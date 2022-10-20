Which Galleries Have Expanded to Paris? A 30-Year Timeline

This week, the art world saw the launch of Art Basel’s new art fair Paris+, which took the October slot and the location of the FIAC art fair. As Paris+ cements itself as a fixture in the city with the launch of its new edition, one wonders which galleries started outside the French capital will follow suit.

The Paris veteran Galerie Lelong, which was founded in 1981, saw success when it opened a second space in New York four years later, in 1985. Since then, many international galleries, including the recently launched LGDR and Skarstedt, have sought to do the reverse by expanding their presence in Paris.

Mega-galleries have joined in on the action. David Zwirner opened in Paris in 2019, Gagosian inaugurated a third location in the French capital in 2021, and Hauser & Wirth has planned a gallery for the city for 2023.

In light of these expansions, ARTnews offers a guide below to the mass of international galleries that have opened in Paris.

1989

Galerie Karsten Greve

Headquarters: Köln

Additional branches at the time: None

Currently operates galleries in: Köln, Paris, and St. Moritz

Status of Paris gallery: Still open.

1990

Thaddaeus Ropac

Headquarters: Salzburg

Additional branches at the time: None

Currently operates galleries in: London, Paris, Salzburg, and Seoul

Status of Paris gallery: Still open. The Marais district location opened in 1990. A second space was opened on the northeast edge of Paris in 2012.

1999

Marian Goodman

Headquarters: New York

Additional branches at the time: None

Currently operates galleries in: New York, Paris, and London

Status of Paris gallery: Still open.

2009

Tornabuoni

Headquarters: Florence

Additional branches at the time: None

Currently operates galleries in: Florence, Milan, Forte dei Marmi, Crans Montana, and Paris

Status of Paris gallery: Still open.

2010

Gagosian

Headquarters: Los Angeles (now defunct), New York (current)

Additional branches at the time: None

Currently operates galleries in: New York, Beverly Hills, London, Paris, Geneva, Basel, Gstaad, Rome, Athens, and Hong Kong

Status of Paris gallery: The rue de Ponthieu space opened in Paris in 2010. A second space outside the city opened in Le Bourget in 2012. In 2021, the gallery added a third location in the center of the city, on the rue de Castiglione.

2014

Max Hetzler

Headquarters: Berlin

Additional branches at the time: None

Currently operates galleries in: Berlin, Paris, London, and Marfa

Status of Paris gallery: Still open.

2019

White Cube

Headquarters: London

Additional branches at the time: None

Currently operates galleries in: London, Hong Kong, New York, Paris, and West Palm Beach

Status of Paris gallery: Still open.



David Zwirner

Headquarters: New York

Additional branches at the time: None

Currently operates galleries in: New York, London, Paris, and Hong Kong

Status of Paris gallery: Still open.

2020

Galleria Continua

Headquarters: San Gimignano

Additional branches at the time: None

Currently operates galleries in: San Gimignano, Beijing, Les Moulins, Havana, Rome, São Paulo, Paris, and Dubai

Status of Paris gallery: Still open.

2021

Massimo De Carlo

Headquarters: Milan

Additional branches at the time: None

Currently operates galleries in: Milan, Hong Kong, Beijing, London, and Paris

Status of Paris gallery: A single-work exhibition space that is still open.

Skarstedt

Headquarters: New York

Additional branches at the time: None

Currently operates galleries in: New York, London, Paris, and East Hampton

Status of Paris gallery: Still open.



Mariane Ibrahim

Headquarters: Seattle (now defunct), Chicago (current)

Additional branches at the time: None

Currently operates galleries in: Chicago and Paris

Status of Paris gallery: Still open.

2022

LGDR

Headquarters: New York

Additional branches at the time: None

Currently operates galleries in: New York, Hong Kong, Paris, and London

Status of Paris gallery: Still open.



Galerie Peter Kilchmann

Headquarters: Zurich

Additional branches at the time: None

Currently operates galleries in: Zurich and Paris

Status of Paris gallery: Still open

2023

Hauser & Wirth

Headquarters: Zurich

Additional branches at the time: None

Currently operates galleries in: New York, Southampton, Los Angeles, London, Somerset, Zurich, St. Moritz, Gstaad, Menorca, Chillida Leku, Monaco, and Hong Kong

Status of Paris gallery: In progress, slated for spring 2023.