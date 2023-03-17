Basel’s Liste Art Fair Names 88 Exhibitors for 2023 Edition

Liste Art Fair has named the 88 galleries that will participate in its upcoming 2023 edition in Basel. A satellite of the larger Art Basel, Liste is scheduled to take place June 12–18 in Hall 1.1 at Messe Basel, where Art Basel also takes place.

Among the exhibitors lined up to take part are among some of the world’s most closely watched gallery programs known for showing rising artists, including François Ghebaly, Embajada, Addis Fine Art, Blindspot, Peana, Lodos, and Sultana.

Twenty galleries will take part for the first time, including Regards, Afriart Gallery, PHD Group, wanda, Ginny on Frederick, and Parc Offsite, Eli Kerr, while Bangkok’s Nova and Jakarta’s ROH Projects will return to the fair for the first time since the pandemic. Additionally, the patron group Friends of Liste will support 12 galleries’ participation in the fair, including Gianni Manhattan, Gallery Vacancy, Clima, Crisis, and Voloshyn.

In a statement, Liste director Joanna Kamm said, “For the past few years, artists seemed to have taken inward-looking gazes as their starting points, but this year we’re noticing a reversal to outward-facing gazes. With immersive installations, timebased media, AI and computer-generated images, as well as strong positions in painting and photography, they highlight how differently the world is seen when experienced from different perspectives, under different conditions and in different places. We are very excited to see the works by this sharp-eyed generation of artists at Liste Art Fair Basel 2023.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.

Galleries Locations A.Romy Zurich Adams and Ollman Portland Addis Fine Art* London, Addis Ababa Afriart* Kampala Allen Paris Bel Ami Los Angeles Blindspot* Hong Kong Blue Velvet Projects* Zurich Bombon Barcelona Bonny Poon / Conditions Toronto Capsule Shanghai Shanghai Ciaccia Levi Paris, Milan CLC Gallery Venture Beijing Clima Milan Crisis Lima Damien & The Love Guru Brussels, Zurich Dastan Tehran diez * Amsterdam Drei Cologne E.A. Shared Space* Tbilisi Embajada San Juan Eugster II Belgrade Belgrade Exo Exo Paris Fanta-MLN Milan Felix Gaudlitz Vienna Femtensesse Oslo foro.space Bogotá François Ghebaly Los Angeles, New York Franz Kaka Toronto Gallery Vacancy Shanghai Gian Marco Casini* Livorno Gianni Manhattan Vienna Ginny on Frederick* London Good Weather North Little Rock, Chicago Hot Wheels Athens Ivan Bucharest Kai Matsumiya New York Kendall Koppe Glasgow Kogo Tartu Laurel Gitlen* New York Lodos Mexico City Lucas Hirsch Dusseldorf Lungley London Margot Samel* New York Martina Simeti Milan Nicoletti* London Nir Altman Munich Nova Bangkok Öktem Aykut Istanbul palace enterprise Copenhagen Parallel Oaxaca Oaxaca Parc Offsite, Eli Kerr* Montreal Parliament Paris Peana Monterrey, Mexico City Petrine* Paris philippzollinger Zurich Piedras Buenos Aires Piktogram Warsaw Polansky Prague/Brno PHD Group* Hong Kong Proyectos Ultravioleta Guatemala City Regards* Chicago ROH Jakarta Schiefe Zähne* Berlin Selma Feriani Tunis Seventeen London Sophie Tappeiner Vienna Sperling* Munich Stereo Warsaw Sultana Paris Sundy London suns.works Zurich Super Dakota Brussels Suprainfinit Bucharest Sweetwater Berlin Tabula Rasa Beijing, London Temnikova & Kasela Tallinn The Naked Room Kyiv The Ryder Madrid Theta* New York Union Pacific London Valeria Cetraro* Paris Vanguard Shanghai Veda Florence VIN VIN Vienna, Naples Voloshyn Kyiv wanda* Warsaw Wschód Warsaw, Cologne

*Denotes first-time exhibitor.