Est. 1902
Tokyo Gendai Lines Up 79 Exhibitors for Inaugural Edition in July

Maximilíano Durón
View of Tokyo's skyline.
Tokyo's skyline. Courtesy Tokyo Gendai

Japan’s newest art fair Tokyo Gendai has announced the 79 galleries that will participate in its first edition, which is scheduled to run July 7–9, with a preview day on July 6, at the Pacifico Yokohama.

Though the fair is among the most anticipated new ones launching this year, it is noticeably missing all of the mega-galleries that are traditionally present at the world’s top art fairs (Gagosian, Pace, Hauser & Wirth, David Zwirner), as well as some blue-chip galleries that have presences in Asia, like Thaddaeus Ropac, Lehmann Maupin, and Gladstone.

By comparison, a large share of these participated in the first edition of Art SG in Singapore, a long-delayed fair that launched in January and, like Tokyo Gendai, is also operated by Art Assembly.

When Art Assembly announced last June that it would launch a new fair in Japan, its founder, Magnus Renfrew, said the reasoning behind it was “a dynamic moment at present, whereby the art market across Asia is maturing and is reaching a new stage,” adding that “there’s incredible potential to develop audiences beyond where the art fairs currently are.”

Among the blue-chip galleries that will participate are Almine Rech, Blum & Poe, Jack Shainman Gallery, Perrotin, and Sadie Coles HQ. Mizuma Art Gallery, Nanzuka, Taka Ishii Gallery, and Misako & Rosen are among the exhibitors with a presence in Japan. Around 40 percent of the exhibitor list is composed of galleries with a space in the country.

In a statement, Eri Takane, the fair’s director, said, “We were very pleased with the list of galleries both locally and internationally who applied for Tokyo Gendai and I’m excited for us to all be brought together under one roof for the first time in Japan. For local audiences it will be the first time in decades that they are able to interact with such a broad span of the global art world on their own soil.”

In addition to the exhibitors, the fair also announced that it had received a grant of an unspecified amount from the Japan Tourism Agency that will go toward “a bespoke program of unique experiences highlighting cultural havens around Japan” in an effort “to warmly welcome the global art community and support the development of cultural tourism in various regions of the country.”

In a statement, Koichi Wada, the agency’s commissioner, said, “I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations on organizing the forthcoming Tokyo Gendai here in Japan. Contemporary art is one of our most vital tourism resources. Hosting an international art fair in Japan should prove a catalyst for Japan to attract attention domestically and internationally.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.

Galleries

NameLocation(s)
313 Art Project Seoul
Almine Rech Paris, Brussels, London, New York, Shanghai
ANOMALYTokyo
Asia Art Center Taipei
Blum & Poe Los Angeles, New York, Tokyo
Cardi Gallery Milan, London
Ceysson & Bénétière New York, Koerich, Paris, Lyon,
Geneva, Saint-Étienne, Pouzilhac
Each Modern Taipei
Fox Jensen & Fox Jensen McCrory Sydney, Auckland
Galerie Du Monde Hong Kong
galerie frank elbaz Paris
Gallery Baton Seoul
GALLERY SIDE 2 Tokyo
Gana Art Seoul
Ingleby Gallery Edinburgh
Jack Bell Gallery London
Jack Shainman Gallery New York
Josh Lilley London
Johyun Gallery Busan
Kaikai Kiki Gallery Tokyo
KENJI TAKI GALLERY Tokyo, Nagoya
KOSAKU KANECHIKA Tokyo
KOTARO NUKAGA Tokyo
MAHO KUBOTA GALLERY Tokyo
MAKI Gallery Tokyo
MISA SHIN GALLERY Tokyo
Mizuma Art Gallery Tokyo, Singapore
NANZUKA Tokyo
nca | nichido contemporary art Tokyo, Taipei
Pearl Lam Galleries Hong Kong, Shanghai
Perrotin Paris, Dubai, New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas,
Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai
Polígrafa Obra Gráfica Barcelona
Sadie Coles HQ London
SCAI THE BATHHOUSE Tokyo
SHIBUNKAKU Kyoto
ShugoArts Tokyo
Sies + Höke Düsseldorf
SPURS Gallery Beijing
Taka Ishii Gallery Tokyo, Hong Kong
Tang Contemporary Art Beijing, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Seoul
TARO NASU Tokyo
Tomio Koyama Gallery Tokyo
Vito Schnabel Gallery New York, St. Moritz, Santa Monica
Yavuz Gallery Singapore, Sydney

Hana

NameLocation(s)
Carl Kostyál London, Stockholm, Milan
Dio Horia Athens
Fitzpatrick Gallery Paris
Galerie Julien Cadet Paris
Gallery COMMON Tokyo
GALLERY TARGET Tokyo
Georg Kargl Fine Arts Vienna
Gratin New York
High Art Paris
KAYOKOYUKI Tokyo
LINSEED Shanghai
MISAKO & ROSEN Tokyo
Over the Influence Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Bangkok, Paris
PARCEL Tokyo
Phillida Reid London
rin art association Takasaki
Soka Art Taipei, Beijing, Tainan
Sokyo Gallery Kyoto
Takuro Someya Contemporary Art Tokyo
The Drawing Room Manila
Ulterior Gallery New York

Eda

NameLocation(s)
Art Front Gallery Tokyo
Gajah Gallery Singapore, Jakarta, Yogyakarta
Gallery 38 Tokyo
Hillside Gallery Tokyo
iPreciation Singapore
Kamakura Gallery Kamakura
Lucie Chang Fine Arts Hong Kong
Sundaram Tagore Gallery New York, Singapore, London
The Columns Gallery Singapore, Seoul
Wada Fine Arts Y++ Tokyo
Yoshiaki Inoue Gallery Osaka

Tane

NameLocation(s)
Artemis Gallery Lisbon
NowHere New York
The Hole New York, Los Angeles

