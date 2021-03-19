Mark Rothko, Tamara de Lempicka, Mickalene Thomas to Star in Phillips London Evening Sale

Alongside a monumental Jean Dubuffet painting, Phillips will auction works by Mark Rothko, Frank Stella, Tamara de Lempicka, Mark Tansey, Andy Warhol, John Currin, and Mickalene Thomas in its upcoming 20th century art evening sale in London on April 15.

Among the postwar works headed to auction is Rothko’s Untitled (Black Blue Painting), completed in 1968, at the apex of his career, which will be offered at a price of £2.5 million–£3.5 million ($3.5 million–$4.5 million). It will be sold alongside Stella’s vibrant painting Scramble, Ascending Spectrum/Ascending Green Values (1977), from his “Concentric Square” series, which is estimated at a price of £2.5 million–£3.5 million ($3 million–$4 million). An Art Deco portrait of a woman by Tamara de Lempicka titled Figure esquissée sur fond doré, painted ca. 1930, is estimated at £1.5 million ($1 million).