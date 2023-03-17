Basel’s Liste Art Fair Names 88 Exhibitors for 2023 Edition

Liste Art Fair has named the 88 galleries that will participate in its upcoming 2023 edition in Basel. A satellite of the larger Art Basel, Liste is scheduled to take place June 12–18 in Hall 1.1 at Messe Basel, where Art Basel also takes place.
Among the exhibitors lined up to take part are among some of the world’s most closely watched gallery programs known for showing rising artists, including François Ghebaly, Embajada, Addis Fine Art, Blindspot, Peana, Lodos, and Sultana.
Twenty galleries will take part for the first time, including Regards, Afriart Gallery, PHD Group, wanda, Ginny on Frederick, and Parc Offsite, Eli Kerr, while Bangkok’s Nova and Jakarta’s ROH Projects will return to the fair for the first time since the pandemic. Additionally, the patron group Friends of Liste will support 12 galleries’ participation in the fair, including Gianni Manhattan, Gallery Vacancy, Clima, Crisis, and Voloshyn.
In a statement, Liste director Joanna Kamm said, “For the past few years, artists seemed to have taken inward-looking gazes as their starting points, but this year we’re noticing a reversal to outward-facing gazes. With immersive installations, timebased media, AI and computer-generated images, as well as strong positions in painting and photography, they highlight how differently the world is seen when experienced from different perspectives, under different conditions and in different places. We are very excited to see the works by this sharp-eyed generation of artists at Liste Art Fair Basel 2023.”
The full exhibitor list follows below.
|Galleries
|Locations
|A.Romy
|Zurich
|Adams and Ollman
|Portland
|Addis Fine Art*
|London, Addis Ababa
|Afriart*
|Kampala
|Allen
|Paris
|Bel Ami
|Los Angeles
|Blindspot*
|Hong Kong
|Blue Velvet Projects*
|Zurich
|Bombon
|Barcelona
|Bonny Poon / Conditions
|Toronto
|Capsule Shanghai
|Shanghai
|Ciaccia Levi
|Paris, Milan
|CLC Gallery Venture
|Beijing
|Clima
|Milan
|Crisis
|Lima
|Damien & The Love Guru
|Brussels, Zurich
|Dastan
|Tehran
|diez *
|Amsterdam
|Drei
|Cologne
|E.A. Shared Space*
|Tbilisi
|Embajada
|San Juan
|Eugster II Belgrade
|Belgrade
|Exo Exo
|Paris
|Fanta-MLN
|Milan
|Felix Gaudlitz
|Vienna
|Femtensesse
|Oslo
|foro.space
|Bogotá
|François Ghebaly
|Los Angeles, New York
|Franz Kaka
|Toronto
|Gallery Vacancy
|Shanghai
|Gian Marco Casini*
|Livorno
|Gianni Manhattan
|Vienna
|Ginny on Frederick*
|London
|Good Weather
|North Little Rock, Chicago
|Hot Wheels
|Athens
|Ivan
|Bucharest
|Kai Matsumiya
|New York
|Kendall Koppe
|Glasgow
|Kogo
|Tartu
|Laurel Gitlen*
|New York
|Lodos
|Mexico City
|Lucas Hirsch
|Dusseldorf
|Lungley
|London
|Margot Samel*
|New York
|Martina Simeti
|Milan
|Nicoletti*
|London
|Nir Altman
|Munich
|Nova
|Bangkok
|Öktem Aykut
|Istanbul
|palace enterprise
|Copenhagen
|Parallel Oaxaca
|Oaxaca
|Parc Offsite, Eli Kerr*
|Montreal
|Parliament
|Paris
|Peana
|Monterrey, Mexico City
|Petrine*
|Paris
|philippzollinger
|Zurich
|Piedras
|Buenos Aires
|Piktogram
|Warsaw
|Polansky
|Prague/Brno
|PHD Group*
|Hong Kong
|Proyectos Ultravioleta
|Guatemala City
|Regards*
|Chicago
|ROH
|Jakarta
|Schiefe Zähne*
|Berlin
|Selma Feriani
|Tunis
|Seventeen
|London
|Sophie Tappeiner
|Vienna
|Sperling*
|Munich
|Stereo
|Warsaw
|Sultana
|Paris
|Sundy
|London
|suns.works
|Zurich
|Super Dakota
|Brussels
|Suprainfinit
|Bucharest
|Sweetwater
|Berlin
|Tabula Rasa
|Beijing, London
|Temnikova & Kasela
|Tallinn
|The Naked Room
|Kyiv
|The Ryder
|Madrid
|Theta*
|New York
|Union Pacific
|London
|Valeria Cetraro*
|Paris
|Vanguard
|Shanghai
|Veda
|Florence
|VIN VIN
|Vienna, Naples
|Voloshyn
|Kyiv
|wanda*
|Warsaw
|Wschód
|Warsaw, Cologne
*Denotes first-time exhibitor.