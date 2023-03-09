Taipei Dangdai Fair Names 90 Exhibitors for 2023 Edition

Taipei Dangdai Art & Ideas has named the 90 galleries that will take part in its upcoming 2023 edition, which is scheduled to run May 12–14, with a preview day on May 11.

Among the exhibitors that will participate include blue-chip enterprises like Gagosian, David Zwirner, Lehmann Maupin, Ota Fine Arts, Gana Art, and Galleria Continua. The fair’s fourth edition will also feature some 30 first-time exhibitors, including P21, Nino Mier Gallery, ShanghART, and Ben Brown Fine Arts.

Additionally, the fair also includes two focused sections: Engage, for presentations on historically significant artists, and Edge, for displays featuring a new body of work by an emerging artist. The latter section will feature booths from some of the region’s most closely watched spaces, including Blindspot Gallery, Capsule Shanghai, and Gallery Vacancy.

In a statement, Magnus Renfrew, the fair’s co-founder and co-director, said, “Taiwan continues to hold an essential role in the growing Asian art market where regional fairs are increasingly important for sustaining the wider art ecology. At its core, Taipei Dangdai is an exceptional showcase of the quality of the local and regional art scene and a central meeting point in East Asia for internationally engaged collectors.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.

Galleries

Gallery Name Location(s) Art Front Gallery Tokyo ASIA ART CENTER Taipei, Beijing Axel Vervoordt Gallery Antwerp, Hong Kong Ben Brown Fine Arts Hong Kong, London, Palm Beach CAYÓN Madrid, Manila, Menorca CHINIGALLERY Taipei Da Xiang Art Space Taichung David Zwirner New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong DE SARTHE Hong Kong Double Square Gallery Taipei Each Modern Taipei Eric Firestone Gallery New York, East Hampton Gagosian New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Geneva,

Basel, Gstaad, Rome, Athens, Hong Kong Galerie du Monde Hong Kong Galerie EIGEN + ART Berlin, Leipzig GALLERIA CONTINUA San Gimignano, Beijing, Les Moulins, Havana, Rome,

São Paulo, Paris, Dubai Gallery Baton Seoul Gallery EXIT Hong Kong Gallery Yamaki Fine Art Kobe Gana Art Seoul Hanart TZ Gallery Hong Kong Harper’s New York, Los Angeles INK studio Beijing Jack Bell Gallery London Johyun Gallery Busan Kaikai Kiki Gallery Tokyo KENJI TAKI GALLERY Nagoya, Tokyo KÖNIG GALERIE Berlin, Seoul Kosaku Kanechika Tokyo KOTARO NUKAGA Tokyo Kwai Fung Hin Art Gallery Hong Kong Lehmann Maupin New York, Seoul, London, Palm Beach Liang Gallery Taipei Lin Lin Gallery Taipei, Beijing MAKI Gallery Tokyo Michael Ku Gallery Taipei Miles McEnery Gallery New York Mizuma Art Gallery Tokyo, Singapore, New York nca nichido contemporary art Tokyo, Taipei NF/ NIEVES FERNÁNDEZ Madrid Nino Mier Gallery Los Angeles, Brussels, New York, Marfa Ota Fine Arts Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo Over the Influence Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Bangkok, Paris P21 Seoul PARCEL Tokyo Richard Saltoun Gallery London, Rome SCAI THE BATHHOUSE Tokyo ShanghART Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore SHIBUNKAKU Kyoto, Tokyo Sies Höke Düsseldorf Soka Art Taipei, Tainan, Beijing SPURS Gallery Beijing Tang Contemporary Art Beijing, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Seoul The Hole New York, Los Angeles THE LOOP GALLERY Tokyo Tina Keng Gallery Taipei TKG+ Taipei Tomio Koyama Gallery Tokyo Vazieux Paris WADA Fine Arts Y++ Tokyo Whitestone Gallery Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Beijing, Seoul, Taipei, Karuizawa WOAW Gallery Hong Kong, Beijing, Singapore Yavuz Gallery Singapore, Sydney

Edge

Gallery Location(s) Artist(s) HdM GALLERY London, Beijing Lee Jin Woo Lucie Chang Fine Arts Hong Kong Tsang Tsou Choi, anothermountainman Nunu Fine Art Taipei, New York Petah Coyne rin art association Takasaki Shigeyuki Cho Rossi Rossi Hong Kong Tsherin Sherpa VETA by Fer Francés Madrid Cristina Lama, Manuel Ocampo, Eduardo Sarabia Yi Yun Art Taipei Cheng Tsai Tung

Edge