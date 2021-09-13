Works by Koons, Murakami from Karl Lagerfeld Estate to Sell at Sotheby’s

A portion of the estate of German designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in February 2019, is scheduled to come to auction this winter. Sotheby’s, which first announced that it would sell the estate of the longtime creative head of Chanel in March, has revealed plans to auction more than 1,000 design objects, artworks, and personal effects. These items will be auctioned across eight designated sales that will take place at Sotheby’s sale rooms in Monaco, Paris, and Cologne beginning this winter and continuing into next year.
The first part of the collection will be sold in Monaco and Paris between December 3 through 15. The second grouping will be sold in Cologne in March 2022. In a statement, the auction house said the grouping will reflect “an anthology of [Lagerfeld’s] personal taste.”
Sale highlights include works of art by Jeff Koons and Takashi Murkami; furniture and decorative items by designers such as Marc Newson, Martin Szekely, Ron Arad, Gino Sarfati, Louis Süe, and André Mare; and works on paper by 20th-century fashion illustrators Georges Lepape and Ludwig Hohlwein. These items are estimated to range in price from €200–€60,000 (or $235–$70,000).
Lagerfeld’s Rolls Royce cars and the designer’s signature fingerless leather gloves, which he donned at public outings for two decades, will be featured in the sale. Clothing and accessories by Dior, Yves Sain Laurent, Comme des Garçons, and Martin Margiela will also be offered.
“The auction will pay tribute to this unique and exceptionally creative designer, a major figure in the worlds of fashion and art,” Pierre Mothes, vice president of Sotheby’s France, said in a statement in March.
Over the course of his life, Lagerfeld amassed a collection of art and furniture. In 2000, he sold his collection of 18th-century French furniture and artworks at Christie’s for $28.5 million. In 2003, Sotheby’s sold his collection of Art Deco works in Paris for $8 million.