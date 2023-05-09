Skip to main content
Est. 1902
Art Basel’s Paris+ Lines Up 154 Galleries for Upcoming Second Edition

Maximilíano Durón
A partial view of the Eiffel Tower, which is blocked by trees. On the right is a sign advertising Paris+ on a brown lamppost.
View of the Eiffel Tower during last year's Paris+. Photo Marc Domage/Courtesy Paris+ par Art Basel

Paris+ par Art Basel has named the 154 galleries that will take part in its upcoming second edition, scheduled to run October 20–22, with two VIP preview days beginning October 18 at the Grand Palais Éphémère.

Among the 140 galleries taking part in the main Galleries section are mega-galleries Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery, and David Zwirner, as well as blue-chip enterprises like Blum & Poe, Sadie Coles HQ, Paula Cooper, Massimo De Carlo, Gladstone Gallery, Marian Goodman Gallery, Taka Ishii Gallery, David Kordansky Gallery, Galerie Lelong & Co., LGDR, Lisson Gallery, Galerie Eva Presenhuber, Thaddaeus Ropac, and White Cube.

In addition to the Galleries section, Paris+ will feature a Galeries Émergentes section, which will feature 14 emerging galleries mounting solo artist presentations. Among the galleries in that section are Bank, Lyles & King, Marfa’, and Seventeen, as well as two Paris galleries, Parliament and Sans Titre.

Fifty-eight of the exhibitors have locations in France, with 30 of them having their operations wholly based in the country. Among the French galleries taking part are Air de Paris, Balice Hertling, Galerie Chantal Crousel, Galerie Frank Elbaz, Fitzpatrick Gallery, Loevenbruck, Mennour, and Sultana. Additionally, four galleries that participated in the Galeries Émergentes section last year have been elevated to the main section: Antenna Space, Galerie Anne Barrault, Carlos/Ishikawa, and Edouard Montassut.

The fair will also include 16 galleries that will participate for the first time, including Bortolami, Kurimanzutto, Jan Mot, and P.P.O.W. Three of them are taking part in their first Art Basel fair: Fanta-MLN, Felix Gaudlitz, and Gianni Manhattan, who will all be included in the Galeries Émergentes section.

Last year, Art Basel made headlines when it announced it would mount a new fair in Paris that takes place every year in October, which is normally when the reigning French fair, FIAC, mounts its edition each year. Art Basel won the contract for the Grand Palais from FIAC, which ended up not mounting a 2022 edition as a result. This iteration at the Grand Palais Éphémère is expected to be the fair’s last there, as the Grand Palais will reopen after renovations in preparation for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Clément Delépine, the director of Paris+ par Art Basel, said in a statement, “The 2023 show will confirm the defining features of Paris+ par Art Basel: a wealth of exceptional works by Modern and contemporary artists, a high density of precisely conceived presentations, a commitment to the French gallery community, and a lively Galeries Émergentes sector in tune with contemporary discourse, supported generously by the Galeries Lafayette group.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.

