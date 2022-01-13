New York’s Independent Art Fair Announces 2022 Exhibitor List

Independent 2022 will take place at Spring Studios in New York.

The Independent art fair has announced 61 galleries that will participate in its forthcoming edition in New York, scheduled to take over Lower Manhattan’s Spring Studios May 5–8.

Several New York galleries are lined up to offer their wares at the fair, including Canada, Mitchell-Innes & Nash, P.P.O.W., Derek Eller Gallery, and Ross + Kramer, which made headlines earlier this month when it announced that 15 NFTs it owned, valued at $2.2 million, had been digitally stolen.

Other galleries taking part include L.A.’s Night Gallery, London’s Alison Jacques, Brazil’s A Gentil Carioca, and Chicago’s Corbett vs. Dempsey. Sixteen galleries will participate in the fair for the first time, among them Miami’s Nina Johnson, L.A.’s Kristine Kite, and New York’s Kasmin, Essex Street, and Nicola Vassell Gallery.

This year’s edition marks a return to the fair’s typical number of exhibitors, after the 2021 edition at a different location (Cipriani South Street) featured only 40 exhibitors in a more pandemic-friendly iteration. The fair’s dates in May also mark a departure from past timing around the Armory Show in September. The 2022 fair will coincide with four other fairs—TEFAF New York, NADA, Future Fair, and Art on Paper—as it runs two weeks before Frieze New York.

In an email, Independent founder Elizabeth Dee said, “Guaranteed to inspire even the most well informed collectors, Independent in May will champion the world’s most exciting artists and reveal new discoveries by a visionary group of galleries.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.

A Gentil Carioca

Adams and Ollman

Alexandre Gallery

Helena Anrather*

The approach

Nicelle Beauchene Gallery

Bradley Ertaskiran*

Broadway

Matthew Brown Los Angeles

CANADA

C L E A R I N G

Corbett vs. Dempsey

Creative Growth

Deli Gallery*

Downs & Ross

Andrew Edlin Gallery

Derek Eller Gallery

Fazakas Gallery

Fleisher/Ollman

Fortnight Institute

Gordon Robichaux

Maxwell Graham/Essex Street*

Jack Hanley Gallery

Higher Pictures Generation

Ingleby*

Ivan Gallery

Alison Jacques

Nina Johnson*

Karma

Kasmin*

Kristina Kite Gallery*

MAGENTA PLAINS

moniquemeloche

Mitchell-Innes & Nash

Morán Morán

Mrs.

Night Gallery

Off Paradise

PAGE (NYC)

Maureen Paley

Parker Gallery

franklin parrasch gallery

Peres Projects

P.P.O.W.

Praise Shadows Art Gallery*

The Ranch

REGULARNORMAL

Reyes | Finn

Ricco/Maresca Gallery

ross+kramer

RxArt*

Kerry Schuss Gallery

Chris Sharp Gallery*

Soft Opening

Galerie Sultana*

Sweetwater*

Temnikova & Kasela*

Tilton Gallery

Nicola Vassell Gallery*

White Columns

Galerie Hubert Winter*

*Denotes first-time exhibitor at Independent 2022.