Art Basel’s Paris+ Lines Up 154 Galleries for Upcoming Second Edition

Paris+ par Art Basel has named the 154 galleries that will take part in its upcoming second edition, scheduled to run October 20–22, with two VIP preview days beginning October 18 at the Grand Palais Éphémère.
Among the 140 galleries taking part in the main Galleries section are mega-galleries Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery, and David Zwirner, as well as blue-chip enterprises like Blum & Poe, Sadie Coles HQ, Paula Cooper, Massimo De Carlo, Gladstone Gallery, Marian Goodman Gallery, Taka Ishii Gallery, David Kordansky Gallery, Galerie Lelong & Co., LGDR, Lisson Gallery, Galerie Eva Presenhuber, Thaddaeus Ropac, and White Cube.
In addition to the Galleries section, Paris+ will feature a Galeries Émergentes section, which will feature 14 emerging galleries mounting solo artist presentations. Among the galleries in that section are Bank, Lyles & King, Marfa’, and Seventeen, as well as two Paris galleries, Parliament and Sans Titre.
Fifty-eight of the exhibitors have locations in France, with 30 of them having their operations wholly based in the country. Among the French galleries taking part are Air de Paris, Balice Hertling, Galerie Chantal Crousel, Galerie Frank Elbaz, Fitzpatrick Gallery, Loevenbruck, Mennour, and Sultana. Additionally, four galleries that participated in the Galeries Émergentes section last year have been elevated to the main section: Antenna Space, Galerie Anne Barrault, Carlos/Ishikawa, and Edouard Montassut.
The fair will also include 16 galleries that will participate for the first time, including Bortolami, Kurimanzutto, Jan Mot, and P.P.O.W. Three of them are taking part in their first Art Basel fair: Fanta-MLN, Felix Gaudlitz, and Gianni Manhattan, who will all be included in the Galeries Émergentes section.
Last year, Art Basel made headlines when it announced it would mount a new fair in Paris that takes place every year in October, which is normally when the reigning French fair, FIAC, mounts its edition each year. Art Basel won the contract for the Grand Palais from FIAC, which ended up not mounting a 2022 edition as a result. This iteration at the Grand Palais Éphémère is expected to be the fair’s last there, as the Grand Palais will reopen after renovations in preparation for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Clément Delépine, the director of Paris+ par Art Basel, said in a statement, “The 2023 show will confirm the defining features of Paris+ par Art Basel: a wealth of exceptional works by Modern and contemporary artists, a high density of precisely conceived presentations, a commitment to the French gallery community, and a lively Galeries Émergentes sector in tune with contemporary discourse, supported generously by the Galeries Lafayette group.”
The full exhibitor list follows below.
Galleries
|Exhibitor
|Location(s)
|303 Gallery
|New York
|A Gentil Carioca
|Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo
|Miguel Abreu Gallery
|New York
|Acquavella Galleries
|New York, Palm Beach
|Air de Paris
|Romainville | Grand Paris
|Galerie Allen
|Paris
|Antenna Space
|Shanghai
|Applicat-Prazan
|Paris
|Art : Concept
|Paris
|Alfonso Artiaco
|Napoli
|Balice Hertling
|Paris
|Galerie Anne Barrault
|Paris
|christian berst art brut
|Paris
|Blum & Poe
|Los Angeles, New York, Tokyo
|Bortolami
|New York
|Galerie Isabella Bortolozzi
|Berlin
|Ellen de Bruijne Projects
|Amsterdam
|Galerie Buchholz
|Berlin, Cologne, New York
|Campoli Presti
|Paris, London
|Capitain Petzel
|Berlin
|Cardi Gallery
|Milan, London
|Carlos/Ishikawa
|London
|Ceysson & Bénétière
|Paris, Saint-Etienne, Lyon, Koerich, New York
|Clearing
|New York, Los Angeles, Brussels
|Sadie Coles HQ
|London
|Galleria Continua
|San Gimignano, São Paulo, Beijing, La Habana,
Boissy-le-Châtel, Paris, Roma, Dubai
|Paula Cooper Gallery
|New York, Palm Beach
|Pilar Corrias
|London
|Galleria Raffaella Cortese
|Milan
|Galerie Chantal Crousel
|Paris
|MassimoDeCarlo
|Milan, London, Paris, Hong Kong, Bejing
|dépendance
|Brussels
|mfc-michèle didier
|Paris, Brussels
|Dvir Gallery
|Tel Aviv, Paris, Brussels
|Andrew Edlin Gallery
|New York
|galerie frank elbaz
|Paris
|Essex Street/Maxwell Graham
|New York
|Galerie Cécile Fakhoury
|Abidjan, Dakar, Paris
|Selma Feriani Gallery
|Tunis, London
|Konrad Fischer Galerie
|Berlin, Dusseldorf
|Fitzpatrick Gallery
|Paris
|Foksal Gallery Foundation
|Warsaw
|Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel
|Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo
|Peter Freeman, Inc.
