Art Basel’s Paris+ Fair Names 156 Exhibitors for Inaugural Edition in October

Maximilíano Durón
Exterior of a temporary building that
The Grand Palais Éphémère, where the 2022 edition of Paris+, par Art Basel will take place. Photo: Aliki Christoforou for Art Basel/Courtesy Art Basel

Art Basel has named the 156 galleries that will participate in the inaugural edition of its new Paris+, par Art Basel fair that will run October 20 to October 23, with a preview day on October 19, at the Grand Palais Éphémère.

As with another fair launching this year, Frieze Seoul, Paris+ will include the world’s four largest galleries: Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace, and David Zwirner. Those galleries will mount booths alongside several other leading blue-chip enterprises like Sadie Coles HQ, Paula Cooper Gallery, Xavier Hufkens, Taka Ishii Gallery, David Kordansky, Kukje Gallery, LGDR, Lisson Gallery, Thaddaeus Ropac, and White Cube.

Art Basel’s announcement that it would seek to launch a new fair in Paris at the Grand Palais in late October sent shockwaves in the French art scene. The new event is set to compete with the city’s longstanding modern and contemporary art fair, FIAC, which lost its longtime venue of the Grand Palais to Art Basel. (FIAC has still not announced details for a 2022 fair, including a new venue.)

Paris+ will have slightly fewer exhibitors that the 2021 edition of FIAC at the Grand Palais Éphémère, which boasted over 160, and significantly fewer than the 197 that gathered for the 2019 edition of FIAC, the last one at the Grand Palais before the pandemic. (Because the Grand Palais is currently undergoing renovations ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the inaugural edition will be staged at the temporary Grand Palais Éphémère near the Eiffel Tower.)

Some critics have worried that Paris+, which is organized by a Swiss company, would not have a strong showing of French galleries. To assuage this, the fair named three dealers from prominent French galleries to its seven-person selection committee.

Of the 156 galleries participating, 61 maintain spaces in France. Among them are some of the country’s most influential galleries, including Kamel Mennour, Mor Charpentier, Templon, Perrotin, Almine Rech, and Sultana, as well as leading enterprises with spaces in multiple countries, like Mariane Ibrahim (Paris and Chicago), Galerie Lelong (Paris and New York), and Skarstedt (New York, London, Paris, East Hampton).

Additionally, a number galleries will have their debut at an Art Basel fair, including Galerie Anne Barrault, Efremidis, Galerie Cécile Fakhoury, Heidi, Michel Rein, Seventeen, Chris Sharp Gallery, and We Do Not Work Alone from Paris.

In a statement, the fair’s director Clément Delépine said, “The composition of the gallery list reflects our commitment to create a show that is both specific to its host city and has a strong global resonance.”

In addition to the main Galleries section, Paris+ includes a section dedicated to emerging galleries, called Galeries Émergentes, that will feature 16 solo presentations from the likes of Antenna Space, Carlos/Ishikawa, and Instituto de Visión. Other programs for the inaugural fair, the details of which are still in development, include a Sites section for 25 installations in the Jardin des Tuileries outside the Louvre and a Conversations series, organized by Paris-based curator duo Pierre-Alexandre Mateos & Charles Teyssou, at the Bal de la Marine.

Paris+ will also be the first fair after a major organizational change at Art Basel, which was announced last week. That shift saw the fair hire Vincenzo de Bellis, a curator from the Walker Art Center, to be its new director of fairs and exhibition platforms. Starting in the job next month, de Bellis will oversee Art Basel’s four fairs and report to the company’s global director Marc Spiegler, who will focus on “strategic development.”

In a statement, Spiegler said, “The galleries selected for our debut in Paris embody Art Basel’s long-standing tradition of juxtaposing high-quality historical with avant-garde material. Equally important to us, the galleries that make today’s Paris so dynamic are present in large numbers, across many market sectors, giving this show a singularly Parisian personality.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.

Galeries

Gallery Name

Exhibition Spaces

303 Gallery

New York

A Gentil Carioca

Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo

Miguel Abreu Gallery

New York

Acquavella Galleries

New York, Palm Beach

Air de Paris

Paris

Galerie Allen

Paris

Andréhn-Schiptjenko

Paris, Stockholm

Applicat-Prazan

Paris

Art : Concept

Paris

Alfonso Artiaco

Naples

Balice Hertling

Paris

Galerie Isabella Bortolozzi

Berlin

Ellen de Bruijne Projects

Amsterdam

Galerie Buchholz

Berlin, Cologne, New York

Campoli Presti

Paris, London

Capitain Petzel

Berlin

Cardi Gallery

Milan, London

Ceysson & Bénétière

Paris, Saint-Etienne, Lyon, Koerich, New York

christian berst art brut

Paris

Clearing

Los Angeles, Brussels, New York

Sadie Coles HQ

London

Galleria Continua

San Gimignano, São Paulo, Beijing, Havana, Les Moulins, Paris, Roma

Paula Cooper Gallery

New York, Palm Beach

Pilar Corrias

London

Galleria Raffaella Cortese

Milan

Galerie Chantal Crousel

Paris

Massimo De Carlo

Milan, London, Paris, Hong Kong

dépendance

Brussels

mfc-michèle didier

Brussels, Paris

Dvir Gallery

Tel Aviv, Brussels, Paris

Andrew Edlin Gallery

New York

galerie frank elbaz

Paris

Essex Street/Maxwell Graham

New York

Galerie Cécile Fakhoury

Abidjan, Dakar, Paris

Selma Feriani Gallery

Tunis, London

Konrad Fischer Galerie

Berlin, Düsseldorf

Fitzpatrick Gallery

Paris

Foksal Gallery Foundation

Warsaw

Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel

Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo

Peter Freeman, Inc.

