Onassis Family to Sell Winston Churchill Painting at Auction

Churchill and Onassis met through the statesman’s son, Randolph, and forged a years-long friendship. The shipping magnate was one of several high-profile friends to whom the politician gave his still life and landscape paintings. Churchill first mentioned The Moat, Breccles in his essay “Painting as a Pastime,” published in the Strand Magazine in December 1921.

Recently, Churchill paintings have seen success on the market. In Christie’s British modern art sale held in London this March, one buyer purchased three paintings by the former Prime Minister for a total of £11.2 million ($16 million). Among those works was a painting of a North African mosque that was being sold by Angelina Jolie that sold for a triple-estimate £8.3 million ($11.6 million), setting a record. Churchill’s previous record was the $2.7 million paid in 2014 at Sotheby’s London for The Goldfish Pool at Chartwell (1932).