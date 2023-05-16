Joe Bradley Heads to Mega-Gallery David Zwirner Two Years After Decamping from Gagosian to Petzel

Artist Joe Bradley has joined the roster of mega-gallery David Zwirner two years after he left Gagosian for Petzel. He will have his first solo show with the gallery at its New York location next year.

Bradley joined Petzel in 2021 and had his only solo show with the gallery, his first in New York in six years, in 2022. News of Bradley’s departure from Petzel was first rumored in Artnet News’s “Wet Paint” column last month.

Prior to joining Petzel, Bradley had been with Gagosian since 2015, having joined the gallery from Gavin Brown’s Enterprise, which first began showing him in 2011. That was the year he had his last solo show with New York’s Canada gallery, which had shown him since 2006. (Bradley has maintained a relationship with Canada throughout his various other gallery representation deals, and that relationship will continue now that he has joined Zwirner.)

When Bradley got representation with Petzel, he also announced that he had signed on with Xavier Hufkens in Brussels and Galerie Eva Presenhuber, which has locations in Vienna and Zurich. Hufkens mounted a Bradley solo this past September, and Presenhuber’s solo for Bradley is on view at its Vienna location until May 25. Bradley will continue to work with both Hufkens and Presenhuber.

Bradley is best known for his layered abstractions in which blobs of color and lines meld together, creating dense scenes that hint at some kind of figuration. His current Presenhuber show, however, shows another side of the artist, focusing on his sculptures and works on paper.

In an email to ARTnews, dealer David Zwirner said he had been “a committed fan” of Bradley’s since his first showing at Gavin Brown’s Enterprise in 2011, adding, “I remember finding that show extremely powerful and inspiring. While he is of course first and foremost probing the possibilities of abstraction, I also love his hide-and-seek approach to figuration, especially in the most recent work.”