Art Basel’s Paris+ Fair Names 156 Exhibitors for Inaugural Edition in October

The Grand Palais Éphémère, where the 2022 edition of Paris+, par Art Basel will take place.

Art Basel has named the 156 galleries that will participate in the inaugural edition of its new Paris+, par Art Basel fair that will run October 20 to October 23, with a preview day on October 19, at the Grand Palais Éphémère.

As with another fair launching this year, Frieze Seoul, Paris+ will include the world’s four largest galleries: Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace, and David Zwirner. Those galleries will mount booths alongside several other leading blue-chip enterprises like Sadie Coles HQ, Paula Cooper Gallery, Xavier Hufkens, Taka Ishii Gallery, David Kordansky, Kukje Gallery, LGDR, Lisson Gallery, Thaddaeus Ropac, and White Cube.

Art Basel’s announcement that it would seek to launch a new fair in Paris at the Grand Palais in late October sent shockwaves in the French art scene. The new event is set to compete with the city’s longstanding modern and contemporary art fair, FIAC, which lost its longtime venue of the Grand Palais to Art Basel. (FIAC has still not announced details for a 2022 fair, including a new venue.)

Paris+ will have slightly fewer exhibitors that the 2021 edition of FIAC at the Grand Palais Éphémère, which boasted over 160, and significantly fewer than the 197 that gathered for the 2019 edition of FIAC, the last one at the Grand Palais before the pandemic. (Because the Grand Palais is currently undergoing renovations ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the inaugural edition will be staged at the temporary Grand Palais Éphémère near the Eiffel Tower.)

Some critics have worried that Paris+, which is organized by a Swiss company, would not have a strong showing of French galleries. To assuage this, the fair named three dealers from prominent French galleries to its seven-person selection committee.

Of the 156 galleries participating, 61 maintain spaces in France. Among them are some of the country’s most influential galleries, including Kamel Mennour, Mor Charpentier, Templon, Perrotin, Almine Rech, and Sultana, as well as leading enterprises with spaces in multiple countries, like Mariane Ibrahim (Paris and Chicago), Galerie Lelong (Paris and New York), and Skarstedt (New York, London, Paris, East Hampton).

Additionally, a number galleries will have their debut at an Art Basel fair, including Galerie Anne Barrault, Efremidis, Galerie Cécile Fakhoury, Heidi, Michel Rein, Seventeen, Chris Sharp Gallery, and We Do Not Work Alone from Paris.

In a statement, the fair’s director Clément Delépine said, “The composition of the gallery list reflects our commitment to create a show that is both specific to its host city and has a strong global resonance.”

In addition to the main Galleries section, Paris+ includes a section dedicated to emerging galleries, called Galeries Émergentes, that will feature 16 solo presentations from the likes of Antenna Space, Carlos/Ishikawa, and Instituto de Visión. Other programs for the inaugural fair, the details of which are still in development, include a Sites section for 25 installations in the Jardin des Tuileries outside the Louvre and a Conversations series, organized by Paris-based curator duo Pierre-Alexandre Mateos & Charles Teyssou, at the Bal de la Marine.

Paris+ will also be the first fair after a major organizational change at Art Basel, which was announced last week. That shift saw the fair hire Vincenzo de Bellis, a curator from the Walker Art Center, to be its new director of fairs and exhibition platforms. Starting in the job next month, de Bellis will oversee Art Basel’s four fairs and report to the company’s global director Marc Spiegler, who will focus on “strategic development.”

In a statement, Spiegler said, “The galleries selected for our debut in Paris embody Art Basel’s long-standing tradition of juxtaposing high-quality historical with avant-garde material. Equally important to us, the galleries that make today’s Paris so dynamic are present in large numbers, across many market sectors, giving this show a singularly Parisian personality.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.

