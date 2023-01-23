Skip to main content
TEFAF New York Names 91 Exhibitors for 2023 Edition

Maximilíano Durón
View of Park Avenue Armory from outside during a sunny spring day. There are signs that say TEFAF New York and red-yellow tulips in the foreground
TEFAF New York. Photo: Mark Niedermann

TEFAF New York has named the 91 galleries that will participate in its upcoming 2023 edition, slated to take place May 12–16, with a VIP preview on May 11, at the Park Avenue Armoy.

A number of blue-chip enterprises from around the world are lined up to participate, including David Zwirner, Gagosian, Pace, Gladstone Gallery, Gallery Hyundai, Lisson, Kamel Mennour, Massimo DeCarlo, Mnuchin Gallery, Perrotin, Thaddaeus Ropac, and White Cube. Additionally, 13 galleries will participate for the first time, among them Galeria Nara Roesler, Karma, LGDR, PKM Gallery, and Templon.

“It’s wonderful to return to the Park Avenue Armory and be part of New York’s incredible art scene,” Bart Drenth, TEFAF’s global managing director, said in a statement. “Each year is unique, and it’s thrilling to work with this esteemed list of exhibitors to present museum-quality pieces and continue TEFAF’s legacy of sharing objects to inspire lovers of art from around the world.”

In years past, TEFAF New York has run the same week as Frieze New York. This year, as was the case in 2022, Frieze New York will open the following week; Independent will stage its contemporary art fair alongside TEFAF New York, which runs until May 16, the day before Frieze New York’s preview.

Prior to the pandemic, TEFAF, which also hosts a marquee fair in Maastricht, the Netherlands, held two fairs in New York, one in the spring and one in the fall. After having to cancel both of its 2020 editions in New York, and after the March 2020 lockdowns cut its Maastricht edition short, the fair now hosts only one fair in New York. TEFAF’s 2023 Maastricht fair will bring together more than 250 exhibitors in March.

The full exhibitor list for TEFAF New York follows below.

Gallery NameCountry
Adrian Sassoon United Kingdom
Almine Rech United States
Anthony Meier Fine Arts United States
Applicat-Prazan France
Ariadne United States
Axel Vervoordt Belgium
Beck & Eggeling
International Fine Art 		Germany
Ben Brown Fine Arts United Kingdom
Bernard Goldberg Fine Arts, LLC United States
Boghossian Switzerland
Cardi Gallery United Kingdom
Carpenters Workshop GalleryUnited Kingdom
Charles Ede United Kingdom
Dansk Møbelkunst Denmark
David Tunick, Inc. United States
David Zwirner United States
Demisch Danant United States
Di Donna Galleries United States
Didier BV United Kingdom
Donald Ellis Gallery United States
Edward Tyler Nahem United States
Eykyn Maclean United States
FD Gallery United States
Fergus McCaffrey United States
Friedman Benda United States
Gagosian United States
Galeria Nara Roesler Brazil
Galerie Chantal Crousel France
Galerie Chastel-MaréchalFrance
Galerie Chenel France
Galerie Georges-Philippe
& Nathalie Vallois 		France
Galerie Gisela Capitain Germany
Galerie kreo France
Galerie Lefebvre France
Galerie Maria Wettergren France
Galerie Max Hetzler Germany
Galerie Mitterrand France
Galerie Nathalie Obadia France
Galerie Patrick Seguin France
Galleria Continua Italy
Galleria d’Arte Maggiore g.a.m. Italy
Gallery Hyundai South Korea
Gana Art South Korea
Geoffrey Diner United States
Gladstone Gallery United States
Hazlitt Holland-Hibbert United Kingdom
Hemmerle Germany
Hostler Burrows United States
Jacksons Sweden
kamel mennour France
Karma United States
Laffanour / Galerie Downtown France
Landau Fine Art Canada
Leon Tovar Gallery United States
LGDR United States
Lisson Gallery United Kingdom
Luhring Augustine United States
Marcelpoil France
Massimo DeCarlo Italy
Mayoral Spain
Mazzoleni United Kingdom
Mignoni United States
Mnuchin Gallery United States
Modernity Stockholm Sweden
Offer Waterman United Kingdom
Otto Jakob Germany
Pace Gallery United States
Perrotin France
Peter Freeman, Inc. United States
Petzel Gallery United States
PKM Gallery South Korea
R & Company United States
Richard Green United Kingdom
Richard Nagy Ltd. United Kingdom
Robilant+Voena United Kingdom
Sean Kelly United States
SkarstedtUnited States
Templon France
Thaddaeus Ropac United Kingdom
The Mayor Gallery United Kingdom
Thomas Gibson Fine Art United Kingdom
Tina Kim GalleryUnited States
Tornabuoni Arte Italy
Vallois France
Van de WegheUnited States
Vedovi Gallery Belgium
W&K-Wienerroither & KohlbacherAustria
Waddington Custot United Kingdom
White Cube United Kingdom
Yares ArtUnited States
Yves Macaux Belgium

