Taipei Dangdai Fair Names 90 Exhibitors for 2023 Edition

Taipei Dangdai Art & Ideas has named the 90 galleries that will take part in its upcoming 2023 edition, which is scheduled to run May 12–14, with a preview day on May 11.
Among the exhibitors that will participate include blue-chip enterprises like Gagosian, David Zwirner, Lehmann Maupin, Ota Fine Arts, Gana Art, and Galleria Continua. The fair’s fourth edition will also feature some 30 first-time exhibitors, including P21, Nino Mier Gallery, ShanghART, and Ben Brown Fine Arts.
Additionally, the fair also includes two focused sections: Engage, for presentations on historically significant artists, and Edge, for displays featuring a new body of work by an emerging artist. The latter section will feature booths from some of the region’s most closely watched spaces, including Blindspot Gallery, Capsule Shanghai, and Gallery Vacancy.
In a statement, Magnus Renfrew, the fair’s co-founder and co-director, said, “Taiwan continues to hold an essential role in the growing Asian art market where regional fairs are increasingly important for sustaining the wider art ecology. At its core, Taipei Dangdai is an exceptional showcase of the quality of the local and regional art scene and a central meeting point in East Asia for internationally engaged collectors.”
The full exhibitor list follows below.
Galleries
|Gallery Name
|Location(s)
|Art Front Gallery
|Tokyo
|ASIA ART CENTER
|Taipei, Beijing
|Axel Vervoordt Gallery
|Antwerp, Hong Kong
|Ben Brown Fine Arts
|Hong Kong, London, Palm Beach
|CAYÓN
|Madrid, Manila, Menorca
|CHINIGALLERY
|Taipei
|Da Xiang Art Space
|Taichung
|David Zwirner
|New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong
|DE SARTHE
|Hong Kong
|Double Square Gallery
|Taipei
|Each Modern
|Taipei
|Eric Firestone Gallery
|New York, East Hampton
|Gagosian
|New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Geneva,
Basel, Gstaad, Rome, Athens, Hong Kong
|Galerie du Monde
|Hong Kong
|Galerie EIGEN + ART
|Berlin, Leipzig
|GALLERIA CONTINUA
|San Gimignano, Beijing, Les Moulins, Havana, Rome,
São Paulo, Paris, Dubai
|Gallery Baton
|Seoul
|Gallery EXIT
|Hong Kong
|Gallery Yamaki Fine Art
|Kobe
|Gana Art
|Seoul
|Hanart TZ Gallery
|Hong Kong
|Harper’s
|New York, Los Angeles
|INK studio
|Beijing
|Jack Bell Gallery
|London
|Johyun Gallery
|Busan
|Kaikai Kiki Gallery
|Tokyo
|KENJI TAKI GALLERY
|Nagoya, Tokyo
|KÖNIG GALERIE
|Berlin, Seoul
|Kosaku Kanechika
|Tokyo
|KOTARO NUKAGA
|Tokyo
|Kwai Fung Hin Art Gallery
|Hong Kong
|Lehmann Maupin
|New York, Seoul, London, Palm Beach
|Liang Gallery
|Taipei
|Lin Lin Gallery
|Taipei, Beijing
|MAKI Gallery
|Tokyo
|Michael Ku Gallery
|Taipei
|Miles McEnery Gallery
|New York
|Mizuma Art Gallery
|Tokyo, Singapore, New York
|nca nichido contemporary art
|Tokyo, Taipei
|NF/ NIEVES FERNÁNDEZ
|Madrid
|Nino Mier Gallery
|Los Angeles, Brussels, New York, Marfa
|Ota Fine Arts
|Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo
|Over the Influence
|Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Bangkok, Paris
|P21
|Seoul
|PARCEL
|Tokyo
|Richard Saltoun Gallery
|London, Rome
|SCAI THE BATHHOUSE
|Tokyo
|ShanghART
|Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore
|SHIBUNKAKU
|Kyoto, Tokyo
|Sies Höke
|Düsseldorf
|Soka Art
|Taipei, Tainan, Beijing
|SPURS Gallery
|Beijing
|Tang Contemporary Art
|Beijing, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Seoul
|The Hole
|New York, Los Angeles
|THE LOOP GALLERY
|Tokyo
|Tina Keng Gallery
|Taipei
|TKG+
|Taipei
|Tomio Koyama Gallery
|Tokyo
|Vazieux
|Paris
|WADA Fine Arts Y++
|Tokyo
|Whitestone Gallery
|Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Beijing, Seoul, Taipei, Karuizawa
|WOAW Gallery
|Hong Kong, Beijing, Singapore
|Yavuz Gallery
|Singapore, Sydney
Edge
|Gallery
|Location(s)
|Artist(s)
|HdM GALLERY
|London, Beijing
|Lee Jin Woo
|Lucie Chang Fine Arts
|Hong Kong
|Tsang Tsou Choi, anothermountainman
|Nunu Fine Art
|Taipei, New York
|Petah Coyne
|rin art association
|Takasaki
|Shigeyuki Cho
|Rossi Rossi
|Hong Kong
|Tsherin Sherpa
|VETA by Fer Francés
|Madrid
|Cristina Lama, Manuel Ocampo, Eduardo Sarabia
|Yi Yun Art
|Taipei
|Cheng Tsai Tung
Edge
|Gallery
|Location(s)
|Artist
|Blindspot Gallery
|Hong Kong
|Un Cheng
|Capsule Shanghai
|Shanghai
|Alessandro Teoldi
|CHRISTINE PARK GALLERY
|New York, Shanghai
|Jin Shan
|COHJU contemporary art
|Kyoto
|Mio Yamato
|Dio Horia
|Athens
|Chris Akordalitis
|ESLITE GALLERY
|Taipei
|Meiling Wang
|Galerie Droste
|Düsseldorf, Paris
|Ákos Ezer
|Gallery Vacancy
|Shanghai
|Laurens Legiers
|HARUKAITO by ISLAND
|Tokyo
|Keisuke Jinba
|Hashimoto Contemporary
|Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco
|Mu Pan
|imura art gallery
|Kyoto
|Takashi Hinoda
|KICHE
|Seoul
|Yaerim Ryu
|L21 Gallery
|Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona
|Jordi Ribes
|LIUSA WANG
|Paris
|Fan Xi
|MAKASIINI CONTEMPORARY
|Turku
|Jonni Cheatwood
|MtK Contemporary Art
|Kyoto
|Kei Takemura
|SARAI Gallery
|Tehran, Mahshahr, London
|Parham Peyvandi
|Solid Art
|Taipei
|Himali Singh Soin
|Stems Gallery
|Brussels, Paris
|Paul Rouphail
|YIRI ARTS
|Taipei
|Sun Pei Mao