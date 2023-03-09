Skip to main content
Taipei Dangdai Fair Names 90 Exhibitors for 2023 Edition

Maximilíano Durón
View of art fair booths from overhead with visitors milling about.
The 2022 edition of Taipei Dangdai. Courtesy Taipei Dangdai

Taipei Dangdai Art & Ideas has named the 90 galleries that will take part in its upcoming 2023 edition, which is scheduled to run May 12–14, with a preview day on May 11.

Among the exhibitors that will participate include blue-chip enterprises like Gagosian, David Zwirner, Lehmann Maupin, Ota Fine Arts, Gana Art, and Galleria Continua. The fair’s fourth edition will also feature some 30 first-time exhibitors, including P21, Nino Mier Gallery, ShanghART, and Ben Brown Fine Arts.

Additionally, the fair also includes two focused sections: Engage, for presentations on historically significant artists, and Edge, for displays featuring a new body of work by an emerging artist. The latter section will feature booths from some of the region’s most closely watched spaces, including Blindspot Gallery, Capsule Shanghai, and Gallery Vacancy.  

In a statement, Magnus Renfrew, the fair’s co-founder and co-director, said, “Taiwan continues to hold an essential role in the growing Asian art market where regional fairs are increasingly important for sustaining the wider art ecology. At its core, Taipei Dangdai is an exceptional showcase of the quality of the local and regional art scene and a central meeting point in East Asia for internationally engaged collectors.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.

Galleries

Gallery NameLocation(s)
Art Front GalleryTokyo
ASIA ART CENTERTaipei, Beijing
Axel Vervoordt GalleryAntwerp, Hong Kong
Ben Brown Fine ArtsHong Kong, London, Palm Beach
CAYÓNMadrid, Manila, Menorca
CHINIGALLERYTaipei
Da Xiang Art SpaceTaichung
David ZwirnerNew York, London, Paris, Hong Kong
DE SARTHEHong Kong
Double Square GalleryTaipei
Each ModernTaipei
Eric Firestone GalleryNew York, East Hampton
GagosianNew York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Geneva,
Basel, Gstaad, Rome, Athens, Hong Kong
Galerie du MondeHong Kong
Galerie EIGEN + ARTBerlin, Leipzig
GALLERIA CONTINUASan Gimignano, Beijing, Les Moulins, Havana, Rome,
São Paulo, Paris, Dubai
Gallery BatonSeoul
Gallery EXITHong Kong
Gallery Yamaki Fine ArtKobe
Gana ArtSeoul
Hanart TZ GalleryHong Kong
Harper’sNew York, Los Angeles
INK studioBeijing
Jack Bell GalleryLondon
Johyun Gallery Busan
Kaikai Kiki Gallery Tokyo
KENJI TAKI GALLERY Nagoya, Tokyo
KÖNIG GALERIE Berlin, Seoul
Kosaku Kanechika Tokyo
KOTARO NUKAGA Tokyo
Kwai Fung Hin Art Gallery Hong Kong
Lehmann Maupin New York, Seoul, London, Palm Beach
Liang Gallery Taipei
Lin Lin Gallery Taipei, Beijing
MAKI Gallery Tokyo
Michael Ku Gallery Taipei
Miles McEnery Gallery New York
Mizuma Art Gallery Tokyo, Singapore, New York
nca nichido contemporary art Tokyo, Taipei
NF/ NIEVES FERNÁNDEZ Madrid
Nino Mier Gallery Los Angeles, Brussels, New York, Marfa
Ota Fine ArtsShanghai, Singapore, Tokyo
Over the Influence Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Bangkok, Paris
P21 Seoul
PARCEL Tokyo
Richard Saltoun Gallery London, Rome
SCAI THE BATHHOUSE Tokyo
ShanghART Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore
SHIBUNKAKU Kyoto, Tokyo
Sies Höke Düsseldorf
Soka Art Taipei, Tainan, Beijing
SPURS Gallery Beijing
Tang Contemporary Art Beijing, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Seoul
The Hole New York, Los Angeles
THE LOOP GALLERY Tokyo
Tina Keng Gallery Taipei
TKG+ Taipei
Tomio Koyama Gallery Tokyo
Vazieux Paris
WADA Fine Arts Y++ Tokyo
Whitestone Gallery Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Beijing, Seoul, Taipei, Karuizawa
WOAW Gallery Hong Kong, Beijing, Singapore
Yavuz GallerySingapore, Sydney

Edge

GalleryLocation(s)Artist(s)
HdM GALLERY London, Beijing Lee Jin Woo
Lucie Chang Fine Arts Hong Kong Tsang Tsou Choi, anothermountainman
Nunu Fine Art Taipei, New York Petah Coyne
rin art association TakasakiShigeyuki Cho
Rossi Rossi Hong Kong Tsherin Sherpa
VETA by Fer Francés Madrid Cristina Lama, Manuel Ocampo, Eduardo Sarabia
Yi Yun ArtTaipeiCheng Tsai Tung

Edge

GalleryLocation(s)Artist
Blindspot Gallery Hong KongUn Cheng
Capsule Shanghai Shanghai Alessandro Teoldi
CHRISTINE PARK GALLERY New York, Shanghai Jin Shan
COHJU contemporary art Kyoto Mio Yamato
Dio Horia Athens Chris Akordalitis
ESLITE GALLERY Taipei Meiling Wang
Galerie Droste Düsseldorf, Paris Ákos Ezer
Gallery Vacancy Shanghai Laurens Legiers
HARUKAITO by ISLAND Tokyo Keisuke Jinba
Hashimoto Contemporary Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco Mu Pan
imura art gallery Kyoto Takashi Hinoda
KICHE Seoul Yaerim Ryu
L21 Gallery Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona Jordi Ribes
LIUSA WANG Paris Fan Xi
MAKASIINI CONTEMPORARY Turku Jonni Cheatwood
MtK Contemporary Art Kyoto Kei Takemura
SARAI Gallery Tehran, Mahshahr, London Parham Peyvandi
Solid Art Taipei Himali Singh Soin
Stems Gallery Brussels, ParisPaul Rouphail
YIRI ARTS TaipeiSun Pei Mao

