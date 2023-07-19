Dealer Adam Lindemann Arrested on Long Island on Charges of Trespassing, Harassment

Adam Lindemann, the founder of the New York gallery Venus Over Manhattan, was arrested on July 5 in the Long Island hamlet of Montauk on charges of trespassing and harassment, according to a police report published by 27East.

The report, which was first picked up on Wednesday by Artnet News, states that Lindemann was “charged with criminal trespass in the third degree, a misdemeanor, and harassment in the second degree” that evening.

Per the report, earlier in the day, Lindemann had gone on to a private property with a “No Trespassing” sign and visited “a building used as an art gallery without permission.”

Lindemann, who reportedly received an appearance ticket for a court date, allegedly got into a physical altercation with another man.

Edward Burke, Jr., a lawyer for Lindemann, told Artnet that the charges were “absurd.”

The gallery was not identified in the police report, but Burke confirmed that it was the Ranch, a Montauk-based space set on a farm near the ocean that is run by dealer Max Levai.

Burke claimed that a dispute over zoning rights generated the alleged altercation, saying, “Mr. Levai apparently has several issues with the town of East Hampton related to violations of the zoning code… These frustrations should be addressed to the town, and not my client. I’m very confident that these charges will be dropped.”

A representative for Venus Over Manhattan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.