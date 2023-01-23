TEFAF New York Names 91 Exhibitors for 2023 Edition

TEFAF New York has named the 91 galleries that will participate in its upcoming 2023 edition, slated to take place May 12–16, with a VIP preview on May 11, at the Park Avenue Armoy.
A number of blue-chip enterprises from around the world are lined up to participate, including David Zwirner, Gagosian, Pace, Gladstone Gallery, Gallery Hyundai, Lisson, Kamel Mennour, Massimo DeCarlo, Mnuchin Gallery, Perrotin, Thaddaeus Ropac, and White Cube. Additionally, 13 galleries will participate for the first time, among them Galeria Nara Roesler, Karma, LGDR, PKM Gallery, and Templon.
“It’s wonderful to return to the Park Avenue Armory and be part of New York’s incredible art scene,” Bart Drenth, TEFAF’s global managing director, said in a statement. “Each year is unique, and it’s thrilling to work with this esteemed list of exhibitors to present museum-quality pieces and continue TEFAF’s legacy of sharing objects to inspire lovers of art from around the world.”
In years past, TEFAF New York has run the same week as Frieze New York. This year, as was the case in 2022, Frieze New York will open the following week; Independent will stage its contemporary art fair alongside TEFAF New York, which runs until May 16, the day before Frieze New York’s preview.
Prior to the pandemic, TEFAF, which also hosts a marquee fair in Maastricht, the Netherlands, held two fairs in New York, one in the spring and one in the fall. After having to cancel both of its 2020 editions in New York, and after the March 2020 lockdowns cut its Maastricht edition short, the fair now hosts only one fair in New York. TEFAF’s 2023 Maastricht fair will bring together more than 250 exhibitors in March.
The full exhibitor list for TEFAF New York follows below.
|Gallery Name
|Country
|Adrian Sassoon
|United Kingdom
|Almine Rech
|United States
|Anthony Meier Fine Arts
|United States
|Applicat-Prazan
|France
|Ariadne
|United States
|Axel Vervoordt
|Belgium
|Beck & Eggeling
International Fine Art
|Germany
|Ben Brown Fine Arts
|United Kingdom
|Bernard Goldberg Fine Arts, LLC
|United States
|Boghossian
|Switzerland
|Cardi Gallery
|United Kingdom
|Carpenters Workshop Gallery
|United Kingdom
|Charles Ede
|United Kingdom
|Dansk Møbelkunst
|Denmark
|David Tunick, Inc.
|United States
|David Zwirner
|United States
|Demisch Danant
|United States
|Di Donna Galleries
|United States
|Didier BV
|United Kingdom
|Donald Ellis Gallery
|United States
|Edward Tyler Nahem
|United States
|Eykyn Maclean
|United States
|FD Gallery
|United States
|Fergus McCaffrey
|United States
|Friedman Benda
|United States
|Gagosian
|United States
|Galeria Nara Roesler
|Brazil
|Galerie Chantal Crousel
|France
|Galerie Chastel-Maréchal
|France
|Galerie Chenel
|France
|Galerie Georges-Philippe
& Nathalie Vallois
|France
|Galerie Gisela Capitain
|Germany
|Galerie kreo
|France
|Galerie Lefebvre
|France
|Galerie Maria Wettergren
|France
|Galerie Max Hetzler
|Germany
|Galerie Mitterrand
|France
|Galerie Nathalie Obadia
|France
|Galerie Patrick Seguin
|France
|Galleria Continua
|Italy
|Galleria d’Arte Maggiore g.a.m.
|Italy
|Gallery Hyundai
|South Korea
|Gana Art
|South Korea
|Geoffrey Diner
|United States
|Gladstone Gallery
|United States
|Hazlitt Holland-Hibbert
|United Kingdom
|Hemmerle
|Germany
|Hostler Burrows
|United States
|Jacksons
|Sweden
|kamel mennour
|France
|Karma
|United States
|Laffanour / Galerie Downtown
|France
|Landau Fine Art
|Canada
|Leon Tovar Gallery
|United States
|LGDR
|United States
|Lisson Gallery
|United Kingdom
|Luhring Augustine
|United States
|Marcelpoil
|France
|Massimo DeCarlo
|Italy
|Mayoral
|Spain
|Mazzoleni
|United Kingdom
|Mignoni
|United States
|Mnuchin Gallery
|United States
|Modernity Stockholm
|Sweden
|Offer Waterman
|United Kingdom
|Otto Jakob
|Germany
|Pace Gallery
|United States
|Perrotin
|France
|Peter Freeman, Inc.
|United States
|Petzel Gallery
|United States
|PKM Gallery
|South Korea
|R & Company
|United States
|Richard Green
|United Kingdom
|Richard Nagy Ltd.
|United Kingdom
|Robilant+Voena
|United Kingdom
|Sean Kelly
|United States
|Skarstedt
|United States
|Templon
|France
|Thaddaeus Ropac
|United Kingdom
|The Mayor Gallery
|United Kingdom
|Thomas Gibson Fine Art
|United Kingdom
|Tina Kim Gallery
|United States
|Tornabuoni Arte
|Italy
|Vallois
|France
|Van de Weghe
|United States
|Vedovi Gallery
|Belgium
|W&K-Wienerroither & Kohlbacher
|Austria
|Waddington Custot
|United Kingdom
|White Cube
|United Kingdom
|Yares Art
|United States
|Yves Macaux
|Belgium