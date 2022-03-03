NADA Names Exhibitors for First New York Edition Since 2018

The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) has named the galleries that will participate in its upcoming New York fair, the first in the city since NADA canceled its edition in the city in 2019. The fair is scheduled to take place in the Lower East Side, at Pier 36, from May 5 to May 8.
The New York fair will bring together 120 galleries (81 of which are NADA members) from 37 cities in 18 countries, including Housing in New York, Luis De Jesus in Los Angeles, Document in Chicago, Et al. in San Francisco, Machete Galeria in Mexico City, Misako & Rosen in Tokyo, Fragment Gallery of Moscow and New York, and Voloshyn Gallery in Kyiv.
The fair will also stage a section for smaller presentations called Projects, which will include Hair+Nails in Minneapolis, Piedras in Buenos Aires, Larrie in New York, and Espacio Continuo in Bogotá. Several galleries participating in the main section will stage solo presentations of artists, including Joe Minter at March (of New York), Julia Jo at Charles Moffet (New York), Elif Saydam at Franz Kaka (Toronto), and Elliot Reed at anonymous gallery (New York and Mexico City).
The fair will coincide with several others taking place in New York, including Independent, which will bring 66 galleries to Spring Studios in Lower Manhattan, and TEFAF New York, which will bring 91 exhibitors to the Park Avenue Armory in the Upper East Side.
In a statement, NADA executive director Heather Hubbs, “Relaunching the New York fair has remained a consideration for us since 2018—the city is a global art center and our home base as a gallery association. The return to in-person art fair viewing in Miami this past December was reaffirming, refreshing, and a resounding success, and we’re thrilled to continue showcasing vital voices and unique positions in contemporary art and look forward to welcoming visitors to our eighth edition this May.”
NADA New York 2022 Exhibitors
56 Henry, New York
anonymous gallery, New York & Mexico City
Jack Barrett, New York
Bienvenu Steinberg & Partner, New York
bitforms gallery, New York
Blouin Division, Montreal & Toronto
Bombon, Barcelona
Bonamatic, Copenhagen
Bosse&Baum, London
CARVALHO PARK, New York
Ackerman Clarke, Chicago
Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Los Angeles
de boer, Los Angeles
Denny Dimin Gallery, New York
Dinner Gallery, New York
DOCUMENT, Chicago
Dutton, New York
Entrance, New York
Et al., San Francisco
FIERMAN, New York
Galería Nora Fisch, Buenos Aires
Fragment Gallery, Moscow & New York
Franz Kaka, Toronto
Gaa Gallery, Provincetown & Cologne
Asya Geisberg Gallery, New York
Emma Gray HQ, Los Angeles
Halsey McKay Gallery, East Hampton
Harkawik, New York & Los Angeles
Harper’s gallery, New York & Los Angeles
HESSE FLATOW, New York
High Noon, New York
The Hole, New York & Los Angeles
Sean Horton (Presents), New York
HOUSING, New York
in lieu, Los Angeles
Galerie Michael Janssen, Berlin
JDJ, Garrison
Kapp Kapp, New York}
KAYOKOYUKI, Tokyo
Parisa Kind, Frankfurt
the Landing Gallery, Los Angeles
Lazy Mike, Moscow
LEFEBVRE & FILS, Paris
Kristen Lorello, New York
Lower East Side Printshop, New York
Macaulay & Co. Fine Art, Vancouver
Machete Galeria, Mexico City
MARCH, New York
Marinaro, New York
Martos Gallery, New York
Meliksetian | Briggs, Los Angeles
MICKEY, Chicago
Nino Mier Gallery, Los Angeles, Brussels, Cologne, Marfa
MISAKO & ROSEN, Tokyo
Charles Moffett, New York
Moskowitz Bayse, Los Angeles
MOTHER, New York & Beacon
New Discretions, New York
NowHere, New York
OCHI Projects, Los Angeles
One Trick Pony, Los Angeles
Over the Influence, Los Angeles
PACT, Paris
Patrick Parrish Gallery, New York
Patel Brown, Toronto
The Pit, Los Angeles
Primary, Miami
Projet Pangée, Montreal
ANDREW RAFACZ, Chicago
REGULARNORMAL, New York
Eli Ridgway Gallery, Bozeman
Galerie Nicolas Robert, Montreal
Safe Gallery, New York
SEPTEMBER, Hudson
Hunter Shaw Fine Art, Los Angeles
SHRINE, New York
Shulamit Nazarian, Los Angeles
SITUATIONS, New York
David B. Smith Gallery, Denver
Stanley’s, Los Angeles
Stems Gallery, Brussels
SUNNY NY, New York
Swivel Gallery, New York
Towards, Toronto
Voloshyn Gallery, Kyiv
Volume Gallery, Chicago
Kate Werble, New York
Western Exhibitions, Chicago
NADA New York 2022 Projects
Afternoon Projects, Vancouver
april april, New York
Dieu Donn, New York
Devon Dikeou: Cajole, New York
EFA Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop, New York
ESPACIO CONTINUO Bogota
Deanna Evans Projects, New York
Patricia Fleming Gallery, Glasgow
Melanie Flood Projects, Portland
Gern en regalia, New York
Ginny on Frederick, London
Ginsberg, Lima
GOLESTANI, Dusseldorf
Good Naked Gallery, New York
HAIR+NAILS, Minneapolis
High Gallery, Warsaw
Iragui, Moscow
La MaMa Galleria, New York
Larrie, New York
Chela Mitchell Gallery, Washington
Mixer, İstanbul
Olympia, New York
Ontopo, New York
P.A.D., New York
Paris.London.Hong Kong, Chicago
PIEDRAS, Buenos Aires
TATJANA PIETERS, Ghent
Proyecto NASAL, Guayaquil & Mexico City
secret project robot, New York
Shelter, New York
Tappeto Volante Projects, New York
Wil Aballe Art Projects | WAAP, Vancouver