Collection of 3,500-Year-Old Gold Jewelry Uncovered in an Egyptian Necropolis

Three rings found at the Tell El-Amarna necropolis in Minya, Egypt.

A collection of ornate jewelry was found by archaeologists at the Tell El-Amarna necropolis along the eastern bank of the Nile River in present-day Minya, Egypt.

During excavations at the Amarna North Desert Cemetery, a joint team of Egyptian and English archaeologists discovered a young woman wrapped in textile and plant-fiber matting and buried wearing a necklace with petal-shaped pendants as well as three rings made from gold and soapstone.

The image of the ancient Egyptian deity Bes—who, with his feminine counterpart Beset, was worshiped as a protector of households, particularly mothers, children, and childbirth—was depicted on one of the rings. Later, Bes became known as the defender of good and the enemy of everything bad.

The young woman was placed among a small number of burial shaft, tombs, and pit graves dating to the 18th dynasty (1550–1292 BCE).

The necropolis served as the burial ground for the city Amarna, which was built in 1346 BCE as the capital for the pharaoh Akhenaten, who served as the 10th ruler of the late 18th dynasty.

The Amarna project has been investigating the necropolis, with ongoing excavations supported by researchers from the University of Cambridge, since 1977.