New York

Gagosian

New York, Beverly Hills, London, Paris, Geneva, Basel, Gstaad, Rome, Athens, Hong Kong

Galerie Christophe Gaillard

Paris

Galerie 1900-2000

Paris

gb agency

Paris

François Ghebaly

Los Angeles, New York

Gladstone Gallery

New York, Brussels, Roma, Seoul

Marian Goodman Gallery

New York, Paris, London

Galerie Bärbel Grässlin

Frankfurt

Greene Naftali

New York

Galerie Karsten Greve

St. Moritz, Cologne, Paris

Hauser & Wirth

Hong Kong, Ciutadella de Menorca, Gstaad, St. Moritz, Zurich, London, Somerset, Los Angeles, New York

Galerie Max Hetzler

Berlin, Paris, London

High Art

Paris, Arles

Hannah Hoffman

Los Angeles

Xavier Hufkens

Brussels

Mariane Ibrahim

Paris, Chicago

Taka Ishii Gallery

Tokyo, Hong Kong

Galerie Jousse Entreprise

Paris

Annely Juda Fine Art

London

Karma

New York

Karma International

Zurich

kaufmann repetto

Milan, New York

Anton Kern Gallery

New York

Galerie Peter Kilchmann

Zurich, Paris

David Kordansky Gallery

Los Angeles, New York

Andrew Kreps Gallery

New York

Galerie Krinzinger

Vienna

Kukje Gallery

Busan, Seoul

LambdaLambdaLambda

Pristina

Layr

Vienna

Galerie Le Minotaure

Paris

In Situ – fabienne leclerc

Paris

Simon Lee Gallery

London, Hong Kong

Galerie Lelong & Co.

Paris, New York

LGDR

New York, Hong Kong, Paris, London

Lisson Gallery

London, East Hampton, New York, Shanghai, Beijing

Loevenbruck

Paris

Luhring Augustine

New York

Magnin-A

Paris

Mai 36 Galerie

Zurich

Marcelle Alix

Paris

Matthew Marks Gallery

New York, Los Angeles

Mendes Wood DM

São Paulo, New York, Brussels

kamel mennour

Paris

Meyer Riegger

Berlin, Karlsruhe

Francesca Minini

Milan

Galleria Massimo Minini

Brescia

Victoria Miro

London, Venice

mor charpentier

Paris, Bogotá

Galerie nächst St. Stephan Rosemarie Schwarzwälder

Vienna

Nahmad Contemporary

New York

Galerie Neu

Berlin

Neue Alte Brücke

Frankfurt

neugerriemschneider

Berlin

Galleria Franco Noero

Turin

Galerie Nathalie Obadia

Paris, Brussels

Pace Gallery

New York, London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, Palo Alto, East Hampton, Palm Beach, Los Angeles

Galerie Papillon

Paris

Peres Projects

Berlin, Milan, Seoul

Perrotin

Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai

Galerie Francesca Pia

Zurich

Galeria Plan B

Cluj, Berlin

Galerie Jérôme Poggi

Paris

Galerie Eva Presenhuber

Zurich, New York, Vienna

ProjecteSD

Barcelona

Almine Rech

Paris, Brussels, London, New York, Shanghai

Regen Projects

Los Angeles

Michel Rein

Paris, Brussels

Rodeo

London, Pireas

Thaddaeus Ropac

London, Paris, Salzburg, Seoul

Salle Principale

Paris

Esther Schipper

Berlin

Semiose

Paris

Jessica Silverman

San Francisco

Skarstedt

New York, London, Paris, East Hampton

Société

Berlin

Galerie Pietro Spartà

Chagny

Sprüth Magers

Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Hong Kong

Galeria Luisa Strina

São Paulo

Simone Subal Gallery

New York

Sultana

Paris

Take Ninagawa

Tokyo

Templon

Paris, Brussels

Tornabuoni Art

Paris, Florence, Forte dei Marmi, Milan, Crans Montana

Galerie Georges-Philippe & Nathalie Vallois

Paris

Van de Weghe

New York

Tim van Laere Gallery

Antwerp

Vedovi Gallery

Brussels

Vielmetter Los Angeles

Los Angeles

We Do Not Work Alone

Paris

Galerie Barbara Weiss

Berlin

Michael Werner Gallery

New York, East Hampton, London, Berlin, Cologne

White Cube

London, Hong Kong

Barbara Wien

Berlin

Galerie Jocelyn Wolff

Paris

Xippas

Paris, Geneva, Punta del Este

Barbara Wien

Cologne

Zeno X Gallery

Antwerp

Galerie Zlotowski

Paris

David Zwirner

New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong

Galeries Émergentes

Gallery Name

Exhibition Spaces  

Artists

Antenna Space

Shanghai

Yong Xiang Li

Galerie Anne Barrault

Paris

Liv Schulman

Carlos/Ishikawa

London

Bendt Eyckermans

Efremidis

Berlin

Hannah Sophie Dunkelberg

Heidi

Berlin

Akeem Smith

Instituto de visión

Bogotá, New York

Marlon de Azambuja

LC Queisser

Tbilisi

Thea Gvetadze

Marfa’

Beirut

Caline Aoun

Edouard Montassut

Paris

Niklas Taleb

Nicoletti

London

Josèfa Ntjam

Parliament

Paris

Nile Koetting

Galeria Dawid Radziszewski

Warsaw

Agnieszka Polska

sans titre (2016)

Paris

Jessy Razafimandimby

seventeen

London

Patrick Goddard

Chris Sharp Gallery

Los Angeles

Sophie Barber

Veda

Florence

Monique Mouton

