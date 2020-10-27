Lehmann Maupin to Open Seasonal Exhibition Space in Palm Beach

Lehmann Maupin, which maintains outposts in New York, Seoul, Hong Kong, and a recently opened one in London, will inaugurate a temporary exhibition space in Palm Beach, Florida, beginning next month. Located at the corner of Worth Avenue and South County Road, the new space will be run by gallery partners Carla Camacho and Jessica Kreps.

The gallery’s Palm Beach pop-up will be open from November 19 through the end of February, and the first exhibition on view at the space will be a group exhibition featuring work by McArthur Binion, Liza Lou, Marilyn Minter, Angel Otero, Teresita Fernández, Catherine Opie, John Baldessari, Mickalene Thomas, and others, with a number of new works set to debut in the presentation.

The pop-up will be situated in a space that has previously housed Mark Borghi Fine Art, and Lehmann Maupin joins enterprises including Pace Gallery, Acquavella, and Sotheby’s in opening seasonal outposts in Palm Beach this year.

Citing relationships with local collectors as well as the city’s Norton Museum of Art, Camacho told ARTnews that the winter pop-up in Palm Beach is part of Lehmann Maupin’s efforts to innovate and reach clients amid the pandemic—the gallery also had a temporary outpost in Aspen this past summer. If the venture is successful, she said that the gallery will likely organize another pop-up in the area later in 2021.

“We’ve learned a lot of lessons in the last seven months,” Camacho said, adding, “Smaller markets are really hungry to have high quality art in their hometowns, and it’s time to bring high-level art and treat these regional cities with a more elevated experience.”