|New York
|Gagosian
|New York, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Hong Kong,
Paris, Athens, Rome, Basel, Geneva, Saanen, London
|Galerie Christophe Gaillard
|Paris
|Galerie 1900-2000
|Paris, New York
|gb agency
|Paris
|François Ghebaly
|Los Angeles, New York
|Gladstone Gallery
|New York, Brussels, Roma, Seoul
|Marian Goodman Gallery
|New York, Paris
|Galerie Bärbel Grässlin
|Frankfurt
|Greene Naftali
|New York
|Galerie Karsten Greve
|Paris, Cologne, St. Moritz
|Hauser & Wirth
|Zurich, Gstaad, St Moritz, London, Somerset,
Los Angeles, New York, Hong Kong, Monaco,
Ciutadella de Menorca
|Galerie Max Hetzler
|Berlin, Paris, London, Marfa
|High Art
|Paris, Arles
|Hannah Hoffman
|Los Angeles
|Xavier Hufkens
|Brussels
|Taka Ishii Gallery
|Tokyo
|Galerie Jousse Entreprise
|Paris
|Annely Juda Fine Art
|London
|Karma
|New York, Los Angeles
|Karma International
|Zürich
|kaufmann repetto
|Milan, New York
|Anton Kern Gallery
|New York
|David Kordansky Gallery
|Los Angeles, New York
|Andrew Kreps Gallery
|New York
|Galerie Krinzinger
|Vienna
|Kukje Gallery
|Seoul, Busan
|kurimanzutto
|Mexico City, New York
|LambdaLambdaLambda
|Prishtina
|Landau Fine Art
|Montreal
|Layr
|Vienna
|Galerie Le Minotaure
|Paris
|In Situ – fabienne leclerc
|Romainville
|Galerie Lelong & Co.
|Paris, New York
|LGDR
|New York, Hong Kong, London, Paris
|Lisson Gallery
|London, New York, Beijing, Shanghai, Los Angeles
|Loevenbruck
|Paris
|Luhring Augustine
|New York
|Magnin-A
|Paris
|Mai 36 Galerie
|Zurich
|Marcelle Alix
|Paris
|Matthew Marks Gallery
|New York, Los Angeles
|Mendes Wood DM
|São Paulo, Brussels, Paris, New York
|Mennour
|Paris
|Meyer Riegger
|Berlin, Karlsruhe
|Victoria Miro
|London, Venice
|Edouard Montassut
|Paris
|mor charpentier
|Paris, Bogotá
|Jan Mot
|Brussels
|Galerie nächst St. Stephan
Rosemarie Schwarzwälder
|Vienna
|Richard Nagy Ltd.
|London
|Nahmad Contemporary
|New York
|Galerie Neu
|Berlin
|Neue Alte Brücke
|Frankfurt am Main
|neugerriemschneider
|Berlin
|Galleria Franco Noero
|Turin
|Galerie Nathalie Obadia
|Paris, Brussels
|P.P.O.W
|New York
|Pace Gallery
|New York, Los Angeles, Palm Beach,
Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, London
|Galerie Papillon
|Paris
|Peres Projects
|Berlin, Milano, Seoul
|Perrotin
|Paris, New York, Hong Kong,
Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Dubai
|Galerie Francesca Pia
|Zurich
|Galeria Plan B
|Cluj, Berlin
|Galerie Jérôme Poggi
|Paris
|Galerie Eva Presenhuber
|Zürich, New York, Vienna
|ProjecteSD
|Barcelona
|Almine Rech
|Paris, Brussels, Shanghai, London, New York
|Regen Projects
|Los Angeles
|Michel Rein
|Paris, Brussels
|Rodeo
|London, Pireas
|Thaddaeus Ropac
|Paris, Pantin, Salzburg, Seoul, London
|Salle Principale
|Paris
|Esther Schipper
|Berlin, Seoul, Paris
|Semiose
|Paris
|Skarstedt
|New York, Paris, London
|Société
|Berlin
|Galerie Pietro Spartà
|Chagny
|Sprüth Magers
|Berlin, London, Los Angeles, New York, Hong Kong
|Galeria Luisa Strina
|São Paulo
|Simone Subal Gallery
|New York
|Sultana
|Paris, Arles
|Take Ninagawa
|Tokyo
|Templon
|Paris, Brussels, New York
|Tornabuoni Art
|Paris, Florence, Forte dei Marmi,
Milan, Rome, Crans Montana
|Galerie Georges-Philippe & Nathalie Vallois
|Paris, New York
|Van de Weghe
|New York
|Vedovi Gallery
|Brussels
|We Do Not Work Alone
|Paris
|Galerie Barbara Weiss
|Berlin
|Michael Werner Gallery
|New York, London
|White Cube
|London, Hong Kong, West Palm Beach
|Barbara Wien
|Berlin
|Galerie Jocelyn Wolff
|Romainville
|Galerie Thomas Zander
|Cologne
|Zeno X Gallery
|Antwerp
|David Zwirner
|New York, Paris, Hong Kong, London
Galeries Émergentes
|Exhibitor
|Location(s)
|Artist(s)
|Bank
|Shanghai
|Lu Yang
|Document
|Chicago, Lisbon
|Tromarama
|Emalin
|London
|Karol Palczak
|Fanta-MLN
|Milano
|Noah Barker
|Felix Gaudlitz
|Vienna
|Jenna Bliss
|Gianni Manhattan
|Vienna
|Aurélien Potier
|LC Queisser
|Tbilisi
|Elene Chantladze
|Lyles & King
|New York
|Shala Miller
|Marfa’
|Beirut
|Mohamad Abdouni
|Parliament
|Paris
|Charlotte Dualé
|PM8 / Francisco Salas
|Vigo
|Loreto Martínez Troncoso
|sans titre
|Paris
|Sequoia Scavullo
|seventeen
|London
|Joey Holder
|Galeria Stereo
|Warsaw
|Tomasz Kręcicki