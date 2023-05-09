Art Basel’s Paris+ Lines Up 154 Galleries for Upcoming Second Edition

Paris+ par Art Basel has named the 154 galleries that will take part in its upcoming second edition, scheduled to run October 20–22, with two VIP preview days beginning October 18 at the Grand Palais Éphémère.

Among the 140 galleries taking part in the main Galleries section are mega-galleries Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery, and David Zwirner, as well as blue-chip enterprises like Blum & Poe, Sadie Coles HQ, Paula Cooper, Massimo De Carlo, Gladstone Gallery, Marian Goodman Gallery, Taka Ishii Gallery, David Kordansky Gallery, Galerie Lelong & Co., LGDR, Lisson Gallery, Galerie Eva Presenhuber, Thaddaeus Ropac, and White Cube.

In addition to the Galleries section, Paris+ will feature a Galeries Émergentes section, which will feature 14 emerging galleries mounting solo artist presentations. Among the galleries in that section are Bank, Lyles & King, Marfa’, and Seventeen, as well as two Paris galleries, Parliament and Sans Titre.

Fifty-eight of the exhibitors have locations in France, with 30 of them having their operations wholly based in the country. Among the French galleries taking part are Air de Paris, Balice Hertling, Galerie Chantal Crousel, Galerie Frank Elbaz, Fitzpatrick Gallery, Loevenbruck, Mennour, and Sultana. Additionally, four galleries that participated in the Galeries Émergentes section last year have been elevated to the main section: Antenna Space, Galerie Anne Barrault, Carlos/Ishikawa, and Edouard Montassut.

The fair will also include 16 galleries that will participate for the first time, including Bortolami, Kurimanzutto, Jan Mot, and P.P.O.W. Three of them are taking part in their first Art Basel fair: Fanta-MLN, Felix Gaudlitz, and Gianni Manhattan, who will all be included in the Galeries Émergentes section.

Last year, Art Basel made headlines when it announced it would mount a new fair in Paris that takes place every year in October, which is normally when the reigning French fair, FIAC, mounts its edition each year. Art Basel won the contract for the Grand Palais from FIAC, which ended up not mounting a 2022 edition as a result. This iteration at the Grand Palais Éphémère is expected to be the fair’s last there, as the Grand Palais will reopen after renovations in preparation for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Clément Delépine, the director of Paris+ par Art Basel, said in a statement, “The 2023 show will confirm the defining features of Paris+ par Art Basel: a wealth of exceptional works by Modern and contemporary artists, a high density of precisely conceived presentations, a commitment to the French gallery community, and a lively Galeries Émergentes sector in tune with contemporary discourse, supported generously by the Galeries Lafayette group.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.

Galleries

Exhibitor Location(s) 303 Gallery New York A Gentil Carioca Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo Miguel Abreu Gallery New York Acquavella Galleries New York, Palm Beach Air de Paris Romainville | Grand Paris Galerie Allen Paris Antenna Space Shanghai Applicat-Prazan Paris Art : Concept Paris Alfonso Artiaco Napoli Balice Hertling Paris Galerie Anne Barrault Paris christian berst art brut Paris Blum & Poe Los Angeles, New York, Tokyo Bortolami New York Galerie Isabella Bortolozzi Berlin Ellen de Bruijne Projects Amsterdam Galerie Buchholz Berlin, Cologne, New York Campoli Presti Paris, London Capitain Petzel Berlin Cardi Gallery Milan, London Carlos/Ishikawa London Ceysson & Bénétière Paris, Saint-Etienne, Lyon, Koerich, New York Clearing New York, Los Angeles, Brussels Sadie Coles HQ London Galleria Continua San Gimignano, São Paulo, Beijing, La Habana,

Boissy-le-Châtel, Paris, Roma, Dubai Paula Cooper Gallery New York, Palm Beach Pilar Corrias London Galleria Raffaella Cortese Milan Galerie Chantal Crousel Paris MassimoDeCarlo Milan, London, Paris, Hong Kong, Bejing dépendance Brussels mfc-michèle didier Paris, Brussels Dvir Gallery Tel Aviv, Paris, Brussels Andrew Edlin Gallery New York galerie frank elbaz Paris Essex Street/Maxwell Graham New York Galerie Cécile Fakhoury Abidjan, Dakar, Paris Selma Feriani Gallery Tunis, London Konrad Fischer Galerie Berlin, Dusseldorf Fitzpatrick Gallery Paris Foksal Gallery Foundation Warsaw Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo Peter Freeman, Inc. New York Gagosian New York, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Hong Kong,

