NADA Names Exhibitors for First New York Edition Since 2018

The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) has named the galleries that will participate in its upcoming New York fair, the first in the city since NADA canceled its edition in the city in 2019. The fair is scheduled to take place in the Lower East Side, at Pier 36, from May 5 to May 8.

The New York fair will bring together 120 galleries (81 of which are NADA members) from 37 cities in 18 countries, including Housing in New York, Luis De Jesus in Los Angeles, Document in Chicago, Et al. in San Francisco, Machete Galeria in Mexico City, Misako & Rosen in Tokyo, Fragment Gallery of Moscow and New York, and Voloshyn Gallery in Kyiv.

The fair will also stage a section for smaller presentations called Projects, which will include Hair+Nails in Minneapolis, Piedras in Buenos Aires, Larrie in New York, and Espacio Continuo in Bogotá. Several galleries participating in the main section will stage solo presentations of artists, including Joe Minter at March (of New York), Julia Jo at Charles Moffet (New York), Elif Saydam at Franz Kaka (Toronto), and Elliot Reed at anonymous gallery (New York and Mexico City).

The fair will coincide with several others taking place in New York, including Independent, which will bring 66 galleries to Spring Studios in Lower Manhattan, and TEFAF New York, which will bring 91 exhibitors to the Park Avenue Armory in the Upper East Side.

In a statement, NADA executive director Heather Hubbs, “Relaunching the New York fair has remained a consideration for us since 2018—the city is a global art center and our home base as a gallery association. The return to in-person art fair viewing in Miami this past December was reaffirming, refreshing, and a resounding success, and we’re thrilled to continue showcasing vital voices and unique positions in contemporary art and look forward to welcoming visitors to our eighth edition this May.”

NADA New York 2022 Exhibitors

56 Henry, New York

anonymous gallery, New York & Mexico City

Jack Barrett, New York

Bienvenu Steinberg & Partner, New York

bitforms gallery, New York

Blouin Division, Montreal & Toronto

Bombon, Barcelona

Bonamatic, Copenhagen

Bosse&Baum, London

CARVALHO PARK, New York

Ackerman Clarke, Chicago

Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Los Angeles

de boer, Los Angeles

Denny Dimin Gallery, New York

Dinner Gallery, New York

DOCUMENT, Chicago

Dutton, New York

Entrance, New York

Et al., San Francisco

FIERMAN, New York

Galería Nora Fisch, Buenos Aires

Fragment Gallery, Moscow & New York

Franz Kaka, Toronto

Gaa Gallery, Provincetown & Cologne

Asya Geisberg Gallery, New York

Emma Gray HQ, Los Angeles

Halsey McKay Gallery, East Hampton

Harkawik, New York & Los Angeles

Harper’s gallery, New York & Los Angeles

HESSE FLATOW, New York

High Noon, New York

The Hole, New York & Los Angeles

Sean Horton (Presents), New York

HOUSING, New York

in lieu, Los Angeles

Galerie Michael Janssen, Berlin

JDJ, Garrison

Kapp Kapp, New York}

KAYOKOYUKI, Tokyo

Parisa Kind, Frankfurt

the Landing Gallery, Los Angeles

Lazy Mike, Moscow

LEFEBVRE & FILS, Paris

Kristen Lorello, New York

Lower East Side Printshop, New York

Macaulay & Co. Fine Art, Vancouver

Machete Galeria, Mexico City

MARCH, New York

Marinaro, New York

Martos Gallery, New York

Meliksetian | Briggs, Los Angeles

MICKEY, Chicago

Nino Mier Gallery, Los Angeles, Brussels, Cologne, Marfa

MISAKO & ROSEN, Tokyo

Charles Moffett, New York

Moskowitz Bayse, Los Angeles

MOTHER, New York & Beacon

New Discretions, New York

NowHere, New York

OCHI Projects, Los Angeles

One Trick Pony, Los Angeles

Over the Influence, Los Angeles

PACT, Paris

Patrick Parrish Gallery, New York

Patel Brown, Toronto

The Pit, Los Angeles

Primary, Miami

Projet Pangée, Montreal

ANDREW RAFACZ, Chicago

REGULARNORMAL, New York

Eli Ridgway Gallery, Bozeman

Galerie Nicolas Robert, Montreal

Safe Gallery, New York

SEPTEMBER, Hudson

Hunter Shaw Fine Art, Los Angeles

SHRINE, New York

Shulamit Nazarian, Los Angeles

SITUATIONS, New York

David B. Smith Gallery, Denver

Stanley’s, Los Angeles

Stems Gallery, Brussels

SUNNY NY, New York

Swivel Gallery, New York

Towards, Toronto

Voloshyn Gallery, Kyiv

Volume Gallery, Chicago

Kate Werble, New York

Western Exhibitions, Chicago

NADA New York 2022 Projects

Afternoon Projects, Vancouver

april april, New York

Dieu Donn, New York

Devon Dikeou: Cajole, New York

EFA Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop, New York

ESPACIO CONTINUO Bogota

Deanna Evans Projects, New York

Patricia Fleming Gallery, Glasgow

Melanie Flood Projects, Portland

Gern en regalia, New York

Ginny on Frederick, London

Ginsberg, Lima

GOLESTANI, Dusseldorf

Good Naked Gallery, New York

HAIR+NAILS, Minneapolis

High Gallery, Warsaw

Iragui, Moscow

La MaMa Galleria, New York

Larrie, New York

Chela Mitchell Gallery, Washington

Mixer, İstanbul

Olympia, New York

Ontopo, New York

P.A.D., New York

Paris.London.Hong Kong, Chicago

PIEDRAS, Buenos Aires

TATJANA PIETERS, Ghent

Proyecto NASAL, Guayaquil & Mexico City

secret project robot, New York

Shelter, New York

Tappeto Volante Projects, New York

Wil Aballe Art Projects | WAAP, Vancouver