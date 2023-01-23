TEFAF New York Names 91 Exhibitors for 2023 Edition

TEFAF New York has named the 91 galleries that will participate in its upcoming 2023 edition, slated to take place May 12–16, with a VIP preview on May 11, at the Park Avenue Armoy.

A number of blue-chip enterprises from around the world are lined up to participate, including David Zwirner, Gagosian, Pace, Gladstone Gallery, Gallery Hyundai, Lisson, Kamel Mennour, Massimo DeCarlo, Mnuchin Gallery, Perrotin, Thaddaeus Ropac, and White Cube. Additionally, 13 galleries will participate for the first time, among them Galeria Nara Roesler, Karma, LGDR, PKM Gallery, and Templon.

“It’s wonderful to return to the Park Avenue Armory and be part of New York’s incredible art scene,” Bart Drenth, TEFAF’s global managing director, said in a statement. “Each year is unique, and it’s thrilling to work with this esteemed list of exhibitors to present museum-quality pieces and continue TEFAF’s legacy of sharing objects to inspire lovers of art from around the world.”

In years past, TEFAF New York has run the same week as Frieze New York. This year, as was the case in 2022, Frieze New York will open the following week; Independent will stage its contemporary art fair alongside TEFAF New York, which runs until May 16, the day before Frieze New York’s preview.

Prior to the pandemic, TEFAF, which also hosts a marquee fair in Maastricht, the Netherlands, held two fairs in New York, one in the spring and one in the fall. After having to cancel both of its 2020 editions in New York, and after the March 2020 lockdowns cut its Maastricht edition short, the fair now hosts only one fair in New York. TEFAF’s 2023 Maastricht fair will bring together more than 250 exhibitors in March.

The full exhibitor list for TEFAF New York follows below.