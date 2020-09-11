A Rare Basquiat is Headed to Christie’s, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to Open in April and More: Morning Links from September 11, 2020

News

The long-awaited Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is slated to open on April 30 with a Hayao Miyazaki retrospective devoted to the beloved filmmaker’s artwork. [Los Angeles Times]

The University of the Arts in Philadelphia declined to voluntarily recognize the faculty union which was announced earlier this week. [Hyperallergic]

This October, Hauser & Wirth will launch “Artists for New York,” a fundraiser featuring works by more than blue-chip 100 artists. A portion of the proceeds will go to at-risk art nonprofits. [Artnet News]

The artist-run organization For Freedoms, cofounded by Hank Willis Thomas, Eric Gottesman, and Michelle Woo, has launched a new initiative to motivate the masses to get politically engaged this election cycle. [ARTnews]

Artists & More

Artist Hannah Black reviews Claudia Rankine’s new book Just Us, writing: “The running comment in our current political climate is that we all need to converse with people we don’t normally speak to.” [Bookforum]

Liz Johnson Artur photographed Michaela Coel, creator and star of the must-watch TV show I May Destroy You. [Garage Magazine]

Wendy Red Star (Apsáalooke) discusses editing the fall issue of Aperture magazine, which spotlights Indigenous narratives in photography. [The New York Times]

The Art Market

Taipei Dangdai in Taiwan is the latest fair to postpone its 2021 dates, moving its third edition from January to May. [The Art Newspaper]

A rare $4 million Jean-Michel Basquiat is headed to a Christie’s hybrid sale this October in New York. [Art Market Monitor]