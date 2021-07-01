Ahead of Swiss Pavilion at Venice Biennale, Latifa Echakhch Joins Pace Gallery

As she prepares to take over the Swiss Pavilion at next year’s highly anticipated Venice Biennale, artist Latifa Echakhch has joined the roster of Pace Gallery. One of the world’s biggest galleries, Pace currently has permanent spaces in six cities, as well as pop-ups in East Hampton and Palm Beach. Her first show with Pace is set to take place in London in March 2022, one month before the Venice Biennale opens.

Echakhch joins Pace from Metro Pictures, a beloved New York gallery that plans to wind down operations later this year after more than four decades in business. Alongside Pace, Kamel Mennour (of London and Paris), Kaufmann Repetto (Milan and New York), and Dvir Gallery (Tel Aviv) will continue representing Echakhch.

She is not the first artist to head from Metro Pictures to Pace, however. Robert Longo, one of the stars of Metro Pictures’s stable, joined Pace in May. Others from Metro Pictures have also made the jump to mega-galleries. Cindy Sherman and Gary Simmons are now represented by Hauser & Wirth, and Gagosian brought on Jim Shaw last week.

“I am thrilled to join Pace Gallery and to welcome them among my long-time gallerists who have supported my work since the beginning,” Echakhch said in a statement to ARTnews. “Especially at this moment in my career, I feel it’s very important to work with people who are as committed and passionate as me.”

Echakhch is known for her sculptures focused on immigration and alienation. Born in El Khnansa, Morocco, she is now based in Fully, Switzerland. In 2013, she won the Prix Marcel Duchamp, France’s most esteemed art prize.

Details about her Swiss Pavilion remain vague, although it is known that it will involve sound. Composer Alexandre Babel will work with the artist on the pavilion, and Francesco Stocchi will serve as curator.