Gagosian Taps Former Museum Strategy Head Christina You to Expand in China

Gagosian has appointed Christina You as the gallery’s China representative. You joins the mega-dealer after a six-year tenure at UCCA Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing, where her most recent post was director of development and creative strategy. In her new role, she will work with clients and collectors in the region in order to expand the dealer’s presence in China. Her new position is effective immediately.

In her role at the UCAA Center for Contemporary Art, You led the formidable museum’s fundraising and corporate sponsorship campaigns, working with some of the museum’s largest donors. She also led events and specialist projects related to exhibition programming. Prior to that, she served as a philanthropy fellow for a New York foundation.

“Christina brings deep relationships and regional expertise that will help us extend our reach in China in a strategic and thoughtful way,” said Nick Simunovic, who head Gagosian’s operations in Asia. “Her many years at one of the preeminent museums in Asia, combined with her experience in the West, provide her with unique perspectives that complement our existing team across China and the region as a whole.”

You’s appointment comes as Gagosian moves to capitalize on rising demand in the region. “We are experiencing a remarkable moment in China, as a new generation focused on art and collecting comes of age,” said You in a statement. “I am excited to see these two forces combine.”

In 2011, Gagosian expanded its global footprint to Asia when it established an outpost in Hong Kong. Over the past decade, the dealer has staged 50 exhibitions showcasing artists on its roster such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Mark Grotjahn, Nam June Paik, Cy Twombly, and Jonas Wood, who is currently the subject of an exhibition of new works at Gagosian in Hong Kong.