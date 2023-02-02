Skip to main content
NADA New York Moves to West Chelsea for 2023 Edition

Maximilíano Durón
For the upcoming edition of its New York fair, the New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) will bring together 88 exhibitors in a new location in West Chelsea. Scheduled to take place May 19–21, with a preview day on May 18, NADA New York will take over the arts building, 548 West, located at 548 West 22nd Street.

Drawn from 17 countries and 37 cities, the participating galleries include 53 NADA Members and 31 first-time exhibitors. Among those taking part are closely watched enterprises like Embajada, Document, Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Rachel Uffner Gallery, Misako & Rosen, Charles Moffet, Hannah Traore Gallery, Volume Gallery, Shulamit Nazarian, and Reyes | Finn. The fair will also include a NADA Projects section, featuring exhibitors like G Gallery (of Seoul), El Kilometro (San Juan), N.A.S.A.L. (Guayaquil and Mexico City), and Northern–Southern (Austin).

In a statement, NADA director Heather Hubbs said, “New York City is a global art center and our home base as a gallery association. We’re delighted to continue showcasing key voices and unique presentations in contemporary art and look forward to welcoming visitors to our new location for our ninth edition this May.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.

GalleryLocation
Afternoon ProjectsVancouver
GALERIE ANNE BARRAULTParis
Jack BarrettNew York
Bradley ErtaskiranMontreal
BWA WarszawaWarsaw
Rebecca Camacho PresentsSan Francisco
CURROGuadalajara
de boerLos Angeles
Luis De Jesus Los AngelesLos Angeles
Galerie DerouillonParis
DOCUMENTChicago
Each ModernTaipei
EMBAJADASan Juan
EntranceNew York
Et al.San Francisco
EUROPANew York
FragmentNew York
Franz KakaToronto
Gern en RegaliaNew York
Ginny on FrederickLondon
Sebastian GladstoneLos Angeles
HAIR+NAILSMinneapolis
Halsey McKay GalleryEast Hampton
Jack Hanley GalleryNew York
Harper’sNew York, East Hampton,
and Los Angeles
Timothy Hawkinson GalleryLos Angeles
The HoleNew York and Los Angeles
ILY2Portland
JDJNew York and Garrison
CARL KOSTYÁLLondon, Milan, and Stockholm
the LandingLos Angeles
MarinaroNew York
M+BLos Angeles
Microscope GalleryNew York
Nino Mier GalleryLos Angeles, New York,
Brussels, and Marfa
MISAKO & ROSENTokyo
Charles MoffettNew York
P.A.D.New York
PangéeMontreal
Patel BrownToronto and Montreal
Tatjana PietersGhent
The PitLos Angeles and Palm Springs
Polana InstituteWarsaw
ANDREW RAFACZChicago
REGULARNORMALNew York
Reyes | FinnDetroit
Hunter Shaw Fine ArtLos Angeles
ShrineNew York and Los Angeles
Shulamit NazarianLos Angeles
SITUATIONSNew York
David B. Smith GalleryDenver
Sorry We’re ClosedBrussels
Swivel GalleryNew York
TowardsToronto
Hannah Traore GalleryNew York
Rachel Uffner GalleryNew York
The ValleyTaos
Volume GalleryChicago
Wilding Cran GalleryLos Angeles
WORKPLACELondon

NADA Projects

GalleryLocation
april aprilNew York
la BEAST galleryLos Angeles
Blue Velvet ProjectsZurich
BonamaticCopenhagen
BROWNIE Project GalleryShanghai
Center for Creative WorksPhiladelphia
Dalè ZineMiami
EFA Robert Blackburn Printmaking WorkshopNew York
EverybodyTucson
G GallerySeoul
GattopardoLos Angeles
GinsbergLima and Madrid
here galleryPittsburgh
KANA KAWANISHI GALLERYTokyo
El KilometroSan Juan
Miriam GalleryNew York
N.A.S.A.L.Guayaquil and Mexico City
No GalleryNew York City
Northern–SouthernAustin
OntopoNew York
Parc OffsiteMontreal
Public GalleryLondon
smoke the moonSanta Fe
South ParadeLondon
Galerija VARTAIVilnius
WAAP | Wil Aballe Art ProjectsVancouver
Wingate StudioHinsdale
Zalucky ContemporaryToronto

