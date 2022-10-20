Which Galleries Have Expanded to Paris? A 30-Year Timeline

This week, the art world saw the launch of Art Basel’s new art fair Paris+, which took the October slot and the location of the FIAC art fair. As Paris+ cements itself as a fixture in the city with the launch of its new edition, one wonders which galleries started outside the French capital will follow suit.
The Paris veteran Galerie Lelong, which was founded in 1981, saw success when it opened a second space in New York four years later, in 1985. Since then, many international galleries, including the recently launched LGDR and Skarstedt, have sought to do the reverse by expanding their presence in Paris.
Mega-galleries have joined in on the action. David Zwirner opened in Paris in 2019, Gagosian inaugurated a third location in the French capital in 2021, and Hauser & Wirth has planned a gallery for the city for 2023.
In light of these expansions, ARTnews offers a guide below to the mass of international galleries that have opened in Paris.
1989
Galerie Karsten Greve
Headquarters: Köln
Additional branches at the time: None
Currently operates galleries in: Köln, Paris, and St. Moritz
Status of Paris gallery: Still open.
1990
Thaddaeus Ropac
Headquarters: Salzburg
Additional branches at the time: None
Currently operates galleries in: London, Paris, Salzburg, and Seoul
Status of Paris gallery: Still open. The Marais district location opened in 1990. A second space was opened on the northeast edge of Paris in 2012.
1999
Marian Goodman
Headquarters: New York
Additional branches at the time: None
Currently operates galleries in: New York, Paris, and London
Status of Paris gallery: Still open.
2009
Tornabuoni
Headquarters: Florence
Additional branches at the time: None
Currently operates galleries in: Florence, Milan, Forte dei Marmi, Crans Montana, and Paris
Status of Paris gallery: Still open.
2010
Gagosian
Headquarters: Los Angeles (now defunct), New York (current)
Additional branches at the time: None
Currently operates galleries in: New York, Beverly Hills, London, Paris, Geneva, Basel, Gstaad, Rome, Athens, and Hong Kong
Status of Paris gallery: The rue de Ponthieu space opened in Paris in 2010. A second space outside the city opened in Le Bourget in 2012. In 2021, the gallery added a third location in the center of the city, on the rue de Castiglione.
2014
Max Hetzler
Headquarters: Berlin
Additional branches at the time: None
Currently operates galleries in: Berlin, Paris, London, and Marfa
Status of Paris gallery: Still open.
2019
White Cube
Headquarters: London
Additional branches at the time: None
Currently operates galleries in: London, Hong Kong, New York, Paris, and West Palm Beach
Status of Paris gallery: Still open.
David Zwirner
Headquarters: New York
Additional branches at the time: None
Currently operates galleries in: New York, London, Paris, and Hong Kong
Status of Paris gallery: Still open.
2020
Galleria Continua
Headquarters: San Gimignano
Additional branches at the time: None
Currently operates galleries in: San Gimignano, Beijing, Les Moulins, Havana, Rome, São Paulo, Paris, and Dubai
Status of Paris gallery: Still open.
2021
Massimo De Carlo
Headquarters: Milan
Additional branches at the time: None
Currently operates galleries in: Milan, Hong Kong, Beijing, London, and Paris
Status of Paris gallery: A single-work exhibition space that is still open.
Skarstedt
Headquarters: New York
Additional branches at the time: None
Currently operates galleries in: New York, London, Paris, and East Hampton
Status of Paris gallery: Still open.
Mariane Ibrahim
Headquarters: Seattle (now defunct), Chicago (current)
Additional branches at the time: None
Currently operates galleries in: Chicago and Paris
Status of Paris gallery: Still open.
2022
LGDR
Headquarters: New York
Additional branches at the time: None
Currently operates galleries in: New York, Hong Kong, Paris, and London
Status of Paris gallery: Still open.
Galerie Peter Kilchmann
Headquarters: Zurich
Additional branches at the time: None
Currently operates galleries in: Zurich and Paris
Status of Paris gallery: Still open
2023
Hauser & Wirth
Headquarters: Zurich
Additional branches at the time: None
Currently operates galleries in: New York, Southampton, Los Angeles, London, Somerset, Zurich, St. Moritz, Gstaad, Menorca, Chillida Leku, Monaco, and Hong Kong
Status of Paris gallery: In progress, slated for spring 2023.