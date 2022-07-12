Art Basel’s Paris+ Fair Names 156 Exhibitors for Inaugural Edition in October

Art Basel has named the 156 galleries that will participate in the inaugural edition of its new Paris+, par Art Basel fair that will run October 20 to October 23, with a preview day on October 19, at the Grand Palais Éphémère.
As with another fair launching this year, Frieze Seoul, Paris+ will include the world’s four largest galleries: Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace, and David Zwirner. Those galleries will mount booths alongside several other leading blue-chip enterprises like Sadie Coles HQ, Paula Cooper Gallery, Xavier Hufkens, Taka Ishii Gallery, David Kordansky, Kukje Gallery, LGDR, Lisson Gallery, Thaddaeus Ropac, and White Cube.
Art Basel’s announcement that it would seek to launch a new fair in Paris at the Grand Palais in late October sent shockwaves in the French art scene. The new event is set to compete with the city’s longstanding modern and contemporary art fair, FIAC, which lost its longtime venue of the Grand Palais to Art Basel. (FIAC has still not announced details for a 2022 fair, including a new venue.)
Paris+ will have slightly fewer exhibitors that the 2021 edition of FIAC at the Grand Palais Éphémère, which boasted over 160, and significantly fewer than the 197 that gathered for the 2019 edition of FIAC, the last one at the Grand Palais before the pandemic. (Because the Grand Palais is currently undergoing renovations ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the inaugural edition will be staged at the temporary Grand Palais Éphémère near the Eiffel Tower.)
Some critics have worried that Paris+, which is organized by a Swiss company, would not have a strong showing of French galleries. To assuage this, the fair named three dealers from prominent French galleries to its seven-person selection committee.
Of the 156 galleries participating, 61 maintain spaces in France. Among them are some of the country’s most influential galleries, including Kamel Mennour, Mor Charpentier, Templon, Perrotin, Almine Rech, and Sultana, as well as leading enterprises with spaces in multiple countries, like Mariane Ibrahim (Paris and Chicago), Galerie Lelong (Paris and New York), and Skarstedt (New York, London, Paris, East Hampton).
Additionally, a number galleries will have their debut at an Art Basel fair, including Galerie Anne Barrault, Efremidis, Galerie Cécile Fakhoury, Heidi, Michel Rein, Seventeen, Chris Sharp Gallery, and We Do Not Work Alone from Paris.
In a statement, the fair’s director Clément Delépine said, “The composition of the gallery list reflects our commitment to create a show that is both specific to its host city and has a strong global resonance.”
In addition to the main Galleries section, Paris+ includes a section dedicated to emerging galleries, called Galeries Émergentes, that will feature 16 solo presentations from the likes of Antenna Space, Carlos/Ishikawa, and Instituto de Visión. Other programs for the inaugural fair, the details of which are still in development, include a Sites section for 25 installations in the Jardin des Tuileries outside the Louvre and a Conversations series, organized by Paris-based curator duo Pierre-Alexandre Mateos & Charles Teyssou, at the Bal de la Marine.
Paris+ will also be the first fair after a major organizational change at Art Basel, which was announced last week. That shift saw the fair hire Vincenzo de Bellis, a curator from the Walker Art Center, to be its new director of fairs and exhibition platforms. Starting in the job next month, de Bellis will oversee Art Basel’s four fairs and report to the company’s global director Marc Spiegler, who will focus on “strategic development.”
In a statement, Spiegler said, “The galleries selected for our debut in Paris embody Art Basel’s long-standing tradition of juxtaposing high-quality historical with avant-garde material. Equally important to us, the galleries that make today’s Paris so dynamic are present in large numbers, across many market sectors, giving this show a singularly Parisian personality.”
The full exhibitor list follows below.
