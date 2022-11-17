TEFAF Names 259 Exhibitors for 2023 Dutch Edition in Maastricht

The European Fine Art Fair (TEFAF) has announced the galleries that will take part in its upcoming 2023 edition in its home base of Maastricht, the Netherlands, where the event is scheduled to take place from March 11 to March 19, with two preview days beginning March 9.

With objects on offer from across 7,000 years of artistic production, this edition of TEFAF Maastricht will bring together 259 exhibitors to the Dutch city, including Lisson Gallery, White Cube, Kamel Mennour, Gana Art, Cardi Gallery, Sean Kelly, Tina Kim Gallery, Mazzoleni, Carpenters Workshop Gallery, Friedman Benda, Ceysson & Bénétière, David Aaron, and Yares Art. Additionally, 13 galleries will participate for the first time, including Templon, PKM Gallery, and Tim van Laere Gallery.

Recent editions of TEFAF Maastricht have made international headlines. In 2020, the fair shuttered midway through its run after several attendees tested positive for Covid, just as lockdowns were beginning worldwide. And last year, armed robbers smashed a display case containing expensive jewelry in broad daylight and escaped with an unknown amount of valuables.

In a statement, Hidde van Seggelen, the president of the fair’s executive committee, said, “It is with huge excitement that we find ourselves once again gathering speed towards the world’s leading art fair. The 36th edition of TEFAF Maastricht will offer visitors an emblematic experience of everything TEFAF stands for: unparalleled expertise, matchless historical precedence and incomparable beauty.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.