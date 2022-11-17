Skip to main content
TEFAF Names 259 Exhibitors for 2023 Dutch Edition in Maastricht

Maximilíano Durón
Two blurred figures walk past a wall that says TEFAF. At left is a suspended installation containing various flowers and other plants.
The scene at TEFAF TEFAF Maastricht. Courtesy TEFAF

The European Fine Art Fair (TEFAF) has announced the galleries that will take part in its upcoming 2023 edition in its home base of Maastricht, the Netherlands, where the event is scheduled to take place from March 11 to March 19, with two preview days beginning March 9.

With objects on offer from across 7,000 years of artistic production, this edition of TEFAF Maastricht will bring together 259 exhibitors to the Dutch city, including Lisson Gallery, White Cube, Kamel Mennour, Gana Art, Cardi Gallery, Sean Kelly, Tina Kim Gallery, Mazzoleni, Carpenters Workshop Gallery, Friedman Benda, Ceysson & Bénétière, David Aaron, and Yares Art. Additionally, 13 galleries will participate for the first time, including Templon, PKM Gallery, and Tim van Laere Gallery.

Recent editions of TEFAF Maastricht have made international headlines. In 2020, the fair shuttered midway through its run after several attendees tested positive for Covid, just as lockdowns were beginning worldwide. And last year, armed robbers smashed a display case containing expensive jewelry in broad daylight and escaped with an unknown amount of valuables.

In a statement, Hidde van Seggelen, the president of the fair’s executive committee, said, “It is with huge excitement that we find ourselves once again gathering speed towards the world’s leading art fair. The 36th edition of TEFAF Maastricht will offer visitors an emblematic experience of everything TEFAF stands for: unparalleled expertise, matchless historical precedence and incomparable beauty.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.

