Untitled Art Names Over 140 Exhibitors for Upcoming Miami Beach Edition

Untitled Art will have more than 140 exhibitors at its upcoming edition in Miami Beach later this year. The fair will run November 29 to December 3, with a VIP preview on November 28, on the sands of Miami Beach (near Ocean Drive and 12th Street).

Among the galleries set to participate are Addis Fine Art, Denny Dimin Gallery, Erin Cluley Gallery, Fredericks & Freiser, Henrique Faria, Jane Lombard Gallery, Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Pablo’s Birthday, and TERN Gallery. Additionally, several nonprofits will take part, such as Arts of Life/Circle Contemporary, Long Road Projects, Her Clique, and Aperture.

Last year, in response to the pandemic, Untitled introduced a program called Nest that allows for emerging galleries to participate in the fair via subsidized booths that helps mitigate their costs. That program will return this year and 21 galleries will benefit from it, including OCHI, Km 0.2, [NAME], General Expenses, PASTO, Shelter, and Voloshyn Gallery. (Vortic, the fair’s digital partner, will serve as sponsor for Untitled’s Nest Prize that will go to one of those 21 galleries.)

A new program for this year’s edition involves the fair selecting one exhibitor “to present a special solo booth that highlights the work of an older or deceased artist who has made a significant contribution to contemporary art discourse,” according to a release. For the upcoming iteration, Cologne’s Galerie Christian Lethert will dedicate its booth to the work Imi Knoebel, an 82-year-old German artist known for his contributions to Minimalism.

In an email to ARTnews, Untitled’s founder and director Jeffrey Lawson said, “This year we’re focusing on collaboration across the art world ecosystem. At a time when the art world feels more commercial than ever, we are guided by a mission to support the wider art community in Miami and beyond.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.

[NAME] (Miami, FL)

1969 Gallery (New York, NY)

31 PROJECT (Paris, France)

50 Golborne (London, UK)

Addis Fine Art (London, UK / Addis Ababa, Ethiopia)

albertz benda (New York, NY)

Allouche Benias (Athens, Greece)

Anna Erickson Presents (Nashville, TN)

Aperture (New York, NY)

Asya Geisberg Gallery (New York, NY)

Arts of Life/Circle Contemporary (Chicago, IL)

Artnueve (Murcia, Spain)

Badr El Jundi (Madrid, Spain)

Benrubi Gallery (New York, NY)

Bienvenu Steinberg & J (New York, NY)

Bill Arning Exhibitions (Houston, TX / Kinderhook, NY)

bitforms gallery (New York, NY / San Francisco, CA)

Bode Projects (Berlin, Germany)

C O U N T Y (Palm Beach, FL)

CARL KOSTYÁL GALLERY (London, UK / Stockholm, Sweden / Milan, Italy)

CARVALHO PARK (Brooklyn, NY)

Casa Hoffmann (Bogotá, Colombia)

Casemore Gallery (San Francisco, CA)

Cindy Rucker Gallery (New York, NY)

Cirrus Gallery & Cirrus Editions Ltd. (Los Angeles, CA)

Cob Gallery (London, UK)

COHJU contemporary art (Kyoto, Japan)

Colector (Monterrey, Mexico)

DANIELA ELBAHARA (Mexico City, Mexico)

Davidson Gallery (New York, NY)

De Buck Gallery (New York, NY / Saint Paul De Vence, France)

Denny Dimin Gallery (New York, NY)

Diane Rosenstein Gallery (Los Angeles, CA)

Dimensions Variable (Miami, FL)

Dio Horia (Athens, Greece)

Double V Gallery (Marseille, France)

Eden Airlines (Richmond, VA)

Eduardo Secci (Florence / Milan, Italy)

El Apartamento (La Habana, Cuba)

Eleanor Harwood Gallery (San Francisco, CA)

Emerson Dorsch (Miami, FL)

Erin Cluley Gallery (Dallas, TX)

Espacio Valverde (Madrid, Spain)

FABIENNE LEVY (Lausanne, Switzerland)

Fran Reus (Mallorca, Spain) Fredericks & Freiser (New York, NY)

G Gallery (Seoul, South Korea)

GALERÍA ENRIQUE GUERRERO (Mexico City / Todos Santos, Mexico)

Galería Espacio Continuo (Bogotá, Colombia)

Galeria MPA (Madrid, Spain)

Galerie Christian Lethert (Cologne, Germany)

