallery
PYO Gallery
Rachel Uffner Gallery
RHO GALLERY
ROW GALLERY
SARAI Gallery (SARADIPOUR)
Seo Gallery
SEOJUNG ART
Seoshin Gallery
SH Gallery
SINMI Gallery
SM Fine Art Gallery
SONG ART GALLERY
SOUL ART SPACE
SPACE NAMU GALLERY AURORA
Space Willing N Dealing
SrHCROWN
Steve Turner
Streams Gallery
SUNGALLERY
Suomei M50 Gallery
Suppoment Gallery
Swivel Gallery
The Columns Gallery
The Hole
The Page Gallery
The Spectacle Group
ThisWeekendRoom
Ting Ting Art Space
Topohaus
Triumph Gallery
Tuesday to Friday
UARTSPACE
UM Gallery
V&E ART
Vit Gallery
Wellside Gallery
Whitestone Gallery
Wooson Gallery
Yeasung Gallery
YEEMOCK GALLERY
YESONG GALLERY
Yumiko Chiba Associates
Yusto / Giner

