With 146 Exhibitors, NADA Miami Plans 20th Anniversary Edition Later This Year

The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) will host its 20th anniversary edition this year, with 146 participating galleries and nonprofit art organizations. The fair will return to its longtime home of Ice Palace Studios and run November 30 to December 3.
Among the galleries, more than 80 of which are NADA members, lined up to take part are Charles Moffett, Cooper Cole, Embajada, Et al., Hairs+Nails, Housing, Nina Johnson, Misako & Rosen, New Discretions, Ochi, Proxyco Gallery, Sargent’s Daughters, and Western Exhibitions. Nonprofit exhibitors include White Columns, Tierra del Sol Gallery, Creative Growth Art Center, and Artadia.
Though this edition will be slightly smaller than last year’s hybrid iteration which included over 170 exhibitors, the 146 galleries, 37 of which are first-time participants, is on-par with the 135 exhibitors hosted in Miami in 2019 and the 121 hosted in New York earlier this year. All of that is a significant increase from the 35 galleries that took part in NADA’s first Miami edition in 2003.
In a statement, NADA executive director Heather Hubbs said, “This year’s fair is a major milestone for us as we celebrate 20 years of the New Art Dealers Alliance and NADA Miami. Since 2002, NADA has championed its global gallerist-driven community, with year-round initiatives that prioritize the arts ecosystem.”
The full exhibitor list follows below.
56 Henry, New York
12.26, Dallas
1969 Gallery, New York
Ackerman Clarke, Chicago
Afternoon Projects, Vancouver
Nir Altman, Munich
anonymous gallery, New York
Artbeat, Tbilisi
Jack Barrett, New York
Bonamatic, Copenhagen
Bradley Ertaskiran, Montreal
Broadway, New York
BWA Warszawa, Warsaw
Calvaresi, Buenos Aires
Rebecca Camacho Presents, San Francisco
Carbon 12, Dubai
Charles Moffett, New York
Clima, Milan
Cooper Cole, Toronto
Creative Growth Art Center, Oakland
de boer, Los Angeles
Deli Gallery, New York
Galerie Derouillon, Paris
Downs & Ross, New York
EMBAJADA, San Juan
EUROPA, New York
Et al., San Francisco
FIERMAN, New York
Patricia Fleming Gallery, Glasgow
Fragment, New York
Franz Kaka, Toronto
Friends Indeed Gallery, San Francisco
Gern en Regalia, New York
Laurel Gitlen, New York
Sebastian Gladstone, Los Angeles
Emma Gray HQ, Los Angeles
The Green Gallery, Milwaukee
HAIR+NAILS, Minneapolis
Halsey McKay Gallery, East Hampton
Jack Hanley Gallery, New York
Harkawik, New York
Harper’s, New York
The Hole, New York
Jonathan Hopson Gallery, Houston
HOUSING, New York
ILY2, Portland
in lieu, Los Angeles
inge, Plainview
JDJ, Garrison
Nina Johnson, Miami
JUPITER Contemporary, Miami
KAYOKOYUKI, Tokyo
KDR305, Miami
Yutaka Kikutake Gallery, Tokyo
Kim?, Riga
Parisa Kind, Frankfurt
King’s Leap, New York
Klaus von Nichtssagend Gallery, New York
Kendall Koppe, Glasgow
the Landing Gallery, Los Angeles
LEFEBVRE & FILS, Paris
Kristen Lorello, New York
LOYAL, New York
Lubov, New York
Lyles & King, New York
M. LeBlanc, Chicago
Macaulay & Co. Fine Art, Vancouver
Marinaro, New York
Kai Matsumiya, New York
M+B, Los Angeles
MICKEY, Chicago
Nino Mier Gallery, Los Angeles
MISAKO & ROSEN, Tokyo
Chela Mitchell Gallery, Washington DC
Moskowitz Bayse, Los Angeles
Mrs., Maspeth
New Discretions, New York
No Gallery, New York
Ochi, Los Angeles
Olympia, New York
Pangée, Montreal
Tyler Park Presents, Los Angeles
parrasch heijnen, los angeles, Los Angeles
Patel Brown, Toronto
David Petersen Gallery, Minneapolis
PHILIPPZOLLINGER, Zurich
PIEDRAS, Buenos Aires
The Pit, Los Angeles
Polana Institute, Warsaw
PRIMARY., Miami
PROXYCO Gallery, New York
ANDREW RAFACZ, Chicago
Raster, Warsaw
REGULARNORMAL, New York
RUSCHMAN, Chicago
Margot Samel, New York
Sans titre, Paris
Sapar Contemporary, New York
Sargent’s Daughters, New York
Shoot The Lobster, New York
Shulamit Nazarian, Los Angeles
Tif Sigfrids, Athens
SITUATIONS, New York
smoke the moon, Santa Fe
SOMEDAY, New York
Sorry We’re Closed, Brussels
Stems Gallery, Brussels
Jacky Strenz, Frankfurt
Swivel Gallery, New York
Tabula Rasa Gallery, Beijing & London
Tierra del Sol Gallery, Los Angeles
TONE HQ Gallery, Memphis
Towards, Toronto
Ulterior Gallery, New York
The Valley, Taos
WAITINGROOM, Tokyo
Kate Werble Gallery, New York
Western Exhibitions, Chicago
White Columns, New York
Workplace, London
NADA Miami 2022 Projects
adhesivo contemporary, Mexico City
ALMA, Riga
Artadia, New York
Arts of Life, Circle Contemporary, Chicago
Brackett Creek Exhibitions, Bozeman
Burnaway, Atlanta
Dále Zine, Miami
eastcontemporary, Milan
EFA Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop, New York
Entrance, New York
FRANCHISE, Los Angeles
Galería del Paseo, Lima & Punta del Este
Gattopardo, Los Angeles
Gisela Projects, New York
Km 0.2, San Juan
Moarain House, London
N.A.S.A.L., Guayaquil
Northern-Southern, Austin
Ontopo, New York
P.A.D. (Project Art Distribution), New York
Anca Poterasu Gallery, Bucharest
Shore, Vienna
SOCO Gallery, Charlotte
SPACES, Cleveland
TATJANA PIETERS, Ghent
WAAP | Wil Aballe Art Projects, Vancouver