Galleries

ExhibitorLocation(s)
303 Gallery New York
A Gentil Carioca Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo
Miguel Abreu Gallery New York
Acquavella Galleries New York, Palm Beach
Air de Paris Romainville | Grand Paris
Galerie Allen Paris
Antenna Space Shanghai
Applicat-Prazan Paris
Art : Concept Paris
Alfonso Artiaco Napoli
Balice Hertling Paris
Galerie Anne Barrault Paris
christian berst art brut Paris
Blum & Poe Los Angeles, New York, Tokyo
Bortolami New York
Galerie Isabella Bortolozzi Berlin
Ellen de Bruijne Projects Amsterdam
Galerie Buchholz Berlin, Cologne, New York
Campoli Presti Paris, London
Capitain Petzel Berlin
Cardi Gallery Milan, London
Carlos/Ishikawa London
Ceysson & Bénétière Paris, Saint-Etienne, Lyon, Koerich, New York
Clearing New York, Los Angeles, Brussels
Sadie Coles HQ London
Galleria Continua San Gimignano, São Paulo, Beijing, La Habana,
Boissy-le-Châtel, Paris, Roma, Dubai
Paula Cooper Gallery New York, Palm Beach
Pilar Corrias London
Galleria Raffaella Cortese Milan
Galerie Chantal Crousel Paris
MassimoDeCarlo Milan, London, Paris, Hong Kong, Bejing
dépendance Brussels
mfc-michèle didier Paris, Brussels
Dvir Gallery Tel Aviv, Paris, Brussels
Andrew Edlin Gallery New York
galerie frank elbaz Paris
Essex Street/Maxwell Graham New York
Galerie Cécile Fakhoury Abidjan, Dakar, Paris
Selma Feriani Gallery Tunis, London
Konrad Fischer Galerie Berlin, Dusseldorf
Fitzpatrick Gallery Paris
Foksal Gallery Foundation Warsaw
Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo
Peter Freeman, Inc. New York
Gagosian New York, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Hong Kong,
Paris, Athens, Rome, Basel, Geneva, Saanen, London
Galerie Christophe Gaillard Paris
Galerie 1900-2000 Paris, New York
gb agency Paris
François Ghebaly Los Angeles, New York
Gladstone Gallery New York, Brussels, Roma, Seoul
Marian Goodman Gallery New York, Paris
Galerie Bärbel Grässlin Frankfurt
Greene Naftali New York
Galerie Karsten Greve Paris, Cologne, St. Moritz
Hauser & Wirth Zurich, Gstaad, St Moritz, London, Somerset,
Los Angeles, New York, Hong Kong, Monaco,
Ciutadella de Menorca
Galerie Max Hetzler Berlin, Paris, London, Marfa
High Art Paris, Arles
Hannah Hoffman Los Angeles
Xavier Hufkens Brussels
Taka Ishii Gallery Tokyo
Galerie Jousse Entreprise Paris
Annely Juda Fine Art London
Karma New York, Los Angeles
Karma International Zürich
kaufmann repetto Milan, New York
Anton Kern Gallery New York
David Kordansky Gallery Los Angeles, New York
Andrew Kreps Gallery New York
Galerie Krinzinger Vienna
Kukje Gallery Seoul, Busan
kurimanzutto Mexico City, New York
LambdaLambdaLambda Prishtina
Landau Fine Art Montreal
Layr Vienna
Galerie Le Minotaure Paris
In Situ – fabienne leclerc Romainville
Galerie Lelong & Co. Paris, New York
LGDR New York, Hong Kong, London, Paris
Lisson Gallery London, New York, Beijing, Shanghai, Los Angeles
Loevenbruck Paris
Luhring Augustine New York
Magnin-A Paris
Mai 36 Galerie Zurich
Marcelle Alix Paris
Matthew Marks Gallery New York, Los Angeles
Mendes Wood DM São Paulo, Brussels, Paris, New York
Mennour Paris
Meyer Riegger Berlin, Karlsruhe
Victoria Miro London, Venice
Edouard Montassut Paris
mor charpentier Paris, Bogotá
Jan Mot Brussels
Galerie nächst St. Stephan
Rosemarie Schwarzwälder 		Vienna
Richard Nagy Ltd. London
Nahmad Contemporary New York
Galerie Neu Berlin
Neue Alte Brücke Frankfurt am Main
neugerriemschneider Berlin
Galleria Franco Noero Turin
Galerie Nathalie Obadia Paris, Brussels
P.P.O.W New York
Pace Gallery New York, Los Angeles, Palm Beach,
Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, London
Galerie Papillon Paris
Peres Projects Berlin, Milano, Seoul
Perrotin Paris, New York, Hong Kong,
Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Dubai
Galerie Francesca Pia Zurich
Galeria Plan B Cluj, Berlin
Galerie Jérôme Poggi Paris
Galerie Eva Presenhuber Zürich, New York, Vienna
ProjecteSD Barcelona
Almine Rech Paris, Brussels, Shanghai, London, New York
Regen Projects Los Angeles
Michel Rein Paris, Brussels
Rodeo London, Pireas
Thaddaeus Ropac Paris, Pantin, Salzburg, Seoul, London
Salle Principale Paris
Esther Schipper Berlin, Seoul, Paris
Semiose Paris
Skarstedt New York, Paris, London
Société Berlin
Galerie Pietro Spartà Chagny
Sprüth Magers Berlin, London, Los Angeles, New York, Hong Kong
Galeria Luisa Strina São Paulo
Simone Subal Gallery New York
Sultana Paris, Arles
Take Ninagawa Tokyo
Templon Paris, Brussels, New York
Tornabuoni Art Paris, Florence, Forte dei Marmi,
Milan, Rome, Crans Montana
Galerie Georges-Philippe & Nathalie Vallois Paris, New York
Van de Weghe New York
Vedovi Gallery Brussels
We Do Not Work Alone Paris
Galerie Barbara Weiss Berlin
Michael Werner Gallery New York, London
White Cube London, Hong Kong, West Palm Beach
Barbara Wien Berlin
Galerie Jocelyn Wolff Romainville
Galerie Thomas Zander Cologne
Zeno X Gallery Antwerp
David Zwirner New York, Paris, Hong Kong, London

Galeries Émergentes 

ExhibitorLocation(s)Artist(s)
Bank Shanghai Lu Yang
Document Chicago, Lisbon Tromarama
Emalin London Karol Palczak
Fanta-MLN Milano Noah Barker
Felix Gaudlitz Vienna Jenna Bliss
Gianni Manhattan Vienna Aurélien Potier
LC Queisser Tbilisi Elene Chantladze
Lyles & King New York Shala Miller
Marfa’ Beirut Mohamad Abdouni
Parliament Paris Charlotte Dualé
PM8 / Francisco Salas Vigo Loreto Martínez Troncoso
sans titre Paris Sequoia Scavullo
seventeen London Joey Holder
Galeria Stereo Warsaw Tomasz Kręcicki

