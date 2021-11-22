Phillips Academy’s Addison Gallery Names Allison Kemmerer Director

The Addison Gallery of American Art at Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts, has named Allison Kemmerer as its director after she served a stint as interim director of the institution she first joined in 1992. Prior to moving into her directorship role, Kemmerer worked in the museum’s curatorial department, most recently as a curator of photography and contemporary art.

In a statement, Phillips Academy head of school Raynard Kington said, “As we considered our search for the Addison’s next director, we quickly realized the best person for the job was with us all along. Throughout her tenure, Allison has demonstrated exceptional leadership, passion, and curiosity that aligns with the museum’s mission of being a vibrant cultural and educational resource for our campus and for the country.”

Dating back to 1931, the Addison Gallery of American Art holds some 23,000 works in a collection. Exhibitions of works from that collection are staged in a designated building on the campus of Phillips Academy, a boarding school for students in grades 9 through 12. Artists represented in its collection include Thomas Eakins, George Bellows, Georgia O’Keeffe, Jackson Pollock, Jennifer Bartlett, Lorna Simpson, Kara Walker, Eadweard Muybridge, Robert Frank, Cindy Sherman, Sally Mann, Dawoud Bey, and Carrie Mae Weems.

As director starting December 1, Kemmerer will replace Judith F. Dolkart, who led the Addison from 2014 through 2019. Before joining the museum nearly 30 years ago, Kemmerer worked as acting director of the Boston University Art Gallery. In a statement about her new appointment, she said, “In my 30 years at the Addison, I have had the privilege of working with directors and colleagues who embrace the adventurous spirit with which the museum was founded. … As a teaching museum with an international standing, the Addison is uniquely poised to advance new perspectives and foster powerful conversations, juxtapositions, and ideas through art.”