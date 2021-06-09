Skip to main content
Hauser & Wirth to Open West Hollywood Gallery, Second Space in L.A. Area

Hauser & Wirth
Hauser & Wirth location in West Hollywood. Hauser & Wirth

With a total of 16 locations around the world, from New York and London to Hong Kong and Monaco, mega-gallery Hauser & Wirth is continuing with its rapid international expansion, with the opening of a second location in the Los Angeles area.

Hauser & Wirth, which already has a formidable footprint in the city’s downtown arts district, will inaugurate a new space, located at 8980 Santa Monica Boulevard, in the city of West Hollywood in fall 2022. The gallery did not announce an opening exhibition program for the new space.

“While L.A. is a global metropolis, it’s also a city comprised of unique communities with their own energy and distinctive personalities,” Marc Payot, Hauser & Wirth president, said in a statement. Payot said the gallery aims to “engage those communities, to place our artists and their work in those contexts, to become part of their fabric every day, all year.”

The new 5,000-square-foot space will give the gallery a prominent location on L.A.’s Westside, not far from Beverly Hills and other tony neighborhoods whose residents the gallery is sure to court at a more convenient location. Formerly a vintage car showroom with a Spanish Colonial style facade, the new venue will be designed by Annabelle Selldorf of Selldorf Architects, who has designed several of Hauser & Wirth’s locations, including the other L.A. space, its 22nd Street location in New York, and its forthcoming one in Monaco, set to open later this month.

In 2016, Hauser & Wirth made headlines when it announced it would open a 116,000-square-foot space in L.A.’s downtown arts district, where it has mounted acclaimed exhibitions like its inaugural show, “Revolution in the Making: Abstract Sculpture by Women, 1947–2016,” and solo outings for artists like Ed Clark, Jack Whitten, Larry Bell, and Mary Heilmann. The gallery also represents a number of L.A.-based artists, including Bell, Mark Bradford, Charles Gaines, Christina Quarles, Gary Simmons, Henry Taylor, and Diana Thater, as well as the estates of Luchita Hurtado, Mike Kelley, and Jason Rhoades.

