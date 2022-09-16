With 146 Exhibitors, NADA Miami Plans 20th Anniversary Edition Later This Year

The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) will host its 20th anniversary edition this year, with 146 participating galleries and nonprofit art organizations. The fair will return to its longtime home of Ice Palace Studios and run November 30 to December 3.

Among the galleries, more than 80 of which are NADA members, lined up to take part are Charles Moffett, Cooper Cole, Embajada, Et al., Hairs+Nails, Housing, Nina Johnson, Misako & Rosen, New Discretions, Ochi, Proxyco Gallery, Sargent’s Daughters, and Western Exhibitions. Nonprofit exhibitors include White Columns, Tierra del Sol Gallery, Creative Growth Art Center, and Artadia.

Though this edition will be slightly smaller than last year’s hybrid iteration which included over 170 exhibitors, the 146 galleries, 37 of which are first-time participants, is on-par with the 135 exhibitors hosted in Miami in 2019 and the 121 hosted in New York earlier this year. All of that is a significant increase from the 35 galleries that took part in NADA’s first Miami edition in 2003.

In a statement, NADA executive director Heather Hubbs said, “This year’s fair is a major milestone for us as we celebrate 20 years of the New Art Dealers Alliance and NADA Miami. Since 2002, NADA has championed its global gallerist-driven community, with year-round initiatives that prioritize the arts ecosystem.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.

NADA Miami 2022

56 Henry, New York

12.26, Dallas

1969 Gallery, New York

Ackerman Clarke, Chicago

Afternoon Projects, Vancouver

Nir Altman, Munich

anonymous gallery, New York

Artbeat, Tbilisi

Jack Barrett, New York

Bonamatic, Copenhagen

Bradley Ertaskiran, Montreal

Broadway, New York

BWA Warszawa, Warsaw

Calvaresi, Buenos Aires

Rebecca Camacho Presents, San Francisco

Carbon 12, Dubai

Charles Moffett, New York

Clima, Milan

Cooper Cole, Toronto

Creative Growth Art Center, Oakland

de boer, Los Angeles

Deli Gallery, New York

Galerie Derouillon, Paris

Downs & Ross, New York

EMBAJADA, San Juan

EUROPA, New York

Et al., San Francisco

FIERMAN, New York

Patricia Fleming Gallery, Glasgow

Fragment, New York

Franz Kaka, Toronto

Friends Indeed Gallery, San Francisco

Gern en Regalia, New York

Laurel Gitlen, New York

Sebastian Gladstone, Los Angeles

Emma Gray HQ, Los Angeles

The Green Gallery, Milwaukee

HAIR+NAILS, Minneapolis

Halsey McKay Gallery, East Hampton

Jack Hanley Gallery, New York

Harkawik, New York

Harper’s, New York

The Hole, New York

Jonathan Hopson Gallery, Houston

HOUSING, New York

ILY2, Portland

in lieu, Los Angeles

inge, Plainview

JDJ, Garrison

Nina Johnson, Miami

JUPITER Contemporary, Miami

KAYOKOYUKI, Tokyo

KDR305, Miami

Yutaka Kikutake Gallery, Tokyo

Kim?, Riga

Parisa Kind, Frankfurt

King’s Leap, New York

Klaus von Nichtssagend Gallery, New York

Kendall Koppe, Glasgow

the Landing Gallery, Los Angeles

LEFEBVRE & FILS, Paris

Kristen Lorello, New York

LOYAL, New York

Lubov, New York

Lyles & King, New York

M. LeBlanc, Chicago

Macaulay & Co. Fine Art, Vancouver

Marinaro, New York

Kai Matsumiya, New York

M+B, Los Angeles

MICKEY, Chicago

Nino Mier Gallery, Los Angeles

MISAKO & ROSEN, Tokyo

Chela Mitchell Gallery, Washington DC

Moskowitz Bayse, Los Angeles

Mrs., Maspeth

New Discretions, New York

No Gallery, New York

Ochi, Los Angeles

Olympia, New York

Pangée, Montreal

Tyler Park Presents, Los Angeles

parrasch heijnen, los angeles, Los Angeles

Patel Brown, Toronto

David Petersen Gallery, Minneapolis

PHILIPPZOLLINGER, Zurich

PIEDRAS, Buenos Aires

The Pit, Los Angeles

Polana Institute, Warsaw

PRIMARY., Miami

PROXYCO Gallery, New York

ANDREW RAFACZ, Chicago

Raster, Warsaw

REGULARNORMAL, New York

RUSCHMAN, Chicago

Margot Samel, New York

Sans titre, Paris

Sapar Contemporary, New York

Sargent’s Daughters, New York

Shoot The Lobster, New York

Shulamit Nazarian, Los Angeles

Tif Sigfrids, Athens

SITUATIONS, New York

smoke the moon, Santa Fe

SOMEDAY, New York

Sorry We’re Closed, Brussels

Stems Gallery, Brussels

Jacky Strenz, Frankfurt

Swivel Gallery, New York

Tabula Rasa Gallery, Beijing & London

Tierra del Sol Gallery, Los Angeles

TONE HQ Gallery, Memphis

Towards, Toronto

Ulterior Gallery, New York

The Valley, Taos

WAITINGROOM, Tokyo

Kate Werble Gallery, New York

Western Exhibitions, Chicago

White Columns, New York

Workplace, London



NADA Miami 2022 Projects

adhesivo contemporary, Mexico City

ALMA, Riga

Artadia, New York

Arts of Life, Circle Contemporary, Chicago

Brackett Creek Exhibitions, Bozeman

Burnaway, Atlanta

Dále Zine, Miami

eastcontemporary, Milan

EFA Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop, New York

Entrance, New York

FRANCHISE, Los Angeles

Galería del Paseo, Lima & Punta del Este

Gattopardo, Los Angeles

Gisela Projects, New York

Km 0.2, San Juan

Moarain House, London

N.A.S.A.L., Guayaquil

Northern-Southern, Austin

Ontopo, New York

P.A.D. (Project Art Distribution), New York

Anca Poterasu Gallery, Bucharest

Shore, Vienna

SOCO Gallery, Charlotte

SPACES, Cleveland

TATJANA PIETERS, Ghent

WAAP | Wil Aballe Art Projects, Vancouver