Which Galleries Have Expanded to L.A.? A 30-Year Timeline

The gallery on South La Brea Avenue, soon to be an outpost of Pace.

One of the biggest L.A. stories to coincide with the third edition of the Frieze fair here is the sheer number of galleries from outside the city—the majority of them headquartered in New York—that are opening branches around town. The mega-gallery Pace has acquired L.A. veteran Kayne Griffin and plans to launch a branch in the latter’s existing space; London- and New York–based Lisson will open in the Sycamore District, and downtown New York stalwart the Hole will inaugurate a new space on La Brea Avenue. Sean Kelly has L.A. plans, and so, reportedly, does David Zwirner. This summer, Sargent’s Daughters is headed to Melrose Hill. In light of this new Gold Rush, it’s worth looking back on the recent history of expansions to Tinsel Town. See our handy guide below.

1983

The Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles opens and acquires the $11 million Panza Collection of Abstract Expressionist and Pop art; the museum continues to acquire art aggressively through the 1980s.

1989



Luhring Augustine Hetzler

Headquarters: Berlin (Max Hetzler), New York (Luhring Augustine)

Additional branches at the time: None

Currently operates galleries in: Berlin and London (Max Hetzler), New York (Luhring Augustine)

Status of L.A. gallery: Closed in the mid-’90s.

1994



Pace Gallery

Headquarters: New York

Additional branches at the time: None

Currently operates galleries in: New York, London, Seoul, Hong Kong, Palo Alto, Geneva

Status of L.A. gallery: Closed in 1999. Pace is opening a new L.A. outpost this year after merging with Kayne Griffin.



1995



Gagosian

Headquarters at the time: New York

Additional branches at the time: None

Currently operates galleries in: Many locales, including London, Paris, Geneva, and Hong Kong

Status of L.A. gallery: Still open, and recently expanded. L.A. was where Larry Gagosian grew up, and where he opened a fledgling gallery in 1974 before moving to New York. And it was where he began his unmatched global expansion; London was next, in 2000.

1997

The $1.3 billion Getty Center museum opens.

2008

The $50 million Broad Contemporary Art Museum building, financed by mega-collector and L.A. arts-and-culture kingpin Eli Broad, opens at LACMA.

2010

The 45,000-square-foot Lynda and Stewart Resnick Exhibition Pavilion opens at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

L & M

Headquarters: New York

Additional branches at the time: None

Status of L.A. gallery: Closed in 2013. Gallery partners Robert Mnuchin and Dominique Lévy subsequently split and started their own galleries.

2011

The Getty Foundation launches the first edition of Pacific Standard Time, an influential initiative spotlighting the California art scene.



2012

Matthew Marks

Headquarters: New York

Additional branches at the time: None

Currently operates galleries in: New York and Los Angeles

Status of L.A. gallery: Still open.

2014

Gavlak

Headquarters: Palm Beach, Florida

Additional branches at the time: None

Current operates galleries in: Palm Beach, Florida, and Los Angeles

Status of L.A. gallery: Still open.



2015

Eli Broad’s $140 million private museum, the Broad, opens across the street of MOCA.

Hauser & Wirth

Headquarters: Zurich

Additional branches at the time: Six, including ones in New York and London

Current operates galleries in: Many locales, among them Hong Kong, Monaco, and Menorca

Status of L.A. gallery: Still open. In 2021, Hauser & Wirth doubled down on its L.A. presence and opened a second space there.



Sprüth Magers

Headquarters: Berlin

Additional branches at the time: Berlin and London

Currently operates galleries in: Berlin, London, and Los Angeles

Status of L.A. gallery: Still open.



2017

Praz-Delavallade

Headquarters: Paris

Additional branches at the time: None

Currently operates galleries in: Paris and Los Angeles

Status of L.A. gallery: Still open.

2018

Tanya Bonakdar Gallery

Headquarters: New York

Additional branches at the time: None

Currently operates galleries in: New York and Los Angeles

Status of L.A. gallery: Still open.

2019

Frieze launches its Los Angeles fair.

2021

Friedman Benda

Headquarters: New York

Additional branches at the time: None

Currently operates galleries in: New York and Los Angeles

Status of L.A. gallery: Still open.