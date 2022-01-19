Five Monet Paintings Could Fetch $50 M. at Sotheby’s Auction

Five works by Claude Monet from the same collection could fetch a collective £35 million ($50 million) during a modern and contemporary art evening sale at Sotheby’s that will take place in London on March 2. All five of the works are being offered with a guarantee. They are coming to market from a private American collection.
In a statement, Sotheby’s European chairman and worldwide head of Impressionist and modern art, Helena Newman, said that recent interest in works by Monet “has taken on an even more renewed vigor.” Asian collectors, in particular, have fueled the rise in the artist’s market, she said.
A Sotheby’s spokesperson in London told ARTnews that, in 2020, as the pandemic began, fewer Monets began entering the market. Now, the house has seen more consignments of works by Monet—and greater demand for them.
Among the most valuable works from the group is Massif de chrysanthèmes, a painting of chrysanthemums produced in 1897, the same year Monet began his water lily pond series. It is estimated to fetch £10 million–£15 million ($13.6 million–$20 million). Also heading to auction is Les Demoiselles de Giverny (1892–93), a hazy landscape scene depicting a field of haystacks. It is estimated at £15 million–£20 million ($20 million–$27 million). The former work entered the seller’s collection in 2004, the latter, in 2012.
Two of the works are waterside scenes: Glaçons, environs de Bennecourt (1892–93), which is estimated at £5 million–£7 million ($6.8 million–$9.5 million) and depicting the Seine in the winter; and Sur la falaise près de Dieppe, soleil couchant (1897), featuring the Normandy coast, which is estimated at £3.5 million–£5 million ($4.8 million–$6.8 million). Prunes et Abricots (1882–85), a still life of a bowl of fruits, is estimated at £1.2 million–£1.8 million ($1.6 million–$2.5 million).
Each of the paintings will go in view to the public at Sotheby’s outposts in New York, Hong Kong, and Taipei before reaching their final destination in Location ahead of the auction on March 2.