NADA New York Moves to West Chelsea for 2023 Edition

For the upcoming edition of its New York fair, the New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) will bring together 88 exhibitors in a new location in West Chelsea. Scheduled to take place May 19–21, with a preview day on May 18, NADA New York will take over the arts building, 548 West, located at 548 West 22nd Street.
Drawn from 17 countries and 37 cities, the participating galleries include 53 NADA Members and 31 first-time exhibitors. Among those taking part are closely watched enterprises like Embajada, Document, Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Rachel Uffner Gallery, Misako & Rosen, Charles Moffet, Hannah Traore Gallery, Volume Gallery, Shulamit Nazarian, and Reyes | Finn. The fair will also include a NADA Projects section, featuring exhibitors like G Gallery (of Seoul), El Kilometro (San Juan), N.A.S.A.L. (Guayaquil and Mexico City), and Northern–Southern (Austin).
In a statement, NADA director Heather Hubbs said, “New York City is a global art center and our home base as a gallery association. We’re delighted to continue showcasing key voices and unique presentations in contemporary art and look forward to welcoming visitors to our new location for our ninth edition this May.”
The full exhibitor list follows below.
|Gallery
|Location
|Afternoon Projects
|Vancouver
|GALERIE ANNE BARRAULT
|Paris
|Jack Barrett
|New York
|Bradley Ertaskiran
|Montreal
|BWA Warszawa
|Warsaw
|Rebecca Camacho Presents
|San Francisco
|CURRO
|Guadalajara
|de boer
|Los Angeles
|Luis De Jesus Los Angeles
|Los Angeles
|Galerie Derouillon
|Paris
|DOCUMENT
|Chicago
|Each Modern
|Taipei
|EMBAJADA
|San Juan
|Entrance
|New York
|Et al.
|San Francisco
|EUROPA
|New York
|Fragment
|New York
|Franz Kaka
|Toronto
|Gern en Regalia
|New York
|Ginny on Frederick
|London
|Sebastian Gladstone
|Los Angeles
|HAIR+NAILS
|Minneapolis
|Halsey McKay Gallery
|East Hampton
|Jack Hanley Gallery
|New York
|Harper’s
|New York, East Hampton,
and Los Angeles
|Timothy Hawkinson Gallery
|Los Angeles
|The Hole
|New York and Los Angeles
|ILY2
|Portland
|JDJ
|New York and Garrison
|CARL KOSTYÁL
|London, Milan, and Stockholm
|the Landing
|Los Angeles
|Marinaro
|New York
|M+B
|Los Angeles
|Microscope Gallery
|New York
|Nino Mier Gallery
|Los Angeles, New York,
Brussels, and Marfa
|MISAKO & ROSEN
|Tokyo
|Charles Moffett
|New York
|P.A.D.
|New York
|Pangée
|Montreal
|Patel Brown
|Toronto and Montreal
|Tatjana Pieters
|Ghent
|The Pit
|Los Angeles and Palm Springs
|Polana Institute
|Warsaw
|ANDREW RAFACZ
|Chicago
|REGULARNORMAL
|New York
|Reyes | Finn
|Detroit
|Hunter Shaw Fine Art
|Los Angeles
|Shrine
|New York and Los Angeles
|Shulamit Nazarian
|Los Angeles
|SITUATIONS
|New York
|David B. Smith Gallery
|Denver
|Sorry We’re Closed
|Brussels
|Swivel Gallery
|New York
|Towards
|Toronto
|Hannah Traore Gallery
|New York
|Rachel Uffner Gallery
|New York
|The Valley
|Taos
|Volume Gallery
|Chicago
|Wilding Cran Gallery
|Los Angeles
|WORKPLACE
|London
NADA Projects
|Gallery
|Location
|april april
|New York
|la BEAST gallery
|Los Angeles
|Blue Velvet Projects
|Zurich
|Bonamatic
|Copenhagen
|BROWNIE Project Gallery
|Shanghai
|Center for Creative Works
|Philadelphia
|Dalè Zine
|Miami
|EFA Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop
|New York
|Everybody
|Tucson
|G Gallery
|Seoul
|Gattopardo
|Los Angeles
|Ginsberg
|Lima and Madrid
|here gallery
|Pittsburgh
|KANA KAWANISHI GALLERY
|Tokyo
|El Kilometro
|San Juan
|Miriam Gallery
|New York
|N.A.S.A.L.
|Guayaquil and Mexico City
|No Gallery
|New York City
|Northern–Southern
|Austin
|Ontopo
|New York
|Parc Offsite
|Montreal
|Public Gallery
|London
|smoke the moon
|Santa Fe
|South Parade
|London
|Galerija VARTAI
|Vilnius
|WAAP | Wil Aballe Art Projects
|Vancouver
|Wingate Studio
|Hinsdale
|Zalucky Contemporary
|Toronto