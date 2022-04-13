Huma Bhabha, Sculptor Who Reinvents the Human Figure, Joins David Zwirner

The megagallery David Zwirner, which has locations in New York, London, Paris, and Hong Kong, will now represent Huma Bhabha, one of the most closely watched sculptors working today. She will have her first exhibition with the gallery at one of its New York spaces in 2024.

The artist will continue to be represented by David Kordansky Gallery in Los Angeles and Xavier Hufkens in Brussels.

Bhabha has long been represented by New York’s Salon 94 gallery, having had her first solo show there in 2007. Last year, the gallery’s founder, Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn, announced that she would strike up a partnership with dealers Dominique Lévy, Brett Gorvy, and Amalia Dayan to form a new enterprise called LGDR, with Salon 94’s Upper East Side space serving as its headquarters.

LGDR is still taking shape, though many artists represented by Salon 94 are not currently listed on its roster. Bhabha will continue to work with Greenberg Rohatyn on select special projects.

In a statement, Greenberg Rohatyn said, “Working with Huma Bhabha over the past fifteen years has been a great privilege. She is part of the Salon 94 DNA and her museum and gallery exhibitions are among our proudest moments. As I transition to LGDR, and Huma moves representation, I look forward to a continued collaboration with her and Zwirner on special projects.”

Bhabha is best known for an expansive sculpture practice that mines disparate art historical references, from Egyptian reliquaries and Gandharan Buddhas to contemporary artists like Joseph Beuys and Louise Bourgeois. It’s all an attempt to constantly reinvent the human figure with the aim of imagining alternative realities and futures in which life and death exist side by side.

Among her many accolades are solo shows at the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art (in 2020), the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston (2019), and MoMA PS1 in New York (2012), and inclusions in the 2015 Venice Biennale and the 2010 Whitney Biennial. In 2018, she received the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s rooftop commission.

In an email, David Zwirner, the gallery’s founder, said that he first learned of Bhabha’s work in the early 2000s, but it was her PS1 exhibition “that turned me into a major fan.”

He continued, “Her 2018 presentation on the rooftop at the Met, entitled We Come in Peace, struck me as ideal. The two sculptures situated against the backdrop of the city created a powerful experience, both aesthetic and intellectual. I feel, and I know I am not alone here, that this presentation marked her arrival as one of the most important sculptors working today.”