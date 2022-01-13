New York’s Independent Art Fair Announces 2022 Exhibitor List

The Independent art fair has announced 61 galleries that will participate in its forthcoming edition in New York, scheduled to take over Lower Manhattan’s Spring Studios May 5–8.
Several New York galleries are lined up to offer their wares at the fair, including Canada, Mitchell-Innes & Nash, P.P.O.W., Derek Eller Gallery, and Ross + Kramer, which made headlines earlier this month when it announced that 15 NFTs it owned, valued at $2.2 million, had been digitally stolen.
Other galleries taking part include L.A.’s Night Gallery, London’s Alison Jacques, Brazil’s A Gentil Carioca, and Chicago’s Corbett vs. Dempsey. Sixteen galleries will participate in the fair for the first time, among them Miami’s Nina Johnson, L.A.’s Kristine Kite, and New York’s Kasmin, Essex Street, and Nicola Vassell Gallery.
This year’s edition marks a return to the fair’s typical number of exhibitors, after the 2021 edition at a different location (Cipriani South Street) featured only 40 exhibitors in a more pandemic-friendly iteration. The fair’s dates in May also mark a departure from past timing around the Armory Show in September. The 2022 fair will coincide with four other fairs—TEFAF New York, NADA, Future Fair, and Art on Paper—as it runs two weeks before Frieze New York.
In an email, Independent founder Elizabeth Dee said, “Guaranteed to inspire even the most well informed collectors, Independent in May will champion the world’s most exciting artists and reveal new discoveries by a visionary group of galleries.”
The full exhibitor list follows below.
A Gentil Carioca
Adams and Ollman
Alexandre Gallery
Helena Anrather*
The approach
Nicelle Beauchene Gallery
Bradley Ertaskiran*
Broadway
Matthew Brown Los Angeles
CANADA
C L E A R I N G
Corbett vs. Dempsey
Creative Growth
Deli Gallery*
Downs & Ross
Andrew Edlin Gallery
Derek Eller Gallery
Fazakas Gallery
Fleisher/Ollman
Fortnight Institute
Gordon Robichaux
Maxwell Graham/Essex Street*
Jack Hanley Gallery
Higher Pictures Generation
Ingleby*
Ivan Gallery
Alison Jacques
Nina Johnson*
Karma
Kasmin*
Kristina Kite Gallery*
MAGENTA PLAINS
moniquemeloche
Mitchell-Innes & Nash
Morán Morán
Mrs.
Night Gallery
Off Paradise
PAGE (NYC)
Maureen Paley
Parker Gallery
franklin parrasch gallery
Peres Projects
P.P.O.W.
Praise Shadows Art Gallery*
The Ranch
REGULARNORMAL
Reyes | Finn
Ricco/Maresca Gallery
ross+kramer
RxArt*
Kerry Schuss Gallery
Chris Sharp Gallery*
Soft Opening
Galerie Sultana*
Sweetwater*
Temnikova & Kasela*
Tilton Gallery
Nicola Vassell Gallery*
White Columns
Galerie Hubert Winter*
*Denotes first-time exhibitor at Independent 2022.