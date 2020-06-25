Hauser & Wirth Will Open New Space in Long Island’s Southampton

As more and more galleries look for new ways to reach collectors, particularly those that have decamped from major cities, Hauser & Wirth has revealed that it will open a new two-story outpost next month in Southampton on New York’s Long Island.

The 5,000-square-foot space, which is located at 9 Main Street, will operate for now as a by-appointment-only private viewing space and will eventually become an exhibition space open to the public as coronavirus-related restrictions ease. The gallery has secured a one-year lease for the space and chose the property in the South Fork for its central location to its clients who live in the Hamptons communities and the gallery’s artists who maintain studios nearby as well.

“In this challenging time, we’re seeking practical and appropriate ways to present and sell works of art in order to protect the livelihoods and wellbeing of the individuals who make up our company and its extended family,” Hauser & Wirth’s president Marc Payot said in a statement.

The gallery also plans to reopen its two locations in Manhattan in July via an appointment-based reservation system. On view there will be Jack Whitten and Larry Bell solo shows, which were on view when the pandemic forced the gallery to temporarily shutter its spaces.

The Hauser & Wirth news follows a similar announcement by one of its competitor mega-galleries, Pace, which recently said that it would open a Hamptons location. Pace’s temporary space, which is significantly smaller at 1,700 square feet, is located in East Hampton Village, and will also open in July but the gallery said it only plans to keep it open until October. The auction house Sotheby’s also recently opened a pop-up gallery out East, and the galleries Skarstedt and Van de Weghe also have plans to operate spaces there.

Payot pointed to Hauser & Wirth’s history of opening spaces in cities and towns where its artists and clients live and work, from traditional art centers like New York and London to the recent addition of its Los Angeles space, as well as its locations in seasonal hubs like Gstaad and St. Mortiz, both in Switzerland, and its multiple-attraction locations in Somerset, England and Menorca, Spain.

“This is something we have always done,” Payot continued in the statement. “But at this moment, it’s an even more important step. That is why we’ve chosen to complement our vigorous, expanded digital activities and the re-opening of our Manhattan galleries with a physical space in the Hamptons, a place that has for so many decades served as a second home to the international art world.’