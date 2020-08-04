Abstract Art Changes Minds, Steve McQueen’s New Film, and More: Morning Links from August 4, 2020

To receive in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

“New research suggests that abstract art has qualities that can literally change our mindsets, and prompt us to let the minutia of day-to-day life fall away.” So reads a line in a report about a new scientific study published under the title An Objective Evaluation of the Beholder’s Response to Abstract and Figurative Art Based on Construal Level Theory. [Inverse]

There’s art all over Beyonce’s new visual album Black Is King, and ARTnews’s Alex Greenberger scoped it out. [ARTnews]

A new book titled Modern Artifacts compiles columns that MoMA’s chief of archives Michelle Elligott wrote from 2006 to 2019 on subjects ranging from “an Avenue of Fascism, to turtle soup, to a phantom photo of three important women having tea.” [Atlas Obscura]

Market

So far, Loïc Gouzer has sold around $13.5 million worth of art (by Jean-Michel Basquiat, David Hammons, Steven Shearer, and Steven Parrino) through his new digital app Fair Warning. [Art Market Monitor]

Sales of Spanish colonial art exceeded expectations in a $14 million Latin American auction at Christie’s. [Christie’s]

Art

Goodman Gallery in London is paying tribute to the storied South African photographer David Goldblatt and his “particularly moving photo essay, Soweto, from 1972.” [The Guardian]

Steve McQueen’s Lovers Rock will make its world premiere as the Opening Night movie of the 58th New York Film Festival. [Film at Lincoln Center]

Abdul Hay Mosallam Zarara, a painter of powerful reliefs contemplating Palestinian history, died at 87. [ARTnews]

Misc.

Novelist Hermione Hoby considers our strange collective state of being these days in relation to artist Jenny Holzer’s lines of language (or, as Hoby calls them, “sometimes-luminous truisms”) as well as Morrissey, A. R. Ammons, and Hooters. [The Paris Review]

Officials at the Gipsoteca Museum in Italy said a tourist broke two toes off a sculpture by Antonio Canova after sitting on the work to take a selfie. [The Art Newspaper]

New York magazine has pictures of fashion-forward visitors to the new Pace Gallery in East Hampton, New York. [The Cut]