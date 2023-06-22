Flora Yukhnovich, Whose Modern Spin on Rococo Made a Market Splash, Joins Hauser & Wirth

Rococo references bubble and churn beneath the abstractions of Flora Yukhnovich—lush pastel color, dramatic brushwork—but never take form. Rather, art history, and the men who made its hierarchies, are indentured to modern preoccupations, like the insidious, gendered assumptions of femininity and power that still inform interpretations of form, color, and intention. It’s a neat mission that has earned Yukhnovich seven-figure sales and critical attention—and now, new gallery representation.

The London-based artist has found a second home with Hauser & Wirth, whose expansive empire includes locales in New York, Monaco, and Hong Kong. She will continue to be represented by London-based gallery Victoria Miro.

“I am thrilled to be joining Hauser & Wirth,” Yukhnovich told ARTnews. “I have long admired so many of the gallery’s artists—from painters Maria Lassnig to Pat Steir, to those working more conceptually, such as Pipilotti Rist and Roni Horn—and am honored to be among such a roster.”

Yukhnovich’s first exhibition with Hauser & Wirth, starring new work, will open in 2024 in Los Angeles. Based solely on her exhibition history, audiences could expect great, sweeping gestures and intense colors that, combined, resemble a primordial soup: luminous, deep space currents hiding literary homages and pop culture critiques (Giovanni Battista Tiepolo and Kim Kardashian have been known to coexist on a canvas). The titles provide a helpful context, like Warm,Wet N’ Wild and Maybe She’s Born With It, both from 2022.

Born in 1990 in Norwich, Yukhnovich attended City & Guilds of London Art School and, in an unusual feat, gained gallery representation swiftly after graduation. (Her first dealer, Matt Watkins, discovered her paintings on Instagram.) She made a buzzy debut on the international art market in January 2022, when one of her paintings—only her third to come to auction—exceeded its $80,000 estimate at Phillips New York to sell for $1.2 million; at least three paintings have since surpassed that record.

“I’m captivated by Flora’s work, which I find so startling in its formal qualities as well as conceptually rich and multi-layered,” Iwan Wirth, president of Hauser & Wirth, told ARTnews. “She has an extraordinary ability to symbiotically combine cues to past masters with contemporary cultural references, and this allows her work to continually develop in exciting new directions. Flora is an artist forging a bold new path in painting.”