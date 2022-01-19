Five Monet Paintings Could Fetch $50 M. at Sotheby’s Auction

Five works by Claude Monet from the same collection could fetch a collective £35 million ($50 million) during a modern and contemporary art evening sale at Sotheby’s that will take place in London on March 2. All five of the works are being offered with a guarantee. They are coming to market from a private American collection.

In a statement, Sotheby’s European chairman and worldwide head of Impressionist and modern art, Helena Newman, said that recent interest in works by Monet “has taken on an even more renewed vigor.” Asian collectors, in particular, have fueled the rise in the artist’s market, she said.

A Sotheby’s spokesperson in London told ARTnews that, in 2020, as the pandemic began, fewer Monets began entering the market. Now, the house has seen more consignments of works by Monet—and greater demand for them.