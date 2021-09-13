Works by Koons, Murakami from Karl Lagerfeld Estate to Sell at Sotheby’s

A portion of the estate of German designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in February 2019, is scheduled to come to auction this winter. Sotheby’s, which first announced that it would sell the estate of the longtime creative head of Chanel in March, has revealed plans to auction more than 1,000 design objects, artworks, and personal effects. These items will be auctioned across eight designated sales that will take place at Sotheby’s sale rooms in Monaco, Paris, and Cologne beginning this winter and continuing into next year.

The first part of the collection will be sold in Monaco and Paris between December 3 through 15. The second grouping will be sold in Cologne in March 2022. In a statement, the auction house said the grouping will reflect “an anthology of [Lagerfeld’s] personal taste.”