Paris, Athens, Rome, Basel, Geneva, Saanen, London Galerie Christophe Gaillard Paris Galerie 1900-2000 Paris, New York gb agency Paris François Ghebaly Los Angeles, New York Gladstone Gallery New York, Brussels, Roma, Seoul Marian Goodman Gallery New York, Paris Galerie Bärbel Grässlin Frankfurt Greene Naftali New York Galerie Karsten Greve Paris, Cologne, St. Moritz Hauser & Wirth Zurich, Gstaad, St Moritz, London, Somerset,

Los Angeles, New York, Hong Kong, Monaco,

Ciutadella de Menorca Galerie Max Hetzler Berlin, Paris, London, Marfa High Art Paris, Arles Hannah Hoffman Los Angeles Xavier Hufkens Brussels Taka Ishii Gallery Tokyo Galerie Jousse Entreprise Paris Annely Juda Fine Art London Karma New York, Los Angeles Karma International Zürich kaufmann repetto Milan, New York Anton Kern Gallery New York David Kordansky Gallery Los Angeles, New York Andrew Kreps Gallery New York Galerie Krinzinger Vienna Kukje Gallery Seoul, Busan kurimanzutto Mexico City, New York LambdaLambdaLambda Prishtina Landau Fine Art Montreal Layr Vienna Galerie Le Minotaure Paris In Situ – fabienne leclerc Romainville Galerie Lelong & Co. Paris, New York LGDR New York, Hong Kong, London, Paris Lisson Gallery London, New York, Beijing, Shanghai, Los Angeles Loevenbruck Paris Luhring Augustine New York Magnin-A Paris Mai 36 Galerie Zurich Marcelle Alix Paris Matthew Marks Gallery New York, Los Angeles Mendes Wood DM São Paulo, Brussels, Paris, New York Mennour Paris Meyer Riegger Berlin, Karlsruhe Victoria Miro London, Venice Edouard Montassut Paris mor charpentier Paris, Bogotá Jan Mot Brussels Galerie nächst St. Stephan

Rosemarie Schwarzwälder Vienna Richard Nagy Ltd. London Nahmad Contemporary New York Galerie Neu Berlin Neue Alte Brücke Frankfurt am Main neugerriemschneider Berlin Galleria Franco Noero Turin Galerie Nathalie Obadia Paris, Brussels P.P.O.W New York Pace Gallery New York, Los Angeles, Palm Beach,

Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, London Galerie Papillon Paris Peres Projects Berlin, Milano, Seoul Perrotin Paris, New York, Hong Kong,

Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Dubai Galerie Francesca Pia Zurich Galeria Plan B Cluj, Berlin Galerie Jérôme Poggi Paris Galerie Eva Presenhuber Zürich, New York, Vienna ProjecteSD Barcelona Almine Rech Paris, Brussels, Shanghai, London, New York Regen Projects Los Angeles Michel Rein Paris, Brussels Rodeo London, Pireas Thaddaeus Ropac Paris, Pantin, Salzburg, Seoul, London Salle Principale Paris Esther Schipper Berlin, Seoul, Paris Semiose Paris Skarstedt New York, Paris, London Société Berlin Galerie Pietro Spartà Chagny Sprüth Magers Berlin, London, Los Angeles, New York, Hong Kong Galeria Luisa Strina São Paulo Simone Subal Gallery New York Sultana Paris, Arles Take Ninagawa Tokyo Templon Paris, Brussels, New York Tornabuoni Art Paris, Florence, Forte dei Marmi,

Milan, Rome, Crans Montana Galerie Georges-Philippe & Nathalie Vallois Paris, New York Van de Weghe New York Vedovi Gallery Brussels We Do Not Work Alone Paris Galerie Barbara Weiss Berlin Michael Werner Gallery New York, London White Cube London, Hong Kong, West Palm Beach Barbara Wien Berlin Galerie Jocelyn Wolff Romainville Galerie Thomas Zander Cologne Zeno X Gallery Antwerp David Zwirner New York, Paris, Hong Kong, London

Galeries Émergentes