Galerie Droste (Düsseldorf, Germany / Paris, France)

Galerie Julien Cadet (Paris, France)

Galerie Nicolas Robert (Montreal / Toronto, Canada)

Galerie Wolfsen (Aalborg, Denmark)

Galleri Urbane (Dallas, TX)

GALLERIA STUDIO G7 (Bologna, Italy)

Gallery Nosco (London, UK)

Geary (Millerton, NY)

General Expenses (Mexico City, Mexico)

Goldfinch (Chicago, IL)

HB381 (New York, NY)

Henrique Faria (New York, NY)

HESSE FLATOW (New York, NY)

High Noon (New York, NY)

Huxley-Parlour (London, UK)

Il Chiostro (Saronno, Italy)

ISCA Gallery (Oslo, Norway)

Jane Lombard Gallery (New York, NY)

JD Malat Gallery (London, UK)

Johansson Projects (Oakland, CA)

Jupiter Contemporary (Miami, FL)

KATES-FERRI PROJECTS (New York, NY)

KLEINDIENST (Leipzig, Germany)

Km 0.2 (San Juan, Puerto Rico)

KORNFELD (Berlin, Germany)

Kravets Wehby Gallery (New York, NY)

Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery (London, UK)

L21 Gallery (Palma de Mallorca / Barcelona, Spain)

La Balsa Arte (Bogotá, Colombia)

LaMontagne Gallery (Boston, MA)

Laney Contemporary (Savannah, GA)

LatchKey Gallery (New York, NY)

Library Street Collective (Detroit, MI)

Lonely ROCKS (The Interverse)

Long Road Projects (Jacksonville, Florida)

Luce Gallery (Turin, Italy)

Luis De Jesus Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

MAIA Contemporary (Mexico City, Mexico)

MAKASIINI CONTEMPORARY (Turku, Finland)

MARC STRAUS (New York, NY)

Marisa Newman Projects (New York, NY)

Max Estrella (Madrid, Spain)

MKG127 (Toronto, Canada)

Morgan Lehman Gallery (New York, NY)

National (San Juan, Puerto Rico)

No Place (Bogotá, Colombia)

OCHI (Los Angeles, CA / Sun Valley, ID)

Pablo’s Birthday (New York, NY)

Parallel Circuit Presented by Dastan Gallery (Tehran, Iran)

PASTO (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Patrick Heide Contemporary Art (London, UK)

PLAN X (Milan / Capri, Italy)

PORTAS VILASECA (Rio de Janiero, Brazil)

Praise Shadows Art Gallery (Brookline, MA)

Richard Heller Gallery (Los Angeles, CA)

Richard Saltoun Gallery (London, UK / Rome, Italy)

Ronchini Gallery (London, UK)

Room57 Gallery (New York, NY)

SARAHCROWN (New York, NY)

SARAI Gallery (SARADIPOUR) (Mahshahr, Iran)

School of Visual Arts Galleries (New York, NY)

Sean Horton (Presents) (New York, NY / Berlin, Germany)

SEASONS LA (Los Angeles, CA)

Selenas Mountain (New York, NY)

SEPTEMBER (Kinderhook, NY)

SEPTIEME Gallery (Paris, France / Cotonou, Benin)

SGR Galería (Bogotá, Colombia)

Shelter (New York, NY)

Southern Guild (Cape Town, South Africa)

Steve Turner (Los Angeles, CA)

THE PILL (Istanbul, Turkey)

TAFETA (London, UK)

TERN Gallery (Nassau, Bahamas)

The Bonnier Gallery (Miami, FL / New York, NY)

The Flat-Massimo Carasi (Milan, Italy)

The Locker Room Gallery (Brooklyn, NY)

The New Arts Foundation (Los Angeles, CA)

The Next Contemporary (Toronto, Canada)

The Something Machine (Bellport, NY)

Vigo Gallery (London, UK)

Voloshyn Gallery (Kyiv, Ukraine)

Webber Gallery (London, UK / Los Angeles, CA)

WHATIFTHEWORLD (Cape Town, South Africa)

Woaw Gallery (Hong Kong)

Yancey Richardson Gallery (New York, NY)

Yossi Milo Gallery (New York, NY)

Zidoun-Bossuyt Gallery (Dubai, UAE / Luxembourg City, Luxembourg / Paris, France)

ZieherSmith (Nashville, TN)

Zielinsky (Barcelona, Spain)

Zilberman (Istanbul, Turkey)