ARTnews Market Brief: Authentic Warhol Sold Among $250 Fakes, Napoleon’s Wife’s Tiaras Head to Auction, and More

New York Collective Hides Authentic Warhol in Sale of $250 Fakes

New York art collective MSCHF is selling nearly 1,000 images of an Andy Warhol drawing—one of which is the original work itself—for $250. The group is selling the stash through a website called the Museum of Forgeries. MSCHF purchased Fairies, the authentic 1954 ballpoint pen drawing, depicting three winged figures; the collective said it is worth $20,000. MSCHF’s 999 copies and Warhol’s drawing are are being billed as a grouping titled Possibly Real Copy Of ‘Fairies’ by Andy Warhol. It could be considered an artwork in its own right, the collective said.

After 150 Years in U.K. Collection, Tiaras Owned by Napoleon’s Wife Come to Auction

Heading to auction from a British private collection, where they have remained for at least 150 years, two tiaras once owned by French Emperor Napolean’s wife Empress Josephine Bonaparte will be sold at Sotheby’s. The items are expected to fetch prices between £100,000–£300,000 when they go up for sale during Sotheby’s London “Treasures” auction on December 7. The items are being sold as part of the U.K. government’s private treaty sale policy. The provision allows for the sale of historical objects to public institutions in exchange for the owner having to pay inheritance tax.

Deidrea Miller to Head Communications Department at Christie’s

Christie’s has tapped Deidrea Miller, a longtime arts public relations executive to serve as head of communications for its Americas branch. Miller will be based in New York. She most recently served as director of Brunswick Arts, where she was advising clients such as the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation and the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Denmark. Prior to that, she was deputy communications director to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, overseeing city agencies that dealt with the arts and entertainment.

Eames Museum Wins Rare Gem at Auction

The Eames House, a museum and National Historic Landmark in Los Angeles bought a rare midcentury modern storage unit produced by designers Charles and Ray Eames at a Michigan auction house for $48,000 this week. The piece was sold by a nonagenarian Michigan local, who had purchased it in 1950 for $100. It was estimated at $20,000.