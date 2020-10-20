2,000-Year-Old Cat Drawing Discovered, Saidiya Hartman Speaks, and More: Morning Links from October 20, 2020

To receive in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

High Profile

The celebrated writer and scholar Saidiya Hartman got the full profile treatment from the New Yorker, which said (by way of author Alexis Okeowo): “She occupies a singular position in contemporary culture: she is an academic, influenced by Michel Foucault, who has both received a MacArthur “genius” grant and appeared in a Jay-Z video.” [The New Yorker]

The celebrated photographer Dawoud Bey got the full profile treatment from T magazine, which said (by way of author Lauretta Charlton): “In the seemingly simple gesture of photographing Black subjects in everyday life, the artist helped to introduce Blackness in the context of fine art long before it was trendy, or even accepted.” [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]

On the occasion of her recent appointment to represent the U.S. in the Venice Biennale, see a guide to Simone Leigh’s career and the ideas behind her art. [ARTnews]

News

While remodeling a section of the fabled Peruvian UNESCO heritage site known as the Nazca Lines, researchers found a 2,000-year-old carving of a cat. [The New York Times]

In a tribute, Wallpaper said the late great Italian designer Enzo Mari, who died Monday at the age of 88, “revolutionized design thinking through his radical designs and his political and social ideas.” [Wallpaper]

Christopher Knight wrote disapprovingly of the Baltimore Museum of Art’s decision to sell more paintings from its collection, calling it “a colossal art museum scandal.” [Los Angeles Times]

Nadja Sayej interviewed the Guerilla Girls, who said, “We wanted to create the idea that we are everywhere, and we are listening.” [The Guardian]

Misc.

Dwight Garner reviewed What Becomes a Legend Most, the new biography of photographer Richard Avedon. [The New York Times]

Dr. Wendy Ziecheck, a former ballet dancer and doctor for George Balanchine and the Rockettes, has become the go-to doctor for dancers looking to rehearse and work together safely. [The New York Times]

The Chicago-based non-profit 3Arts gave new $50,000 awards to three women artists: Hu’o’ng Ngô, Foyalemi Wilson, and Amanda Williams. [The Art Newspaper]