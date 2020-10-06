Skip to main content
What Wait List?: Which Top 200 Collectors Can Skip the Line to Buy Art Fresh from the Studio?

Sarah Douglas
Exterior of the Museum of Modern
Being on the board of trustees of the Museum of Modern Art in New York can help skip the line. Photo: Iwan Baan/Courtesy MoMA

A recurring joke on @jerrygogosian—the art world’s favorite satirical Instagram account, operated by gallerist Hilde Lynn Helphenstein—is about infamous waitlists for brand new work by galleries’ most desirable artists. The joke, on which “Jerry” has hung countless memes, goes like this: “Nothing is available,” a dealer says to a collector, “but you might want to look at the other artists in my program.”

It’s an open secret that galleries often accord special treatment to those collectors who display long-term loyalty. But then there’s the prestige factor—being on the boards of major museums (in particular the Museum of Modern Art in New York), having a private museum, or being just plain influential—that lets you skip the line. Below (in alphabetical order) are some of the names that fall firmly in that camp, and regularly buy work on the primary market. 

Top of the Waiting List:
Key: ■ = Private museum; ⬢ = Current or Life Trustee of MoMA

Haryanto Adikoesoemo
Museum MACAN, Jakarta

Hélène and Bernard Arnault
Fondation Louis Vuitton, Paris

Edythe L. and Eli Broad ■ ⬢
The Broad, Los Angeles

Joop van Caldenborgh
Museum Voorlinden, Wassenaar, the Netherlands

Troy Carter
LACMA Trustee

Lonti Ebers

Charlotte Feng Ford

Amanda & Glenn Fuhrman ■ ⬢
FLAG Art Foundation, New York

Christine and Andrew Hall
Hall Art Foundation, Vermont and Germany

Marguerite Hoffman
Dallas Museum of Art former trustee

Maja Hoffmann
LUMA Foundation, Arles, France

Pamela J. Joyner & Alfred J. Giuffrida
SFMOMA Trustee, The J. Paul Getty Trust Trustee; Tate Americas Foundation Trustee

Kenneth C. Griffin
Art Institute of Chicago Trustee

Jill and Peter Kraus

Marie-Josée & Henry Kravis

Liz and Eric Lefkofsky
MCA Chicago Trustee

Eugenio López Alonso
Museo Jumex, Mexico City

Niarchos Family

Maja Oeri ■ ⬢
Schaulager, Switzerland

Michael Ovitz

François Pinault
Palazzo Grassi – Punta della Dogana, Venice

Miuccia Prada & Patrizio Bertelli 
Fondazione Prada, Milan

Qiao Zhibing 
Tank Shanghai

Cindy & Howard Rachofsky
The Warehouse, Dallas

Mitchell & Emily Rales
Glenstone, Potomac, Maryland

Bob Rennie
Rennie Collection, Vancouver, British Columbia

Ellen & Michael Ringier

Helen & Charles Schwab
SFMOMA Trustee

Jerry I. Speyer & Katherine G. Farley

Alice Walton
Chairwoman, Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville, Arkansas

Wang Wei & Liu Yiqian
Long Museum, Shanghai and Chongqing, China

A version of this article appears in the Fall 2020 issue of ARTnews, under the title “Wait List? What Wait List?!?!”