ExhibitorLocation
Gallery 19CUnited States
A. AardewerkNetherlands
Didier Aaron France
David Aaron Ltd United Kingdom
Agnews United Kingdom
Aicon, New York United States
Adrian Alan Ltd United Kingdom
A La Vieille Russie United States
Kunstgalerij Albricht Netherlands
A Lighthouse called Kanata Japan
Altomani & Sons Italy
Åmells Sweden
Antonacci Lapiccirella Fine Art Italy
Applicat-Prazan France
Serge Schoffel – Art PremierBelgium
Bacarelli Italy
De Backker Art Belgium
Emanuel von Baeyer London United Kingdom
Bailly Gallery Geneva-ParisSwitzerland
Véronique Bamps Monaco
Jean-Luc Baroni & Marty de Cambiaire France
Galerie Jacques Barrère France
Beck & Eggeling International Fine ArtGermany
Charles Beddington Ltd United Kingdom
bel etage, Wolfgang Bauer, Vienna Austria
Benappi Fine Art United Kingdom
Galerie de la Béraudière Belgium
Berardi Galleria d’Arte Italy
Galerie Berès France
Joost van den Bergh United Kingdom
Berko Fine Paintings Belgium
Bhagat India
Kunsthandel A.H. Bies Netherlands
Bijl-Van Urk B.V. Netherlands
Christopher Bishop Fine Art United States
Blumka Gallery United States
Kunsthandel P. de Boer B.V.Netherlands
Boghossian Switzerland
Julius Böhler KunsthandlungGermany
BorzoGallery Netherlands
Bottegantica Italy
Botticelli Antichità Italy
Galerie Boulakia United Kingdom
Galerie Nicolas Bourriaud France
Bowman SculptureUnited Kingdom
Brame & Lorenceau France
Brimo de Laroussilhe France
Brun Fine Art United Kingdom
BURZIO. United Kingdom
Cahn Switzerland
Galerie Canesso France
Cardi Gallery Italy
Caretto & Occhinegro Italy
Carpenters Workshop Gallery France
Caylus Spain
Alessandro Cesati Italy
Ceysson & Bénétière France
Galerie Jean-Christophe Charbonnier France
Galerie Chastel-Maréchal France
Galerie Chenel France
Stéphane Clavreuil Rare Books United Kingdom
Galerie Eric Coatalem France
Colnaghi United Kingdom
Connaught Brown United Kingdom
Galleria Continua Italy
Thomas Coulborn & Sons United Kingdom
Gisèle Croës s.a. Belgium
Daniel Crouch Rare Books Ltd United Kingdom
Galerie Cybele France
Day and Faber United Kingdom
Galerie Delalande France
Demisch Danant United States
Galerie Michel Descours France
Alessandra Di Castro Italy
Dickinson United Kingdom
Didier Claes Belgium
Galerie Bernard Dulon France
Galerie Eberwein France
Charles Ede United Kingdom
Galerie Xavier Eeckhout France
Jaime Eguiguren Art & Antiques Uruguay
Deborah Elvira Spain
Endlich Antiquairs Netherlands
Les Enluminures France
Epoque Fine Jewels Belgium
Yann Ferrandin France
Kunsthandel Jacques Fijnaut B.V. Netherlands
Peter Finer United Kingdom
Flore Belgium
Sam Fogg United Kingdom
S Franses United Kingdom
Friedman Benda United States
Gana Art South Korea
Giacometti Old Master Paintings Italy
Thomas Gibson Fine Art United Kingdom
Gillis Goldman Fine Art Belgium
Michael Goedhuis United Kingdom
Oscar Graf France
Richard Green United Kingdom
Galerie Karsten Greve AG Switzerland
Bernard de Grunne Belgium
Dr. Jörn Günther Rare Books AG Switzerland
Haboldt & Co. Netherlands
NICHOLAS HALL United States
HazlittUnited Kingdom
Patrick Heide Contemporary Art United Kingdom
Jean-François Heim Switzerland
Galerie Marc Heiremans Belgium
Hemmerle Germany
Galerie Henze & Ketterer Switzerland
Anna Hu Haute Joaillerie United States
Otto Jakob Germany
Ben Janssens Oriental Art United Kingdom
Jaski GalleryNetherlands
De Jonckheere Switzerland
Galleri K Norway
Kallos GalleryUnited Kingdom
Daniel Katz Gallery United Kingdom
Sean Kelly United States
Kent Antiques Limited United Kingdom
Galerie Kevorkian France
Tina Kim Gallery United States
Koetser Gallery Switzerland
Kollenburg Antiquairs Netherlands
Koopman Rare Art United Kingdom
Galerie Kugel France
Tim van Laere Gallery Belgium
Frides Laméris Glass & AntiquesNetherlands
DYS44 Art Gallery London United Kingdom
Landau Fine Art Canada
Elfriede Langeloh Germany
Kunstkammer Georg Laue Germany
Galerie Laurentin France
Galerie Léage France
Galerie Lefebvre United States
David Lévy & Associés Belgium
Salomon Lilian Switzerland
Lisson Gallery United Kingdom
Littleton & Hennessy Asian ArtUnited Kingdom
Stuart Lochhead Sculpture United Kingdom
Lowell Libson & Jonny Yarker LtdUnited Kingdom
Ludorff Germany
Lullo . Pampoulides United Kingdom
The Maas Gallery United Kingdom
MacConnal-Mason Gallery United Kingdom
Galleria d’Arte Maggiore g.a.m. Italy
Galerie Marcilhac France
Marcelpoil France
MARUANI MERCIER Belgium
Helga Matzke Germany
The Mayor Gallery United Kingdom
Mayoral Spain
Mazzoleni United Kingdom
Fergus McCaffrey United States
Kunsthandel Mehringer Germany
Galerie Mendes France
kamel mennour France
Mentink & Roest Netherlands
Galerie Mermoz France
Patrick & Ondine MestdaghBelgium
Galerie Le Minotaure France
ML Fine Art Italy
Amir Mohtashemi Ltd. United Kingdom
Sydney L Moss Ltd. United Kingdom
Kunsthandel Peter MühlbauerGermany
Mullany United Kingdom
Galerie Neuse Germany
Marcel Nies Oriental Art Belgium
Maurizio Nobile Fine Art Italy
Galerie Nathalie Obadia France
Stephen Ongpin Fine Art United Kingdom
Osborne Samuel United Kingdom
Walter Padovani Italy
La Pendulerie France
Galerie Perrin France
S J Phillips Ltd United Kingdom
Piva&C Italy
PKM Gallery South Korea
Plektron Fine Arts Switzerland
Polak Works of Art Netherlands
Porcini Italy
Prahlad Bubbar United Kingdom
Galerie de la Présidence France
Benjamin Proust Fine Art Ltd United Kingdom
Christophe de Quénetain France
Artur Ramon Art Spain
Lucas Ratton France
Jean Michel Renard France
Robilant+Voena United Kingdom
Röbbig München Germany
Rosenberg & Co. United States
Rossi & Rossi LimitedHong Kong
Rudigier Fine Art Germany
Kunsthandlung Helmut H. Rumbler Germany
Salamon Italy
Thomas Salis Austria
São Roque, Lisboa Portugal
Galerie G. Sarti France
Adrian Sassoon United Kingdom
Schönewald Fine Arts GmbH Germany
Hidde van Seggelen Germany
Senger Bamberg KunsthandelGermany
Sèvres France
Shapero Rare Books United Kingdom
Shibunkaku Japan
GALERIE SISMANN France
Rob Smeets Gallery Switzerland
Somlo London United Kingdom
Librairie Camille Sourget France
Sprovieri United Kingdom
Stair Sainty Gallery United Kingdom
STEINITZ France
Marjan Sterk Fine Art JewelleryNetherlands
Salomon Stodel AntiquitésNetherlands
Stoppenbach & Delestre United Kingdom
Tafeta United Kingdom
Talabardon & Gautier France
Nicolaas Teeuwisse OHG Germany
Templon France
Tenzing Asian Art United States
Galerie Terrades France
Carolle Thibaut-Pomerantz France
Galerie Thomas Germany
Caterina Tognon Italy
Tomasso United Kingdom
Tornabuoni Art Italy
Tóth Ikonen Netherlands
Galerie Patrice Trigano France
Trinity Fine Art United Kingdom
David Tunick, Inc. United States
Univers du Bronze France
Utermann Germany
Galerie Georges-Philippe & Nathalie Vallois France
Rafael Valls Limited United Kingdom
Van Cleef & Arpels France
Vanderven Oriental Art Netherlands
Van de Weghe United States
Vedovi Gallery Belgium
Galerie von Vertes Switzerland
Axel Vervoordt Belgium
Galleria Carlo Virgilio & C. Italy
VKD Jewels Netherlands
Galerie Florence de Voldère France
Waddington Custot United Kingdom
Wartski United Kingdom
The Weiss GalleryUnited Kingdom
Jorge Welsh Works of Art Portugal
William Weston Gallery United Kingdom
Galerie Maria Wettergren France
White Cube United Kingdom
W&K-Wienerroither & KohlbacherAustria
Wildenstein & Co. Inc. United States
Adam Williams Fine Art Ltd. United States
De Wit Fine Tapestries Belgium
Yares ArtUnited States
Alon Zakaim Fine ArtUnited Kingdom
Galerie ZlotowskiFrance

