Tokyo Gendai Lines Up 79 Exhibitors for Inaugural Edition in July

Japan’s newest art fair Tokyo Gendai has announced the 79 galleries that will participate in its first edition, which is scheduled to run July 7–9, with a preview day on July 6, at the Pacifico Yokohama.

Though the fair is among the most anticipated new ones launching this year, it is noticeably missing all of the mega-galleries that are traditionally present at the world’s top art fairs (Gagosian, Pace, Hauser & Wirth, David Zwirner), as well as some blue-chip galleries that have presences in Asia, like Thaddaeus Ropac, Lehmann Maupin, and Gladstone.

By comparison, a large share of these participated in the first edition of Art SG in Singapore, a long-delayed fair that launched in January and, like Tokyo Gendai, is also operated by Art Assembly.

When Art Assembly announced last June that it would launch a new fair in Japan, its founder, Magnus Renfrew, said the reasoning behind it was “a dynamic moment at present, whereby the art market across Asia is maturing and is reaching a new stage,” adding that “there’s incredible potential to develop audiences beyond where the art fairs currently are.”

Among the blue-chip galleries that will participate are Almine Rech, Blum & Poe, Jack Shainman Gallery, Perrotin, and Sadie Coles HQ. Mizuma Art Gallery, Nanzuka, Taka Ishii Gallery, and Misako & Rosen are among the exhibitors with a presence in Japan. Around 40 percent of the exhibitor list is composed of galleries with a space in the country.

In a statement, Eri Takane, the fair’s director, said, “We were very pleased with the list of galleries both locally and internationally who applied for Tokyo Gendai and I’m excited for us to all be brought together under one roof for the first time in Japan. For local audiences it will be the first time in decades that they are able to interact with such a broad span of the global art world on their own soil.”

In addition to the exhibitors, the fair also announced that it had received a grant of an unspecified amount from the Japan Tourism Agency that will go toward “a bespoke program of unique experiences highlighting cultural havens around Japan” in an effort “to warmly welcome the global art community and support the development of cultural tourism in various regions of the country.”

In a statement, Koichi Wada, the agency’s commissioner, said, “I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations on organizing the forthcoming Tokyo Gendai here in Japan. Contemporary art is one of our most vital tourism resources. Hosting an international art fair in Japan should prove a catalyst for Japan to attract attention domestically and internationally.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.

Galleries

Name Location(s) 313 Art Project Seoul Almine Rech Paris, Brussels, London, New York, Shanghai ANOMALY Tokyo Asia Art Center Taipei Blum & Poe Los Angeles, New York, Tokyo Cardi Gallery Milan, London Ceysson & Bénétière New York, Koerich, Paris, Lyon,

Geneva, Saint-Étienne, Pouzilhac Each Modern Taipei Fox Jensen & Fox Jensen McCrory Sydney, Auckland Galerie Du Monde Hong Kong galerie frank elbaz Paris Gallery Baton Seoul GALLERY SIDE 2 Tokyo Gana Art Seoul Ingleby Gallery Edinburgh Jack Bell Gallery London Jack Shainman Gallery New York Josh Lilley London Johyun Gallery Busan Kaikai Kiki Gallery Tokyo KENJI TAKI GALLERY Tokyo, Nagoya KOSAKU KANECHIKA Tokyo KOTARO NUKAGA Tokyo MAHO KUBOTA GALLERY Tokyo MAKI Gallery Tokyo MISA SHIN GALLERY Tokyo Mizuma Art Gallery Tokyo, Singapore NANZUKA Tokyo nca | nichido contemporary art Tokyo, Taipei Pearl Lam Galleries Hong Kong, Shanghai Perrotin Paris, Dubai, New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas,

Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai Polígrafa Obra Gráfica Barcelona Sadie Coles HQ London SCAI THE BATHHOUSE Tokyo SHIBUNKAKU Kyoto ShugoArts Tokyo Sies + Höke Düsseldorf SPURS Gallery Beijing Taka Ishii Gallery Tokyo, Hong Kong Tang Contemporary Art Beijing, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Seoul TARO NASU Tokyo Tomio Koyama Gallery Tokyo Vito Schnabel Gallery New York, St. Moritz, Santa Monica Yavuz Gallery Singapore, Sydney

Hana

Name Location(s) Carl Kostyál London, Stockholm, Milan Dio Horia Athens Fitzpatrick Gallery Paris Galerie Julien Cadet Paris Gallery COMMON Tokyo GALLERY TARGET Tokyo Georg Kargl Fine Arts Vienna Gratin New York High Art Paris KAYOKOYUKI Tokyo LINSEED Shanghai MISAKO & ROSEN Tokyo Over the Influence Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Bangkok, Paris PARCEL Tokyo Phillida Reid London rin art association Takasaki Soka Art Taipei, Beijing, Tainan Sokyo Gallery Kyoto Takuro Someya Contemporary Art Tokyo The Drawing Room Manila Ulterior Gallery New York

Eda

Name Location(s) Art Front Gallery Tokyo Gajah Gallery Singapore, Jakarta, Yogyakarta Gallery 38 Tokyo Hillside Gallery Tokyo iPreciation Singapore Kamakura Gallery Kamakura Lucie Chang Fine Arts Hong Kong Sundaram Tagore Gallery New York, Singapore, London The Columns Gallery Singapore, Seoul Wada Fine Arts Y++ Tokyo Yoshiaki Inoue Gallery Osaka

Tane