NADA New York Moves to West Chelsea for 2023 Edition

For the upcoming edition of its New York fair, the New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) will bring together 88 exhibitors in a new location in West Chelsea. Scheduled to take place May 19–21, with a preview day on May 18, NADA New York will take over the arts building, 548 West, located at 548 West 22nd Street.

Drawn from 17 countries and 37 cities, the participating galleries include 53 NADA Members and 31 first-time exhibitors. Among those taking part are closely watched enterprises like Embajada, Document, Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Rachel Uffner Gallery, Misako & Rosen, Charles Moffet, Hannah Traore Gallery, Volume Gallery, Shulamit Nazarian, and Reyes | Finn. The fair will also include a NADA Projects section, featuring exhibitors like G Gallery (of Seoul), El Kilometro (San Juan), N.A.S.A.L. (Guayaquil and Mexico City), and Northern–Southern (Austin).

In a statement, NADA director Heather Hubbs said, “New York City is a global art center and our home base as a gallery association. We’re delighted to continue showcasing key voices and unique presentations in contemporary art and look forward to welcoming visitors to our new location for our ninth edition this May.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.

Gallery Location Afternoon Projects Vancouver GALERIE ANNE BARRAULT Paris Jack Barrett New York Bradley Ertaskiran Montreal BWA Warszawa Warsaw Rebecca Camacho Presents San Francisco CURRO Guadalajara de boer Los Angeles Luis De Jesus Los Angeles Los Angeles Galerie Derouillon Paris DOCUMENT Chicago Each Modern Taipei EMBAJADA San Juan Entrance New York Et al. San Francisco EUROPA New York Fragment New York Franz Kaka Toronto Gern en Regalia New York Ginny on Frederick London Sebastian Gladstone Los Angeles HAIR+NAILS Minneapolis Halsey McKay Gallery East Hampton Jack Hanley Gallery New York Harper’s New York, East Hampton,

and Los Angeles Timothy Hawkinson Gallery Los Angeles The Hole New York and Los Angeles ILY2 Portland JDJ New York and Garrison CARL KOSTYÁL London, Milan, and Stockholm the Landing Los Angeles Marinaro New York M+B Los Angeles Microscope Gallery New York Nino Mier Gallery Los Angeles, New York,

Brussels, and Marfa MISAKO & ROSEN Tokyo Charles Moffett New York P.A.D. New York Pangée Montreal Patel Brown Toronto and Montreal Tatjana Pieters Ghent The Pit Los Angeles and Palm Springs Polana Institute Warsaw ANDREW RAFACZ Chicago REGULARNORMAL New York Reyes | Finn Detroit Hunter Shaw Fine Art Los Angeles Shrine New York and Los Angeles Shulamit Nazarian Los Angeles SITUATIONS New York David B. Smith Gallery Denver Sorry We’re Closed Brussels Swivel Gallery New York Towards Toronto Hannah Traore Gallery New York Rachel Uffner Gallery New York The Valley Taos Volume Gallery Chicago Wilding Cran Gallery Los Angeles WORKPLACE London

NADA Projects