Which Galleries Have Expanded to L.A.? A 30-Year Timeline

One of the biggest L.A. stories to coincide with the third edition of the Frieze fair here is the sheer number of galleries from outside the city—the majority of them headquartered in New York—that are opening branches around town. The mega-gallery Pace has acquired L.A. veteran Kayne Griffin and plans to launch a branch in the latter’s existing space; London- and New York–based Lisson will open in the Sycamore District, and downtown New York stalwart the Hole will inaugurate a new space on La Brea Avenue. Sean Kelly has L.A. plans, and so, reportedly, does David Zwirner. This summer, Sargent’s Daughters is headed to Melrose Hill. In light of this new Gold Rush, it’s worth looking back on the recent history of expansions to Tinsel Town. See our handy guide below.
1983
The Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles opens and acquires the $11 million Panza Collection of Abstract Expressionist and Pop art; the museum continues to acquire art aggressively through the 1980s.
1989Luhring Augustine Hetzler Headquarters: Berlin (Max Hetzler), New York (Luhring Augustine) Additional branches at the time: None Currently operates galleries in: Berlin and London (Max Hetzler), New York (Luhring Augustine) Status of L.A. gallery: Closed in the mid-’90s.
1994
Currently operates galleries in: New York, London, Seoul, Hong Kong, Palo Alto, Geneva
Status of L.A. gallery: Closed in 1999. Pace is opening a new L.A. outpost this year after merging with Kayne Griffin. 1995 Gagosian Headquarters at the time: New York Additional branches at the time: None Currently operates galleries in: Many locales, including London, Paris, Geneva, and Hong Kong Status of L.A. gallery: Still open, and recently expanded. L.A. was where Larry Gagosian grew up, and where he opened a fledgling gallery in 1974 before moving to New York. And it was where he began his unmatched global expansion; London was next, in 2000.
1997
The $1.3 billion Getty Center museum opens.
2008
The $50 million Broad Contemporary Art Museum building, financed by mega-collector and L.A. arts-and-culture kingpin Eli Broad, opens at LACMA.
2010
The 45,000-square-foot Lynda and Stewart Resnick Exhibition Pavilion opens at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.
L & MHeadquarters: New York Additional branches at the time: None Status of L.A. gallery: Closed in 2013. Gallery partners Robert Mnuchin and Dominique Lévy subsequently split and started their own galleries.
2011
The Getty Foundation launches the first edition of Pacific Standard Time, an influential initiative spotlighting the California art scene.2012
Matthew Marks
Status of L.A. gallery: Still open.
2014
Gavlak
Status of L.A. gallery: Still open.
2015
Eli Broad’s $140 million private museum, the Broad, opens across the street of MOCA.
Hauser & Wirth
Status of L.A. gallery: Still open. In 2021, Hauser & Wirth doubled down on its L.A. presence and opened a second space there.
Sprüth Magers Headquarters: Berlin Additional branches at the time: Berlin and London Currently operates galleries in: Berlin, London, and Los Angeles
Status of L.A. gallery: Still open.
2017
Praz-DelavalladeHeadquarters: Paris Additional branches at the time: None Currently operates galleries in: Paris and Los Angeles Status of L.A. gallery: Still open.
2018
Tanya Bonakdar Gallery
Status of L.A. gallery: Still open.
2019
Frieze launches its Los Angeles fair.
2021
Friedman Benda
Status of L.A. gallery: Still open.