Galeries
|
Gallery Name
|
Exhibition Spaces
|
303 Gallery
|
New York
|
A Gentil Carioca
|
Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo
|
Miguel Abreu Gallery
|
New York
|
Acquavella Galleries
|
New York, Palm Beach
|
Air de Paris
|
Paris
|
Galerie Allen
|
Paris
|
Andréhn-Schiptjenko
|
Paris, Stockholm
|
Applicat-Prazan
|
Paris
|
Art : Concept
|
Paris
|
Alfonso Artiaco
|
Naples
|
Balice Hertling
|
Paris
|
Galerie Isabella Bortolozzi
|
Berlin
|
Ellen de Bruijne Projects
|
Amsterdam
|
Galerie Buchholz
|
Berlin, Cologne, New York
|
Campoli Presti
|
Paris, London
|
Capitain Petzel
|
Berlin
|
Cardi Gallery
|
Milan, London
|
Ceysson & Bénétière
|
Paris, Saint-Etienne, Lyon, Koerich, New York
|
christian berst art brut
|
Paris
|
Clearing
|
Los Angeles, Brussels, New York
|
Sadie Coles HQ
|
London
|
Galleria Continua
|
San Gimignano, São Paulo, Beijing, Havana, Les Moulins, Paris, Roma
|
Paula Cooper Gallery
|
New York, Palm Beach
|
Pilar Corrias
|
London
|
Galleria Raffaella Cortese
|
Milan
|
Galerie Chantal Crousel
|
Paris
|
Massimo De Carlo
|
Milan, London, Paris, Hong Kong
|
dépendance
|
Brussels
|
mfc-michèle didier
|
Brussels, Paris
|
Dvir Gallery
|
Tel Aviv, Brussels, Paris
|
Andrew Edlin Gallery
|
New York
|
galerie frank elbaz
|
Paris
|
Essex Street/Maxwell Graham
|
New York
|
Galerie Cécile Fakhoury
|
Abidjan, Dakar, Paris
|
Selma Feriani Gallery
|
Tunis, London
|
Konrad Fischer Galerie
|
Berlin, Düsseldorf
|
Fitzpatrick Gallery
|
Paris
|
Foksal Gallery Foundation
|
Warsaw
|
Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel
|
Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo
|
Peter Freeman, Inc.
|
New York
|
Gagosian
|
New York, Beverly Hills, London, Paris, Geneva, Basel, Gstaad, Rome, Athens, Hong Kong
|
Galerie Christophe Gaillard
|
Paris
|
Galerie 1900-2000
|
Paris
|
gb agency
|
Paris
|
François Ghebaly
|
Los Angeles, New York
|
Gladstone Gallery
|
New York, Brussels, Roma, Seoul
|
Marian Goodman Gallery
|
New York, Paris, London
|
Galerie Bärbel Grässlin
|
Frankfurt
|
Greene Naftali
|
New York
|
Galerie Karsten Greve
|
St. Moritz, Cologne, Paris
|
Hauser & Wirth
|
Hong Kong, Ciutadella de Menorca, Gstaad, St. Moritz, Zurich, London, Somerset, Los Angeles, New York
|
Galerie Max Hetzler
|
Berlin, Paris, London
|
High Art
|
Paris, Arles
|
Hannah Hoffman
|
Los Angeles
|
Xavier Hufkens
|
Brussels
|
Mariane Ibrahim
|
Paris, Chicago
|
Taka Ishii Gallery
|
Tokyo, Hong Kong
|
Galerie Jousse Entreprise
|
Paris
|
Annely Juda Fine Art
|
London
|
Karma
|
New York
|
Karma International
|
Zurich
|
kaufmann repetto
|
Milan, New York
|
Anton Kern Gallery
|
New York
|
Galerie Peter Kilchmann
|
Zurich, Paris
|
David Kordansky Gallery
|
Los Angeles, New York
|
Andrew Kreps Gallery
|
New York
|
Galerie Krinzinger
|
Vienna
|
Kukje Gallery
|
Busan, Seoul
|
LambdaLambdaLambda
|
Pristina
|
Layr
|
Vienna
|
Galerie Le Minotaure
|
Paris
|
In Situ – fabienne leclerc
|
Paris
|
Simon Lee Gallery
|
London, Hong Kong
|
Galerie Lelong & Co.
