What Wait List?: Which Top 200 Collectors Can Skip the Line to Buy Art Fresh from the Studio?

Being on the board of trustees of the Museum of Modern Art in New York can help skip the line.

A recurring joke on @jerrygogosian—the art world’s favorite satirical Instagram account, operated by gallerist Hilde Lynn Helphenstein—is about infamous waitlists for brand new work by galleries’ most desirable artists. The joke, on which “Jerry” has hung countless memes, goes like this: “Nothing is available,” a dealer says to a collector, “but you might want to look at the other artists in my program.”

It’s an open secret that galleries often accord special treatment to those collectors who display long-term loyalty. But then there’s the prestige factor—being on the boards of major museums (in particular the Museum of Modern Art in New York), having a private museum, or being just plain influential—that lets you skip the line. Below (in alphabetical order) are some of the names that fall firmly in that camp, and regularly buy work on the primary market.

Top of the Waiting List:

Key: ■ = Private museum; ⬢ = Current or Life Trustee of MoMA

Haryanto Adikoesoemo ■

Museum MACAN, Jakarta

Hélène and Bernard Arnault ■

Fondation Louis Vuitton, Paris

Edythe L. and Eli Broad ■ ⬢

The Broad, Los Angeles

Joop van Caldenborgh ■

Museum Voorlinden, Wassenaar, the Netherlands

Troy Carter

LACMA Trustee

Lonti Ebers ⬢

Charlotte Feng Ford

Amanda & Glenn Fuhrman ■ ⬢

FLAG Art Foundation, New York

Christine and Andrew Hall ■

Hall Art Foundation, Vermont and Germany

Marguerite Hoffman

Dallas Museum of Art former trustee

Maja Hoffmann ■

LUMA Foundation, Arles, France

Pamela J. Joyner & Alfred J. Giuffrida

SFMOMA Trustee, The J. Paul Getty Trust Trustee; Tate Americas Foundation Trustee

Kenneth C. Griffin

Art Institute of Chicago Trustee

Jill and Peter Kraus ⬢

Marie-Josée & Henry Kravis ⬢

Liz and Eric Lefkofsky

MCA Chicago Trustee

Eugenio López Alonso ■

Museo Jumex, Mexico City

Niarchos Family ⬢

Maja Oeri ■ ⬢

Schaulager, Switzerland

Michael Ovitz ⬢

François Pinault ■

Palazzo Grassi – Punta della Dogana, Venice

Miuccia Prada & Patrizio Bertelli ■

Fondazione Prada, Milan

Qiao Zhibing ■

Tank Shanghai

Cindy & Howard Rachofsky ■

The Warehouse, Dallas

Mitchell & Emily Rales ■

Glenstone, Potomac, Maryland

Bob Rennie ■

Rennie Collection, Vancouver, British Columbia

Ellen & Michael Ringier

Helen & Charles Schwab

SFMOMA Trustee

Jerry I. Speyer & Katherine G. Farley ⬢

Alice Walton ■

Chairwoman, Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville, Arkansas

Wang Wei & Liu Yiqian ■

Long Museum, Shanghai and Chongqing, China