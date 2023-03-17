Skip to main content
Basel’s Liste Art Fair Names 88 Exhibitors for 2023 Edition

Maximilíano Durón
An image of an ice cube on fire against a blue sky.
A teaser image for Liste 2023, designed by FONDAZIONE Europa. ©2023 Liste Art Fair Basel

Liste Art Fair has named the 88 galleries that will participate in its upcoming 2023 edition in Basel. A satellite of the larger Art Basel, Liste is scheduled to take place June 12–18 in Hall 1.1 at Messe Basel, where Art Basel also takes place.

Among the exhibitors lined up to take part are among some of the world’s most closely watched gallery programs known for showing rising artists, including François Ghebaly, Embajada, Addis Fine Art, Blindspot, Peana, Lodos, and Sultana.

Twenty galleries will take part for the first time, including Regards, Afriart Gallery, PHD Group, wanda, Ginny on Frederick, and Parc Offsite, Eli Kerr, while Bangkok’s Nova and Jakarta’s ROH Projects will return to the fair for the first time since the pandemic. Additionally, the patron group Friends of Liste will support 12 galleries’ participation in the fair, including Gianni Manhattan, Gallery Vacancy, Clima, Crisis, and Voloshyn.

View of art fair booths from overhead with visitors milling about.

In a statement, Liste director Joanna Kamm said, “For the past few years, artists seemed to have taken inward-looking gazes as their starting points, but this year we’re noticing a reversal to outward-facing gazes. With immersive installations, timebased media, AI and computer-generated images, as well as strong positions in painting and photography, they highlight how differently the world is seen when experienced from different perspectives, under different conditions and in different places. We are very excited to see the works by this sharp-eyed generation of artists at Liste Art Fair Basel 2023.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.

GalleriesLocations
A.Romy Zurich
Adams and Ollman Portland
Addis Fine Art*London, Addis Ababa
Afriart*Kampala
AllenParis
Bel Ami Los Angeles
Blindspot*Hong Kong
Blue Velvet Projects*Zurich
Bombon Barcelona
Bonny Poon / ConditionsToronto
Capsule ShanghaiShanghai
Ciaccia Levi Paris, Milan
CLC Gallery VentureBeijing
ClimaMilan
CrisisLima
Damien & The Love GuruBrussels, Zurich
Dastan Tehran
diez *Amsterdam
Drei Cologne
E.A. Shared Space*Tbilisi
Embajada San Juan
Eugster II BelgradeBelgrade
Exo ExoParis
Fanta-MLN Milan
Felix Gaudlitz Vienna
Femtensesse Oslo
foro.space Bogotá
François Ghebaly Los Angeles, New York
Franz Kaka Toronto
Gallery Vacancy Shanghai
Gian Marco Casini*Livorno
Gianni Manhattan Vienna
Ginny on Frederick*London
Good WeatherNorth Little Rock, Chicago
Hot Wheels Athens
IvanBucharest
Kai Matsumiya New York
Kendall Koppe Glasgow
Kogo Tartu
Laurel Gitlen*New York
Lodos Mexico City
Lucas Hirsch Dusseldorf
Lungley London
Margot Samel*New York
Martina Simeti Milan
Nicoletti*London
Nir Altman Munich
Nova Bangkok
Öktem Aykut Istanbul
palace enterpriseCopenhagen
Parallel Oaxaca Oaxaca
Parc Offsite, Eli Kerr*Montreal
ParliamentParis
Peana Monterrey, Mexico City
Petrine*Paris
philippzollinger Zurich
Piedras Buenos Aires
Piktogram Warsaw
Polansky Prague/Brno
PHD Group*Hong Kong
Proyectos Ultravioleta Guatemala City
Regards*Chicago
ROH Jakarta
Schiefe Zähne*Berlin
Selma Feriani Tunis
Seventeen London
Sophie Tappeiner Vienna
Sperling*Munich
Stereo Warsaw
Sultana Paris
Sundy London
suns.works Zurich
Super DakotaBrussels
Suprainfinit Bucharest
Sweetwater Berlin
Tabula Rasa Beijing, London
Temnikova & Kasela Tallinn
The Naked Room Kyiv
The Ryder Madrid
Theta*New York
Union Pacific London
Valeria Cetraro*Paris
Vanguard Shanghai
Veda Florence
VIN VIN Vienna, Naples
Voloshyn Kyiv
wanda*Warsaw
Wschód Warsaw, Cologne

*Denotes first-time exhibitor.