|
Paris, New York
|
LGDR
|
New York, Hong Kong, Paris, London
|
Lisson Gallery
|
London, East Hampton, New York, Shanghai, Beijing
|
Loevenbruck
|
Paris
|
Luhring Augustine
|
New York
|
Magnin-A
|
Paris
|
Mai 36 Galerie
|
Zurich
|
Marcelle Alix
|
Paris
|
Matthew Marks Gallery
|
New York, Los Angeles
|
Mendes Wood DM
|
São Paulo, New York, Brussels
|
kamel mennour
|
Paris
|
Meyer Riegger
|
Berlin, Karlsruhe
|
Francesca Minini
|
Milan
|
Galleria Massimo Minini
|
Brescia
|
Victoria Miro
|
London, Venice
|
mor charpentier
|
Paris, Bogotá
|
Galerie nächst St. Stephan Rosemarie Schwarzwälder
|
Vienna
|
Nahmad Contemporary
|
New York
|
Galerie Neu
|
Berlin
|
Neue Alte Brücke
|
Frankfurt
|
neugerriemschneider
|
Berlin
|
Galleria Franco Noero
|
Turin
|
Galerie Nathalie Obadia
|
Paris, Brussels
|
Pace Gallery
|
New York, London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, Palo Alto, East Hampton, Palm Beach, Los Angeles
|
Galerie Papillon
|
Paris
|
Peres Projects
|
Berlin, Milan, Seoul
|
Perrotin
|
Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai
|
Galerie Francesca Pia
|
Zurich
|
Galeria Plan B
|
Cluj, Berlin
|
Galerie Jérôme Poggi
|
Paris
|
Galerie Eva Presenhuber
|
Zurich, New York, Vienna
|
ProjecteSD
|
Barcelona
|
Almine Rech
|
Paris, Brussels, London, New York, Shanghai
|
Regen Projects
|
Los Angeles
|
Michel Rein
|
Paris, Brussels
|
Rodeo
|
London, Pireas
|
Thaddaeus Ropac
|
London, Paris, Salzburg, Seoul
|
Salle Principale
|
Paris
|
Esther Schipper
|
Berlin
|
Semiose
|
Paris
|
Jessica Silverman
|
San Francisco
|
Skarstedt
|
New York, London, Paris, East Hampton
|
Société
|
Berlin
|
Galerie Pietro Spartà
|
Chagny
|
Sprüth Magers
|
Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Hong Kong
|
Galeria Luisa Strina
|
São Paulo
|
Simone Subal Gallery
|
New York
|
Sultana
|
Paris
|
Take Ninagawa
|
Tokyo
|
Templon
|
Paris, Brussels
|
Tornabuoni Art
|
Paris, Florence, Forte dei Marmi, Milan, Crans Montana
|
Galerie Georges-Philippe & Nathalie Vallois
|
Paris
|
Van de Weghe
|
New York
|
Tim van Laere Gallery
|
Antwerp
|
Vedovi Gallery
|
Brussels
|
Vielmetter Los Angeles
|
Los Angeles
|
We Do Not Work Alone
|
Paris
|
Galerie Barbara Weiss
|
Berlin
|
Michael Werner Gallery
|
New York, East Hampton, London, Berlin, Cologne
|
White Cube
|
London, Hong Kong
|
Barbara Wien
|
Berlin
|
Galerie Jocelyn Wolff
|
Paris
|
Xippas
|
Paris, Geneva, Punta del Este
|
Barbara Wien
|
Cologne
|
Zeno X Gallery
|
Antwerp
|
Galerie Zlotowski
|
Paris
|
David Zwirner
|
New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong
Galeries Émergentes
|
Gallery Name
|
Exhibition Spaces
|
Artists
|
Antenna Space
|
Shanghai
|
Yong Xiang Li
|
Galerie Anne Barrault
|
Paris
|
Liv Schulman
|
Carlos/Ishikawa
|
London
|
Bendt Eyckermans
|
Efremidis
|
Berlin
|
Hannah Sophie Dunkelberg
|
Heidi
|
Berlin
|
Akeem Smith
|
Instituto de visión
|
Bogotá, New York
|
Marlon de Azambuja
|
LC Queisser
|
Tbilisi
|
Thea Gvetadze
|
Marfa’
|
Beirut
|
Caline Aoun
|
Edouard Montassut
|
Paris
|
Niklas Taleb
|
Nicoletti
|
London
|
Josèfa Ntjam
|
Parliament
|
Paris
|
Nile Koetting
|
Galeria Dawid Radziszewski
|
Warsaw
|
Agnieszka Polska
|
sans titre (2016)
|
Paris
|
Jessy Razafimandimby
|
seventeen
|
London
|
Patrick Goddard
|
Chris Sharp Gallery
|
Los Angeles
|
Sophie Barber
|
Veda
|
Florence
|
Monique Mouton