Galeries

Gallery Name Exhibition Spaces 303 Gallery New York A Gentil Carioca Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo Miguel Abreu Gallery New York Acquavella Galleries New York, Palm Beach Air de Paris Paris Galerie Allen Paris Andréhn-Schiptjenko Paris, Stockholm Applicat-Prazan Paris Art : Concept Paris Alfonso Artiaco Naples Balice Hertling Paris Galerie Isabella Bortolozzi Berlin Ellen de Bruijne Projects Amsterdam Galerie Buchholz Berlin, Cologne, New York Campoli Presti Paris, London Capitain Petzel Berlin Cardi Gallery Milan, London Ceysson & Bénétière Paris, Saint-Etienne, Lyon, Koerich, New York christian berst art brut Paris Clearing Los Angeles, Brussels, New York Sadie Coles HQ London Galleria Continua San Gimignano, São Paulo, Beijing, Havana, Les Moulins, Paris, Roma Paula Cooper Gallery New York, Palm Beach Pilar Corrias London Galleria Raffaella Cortese Milan Galerie Chantal Crousel Paris Massimo De Carlo Milan, London, Paris, Hong Kong dépendance Brussels mfc-michèle didier Brussels, Paris Dvir Gallery Tel Aviv, Brussels, Paris Andrew Edlin Gallery New York galerie frank elbaz Paris Essex Street/Maxwell Graham New York Galerie Cécile Fakhoury Abidjan, Dakar, Paris Selma Feriani Gallery Tunis, London Konrad Fischer Galerie Berlin, Düsseldorf Fitzpatrick Gallery Paris Foksal Gallery Foundation Warsaw Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo Peter Freeman, Inc. New York Gagosian New York, Beverly Hills, London, Paris, Geneva, Basel, Gstaad, Rome, Athens, Hong Kong Galerie Christophe Gaillard Paris Galerie 1900-2000 Paris gb agency Paris François Ghebaly Los Angeles, New York Gladstone Gallery New York, Brussels, Roma, Seoul Marian Goodman Gallery New York, Paris, London Galerie Bärbel Grässlin Frankfurt Greene Naftali New York Galerie Karsten Greve St. Moritz, Cologne, Paris Hauser & Wirth Hong Kong, Ciutadella de Menorca, Gstaad, St. Moritz, Zurich, London, Somerset, Los Angeles, New York Galerie Max Hetzler Berlin, Paris, London High Art Paris, Arles Hannah Hoffman Los Angeles Xavier Hufkens Brussels Mariane Ibrahim Paris, Chicago Taka Ishii Gallery Tokyo, Hong Kong Galerie Jousse Entreprise Paris Annely Juda Fine Art London Karma New York Karma International Zurich kaufmann repetto Milan, New York Anton Kern Gallery New York Galerie Peter Kilchmann Zurich, Paris David Kordansky Gallery Los Angeles, New York Andrew Kreps Gallery New York Galerie Krinzinger Vienna Kukje Gallery Busan, Seoul LambdaLambdaLambda Pristina Layr Vienna Galerie Le Minotaure Paris In Situ – fabienne leclerc Paris Simon Lee Gallery London, Hong Kong Galerie Lelong & Co. Paris, New York LGDR New York, Hong Kong, Paris, London Lisson Gallery London, East Hampton, New York, Shanghai, Beijing Loevenbruck Paris Luhring Augustine New York Magnin-A Paris Mai 36 Galerie Zurich Marcelle Alix Paris Matthew Marks Gallery New York, Los Angeles Mendes Wood DM São Paulo, New York, Brussels kamel mennour Paris Meyer Riegger Berlin, Karlsruhe Francesca Minini Milan Galleria Massimo Minini Brescia Victoria Miro London, Venice mor charpentier Paris, Bogotá Galerie nächst St. Stephan Rosemarie Schwarzwälder Vienna Nahmad Contemporary New York Galerie Neu Berlin Neue Alte Brücke Frankfurt neugerriemschneider Berlin Galleria Franco Noero Turin Galerie Nathalie Obadia Paris, Brussels Pace Gallery New York, London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, Palo Alto, East Hampton, Palm Beach, Los Angeles Galerie Papillon Paris Peres Projects Berlin, Milan, Seoul Perrotin Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai Galerie Francesca Pia Zurich Galeria Plan B Cluj, Berlin Galerie Jérôme Poggi Paris Galerie Eva Presenhuber Zurich, New York, Vienna ProjecteSD Barcelona Almine Rech Paris, Brussels, London, New York, Shanghai Regen Projects Los Angeles Michel Rein Paris, Brussels Rodeo London, Pireas Thaddaeus Ropac London, Paris, Salzburg, Seoul Salle Principale Paris Esther Schipper Berlin Semiose Paris Jessica Silverman San Francisco Skarstedt New York, London, Paris, East Hampton Société Berlin Galerie Pietro Spartà Chagny Sprüth Magers Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Hong Kong Galeria Luisa Strina São Paulo Simone Subal Gallery New York Sultana Paris Take Ninagawa Tokyo Templon Paris, Brussels Tornabuoni Art Paris, Florence, Forte dei Marmi, Milan, Crans Montana Galerie Georges-Philippe & Nathalie Vallois Paris Van de Weghe New York Tim van Laere Gallery Antwerp Vedovi Gallery Brussels Vielmetter Los Angeles Los Angeles We Do Not Work Alone Paris Galerie Barbara Weiss Berlin Michael Werner Gallery New York, East Hampton, London, Berlin, Cologne White Cube London, Hong Kong Barbara Wien Berlin Galerie Jocelyn Wolff Paris Xippas Paris, Geneva, Punta del Este Barbara Wien Cologne Zeno X Gallery Antwerp Galerie Zlotowski Paris David Zwirner New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong

