ADAA Foundation Names James Cohan President, Foundation Grant Recipients

The ADAA Foundation, a grant-giving entity related to the nonprofit organization Art Dealers Association of America, has named a new president and the recipients of its six grants for 2021. James Cohan, founder and partner of his namesake New York gallery, will serve as the foundation’s next leader, succeeding Michael Findlay, a director at Acquavella Galleries.

The grants, which are funded by donations from ADAA members and go to museums with an operating budget of less than $5 million, are eligible to receive grants of between $10,000 and $15,000 to support specific programming or research. This years recipients are the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art in Colorado, the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston in Texas, the Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts in Brooklyn, the Museum of Contemporary Art Georgia in Atlanta, the Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum in Minneapolis, and the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago.

The institution’s winning initiatives vary and will go toward supporting “major exhibitions that broaden the art historical narrative, to engagement initiatives that expand art-making in underserved communities,” according to a press release. The Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art will uses its money to realize an exhibition titled “Boulder Heritage Apple Tree,” in which artist Sam Van Aken celebrates Colorado’s apple growing history by partnering with scientists, historians and researchers to create new apple hybrids. The trees will be on view alongside horticultural drawings.

The Museum of Contemporary Art Georgia will use its grant to fund Working Artists Project (WAP), a fellowship for three Atlanta-based artists. With these fellowships the selected artists will plan community engagement projects and work on preparing exhibitions to be displayed at the Museum. For an initiative called “Bridging Hidden Disabilities,” the National Museum of Mexican Art will work with InfiniTeach to create a new bilingual mobile app to supporting audiences on autism and other disabilities.

In a statement, Cohan said, “The ADAA Foundation is an important representation of art dealers’ roles in the cultural landscape and their dedication to advancing art historical scholarship and appreciation.”