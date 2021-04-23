Ai Weiwei Pens Memoir, L.A.’s Felix Fair Returns, and More: Morning Links from April 23, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Digest

Though Frieze Los Angeles has canceled its 2022 edition, the upstart Felix art fair will stage its third outing at the Hollywood Roosevelt at the end of July. [Artnet News]

Here’s the inside story of how a painting set to hit the auction block with an estimate of about $1,800 in Spain came to be identified as a possible Caravaggio, potentially worth millions. [The Guardian]

Barbara Steiner has been hired as the director and CEO of Germany’s Bauhaus Dessau Foundation, which pursues research on experimental design. Steiner is currently the director of the Kunsthaus Graz in Austria. [ArtDaily]

The Denver Art Museum will unveil its new welcome center, and its freshly renovated North Building, in October. The project’s price tag was $150 million. [CBS Denver]

A prototype for the first U.S. dollar coin, from 1794, is set to be sold at Heritage Auctions. The “No Stars Flowing Hair Dollar,” as it’s known to numismatists, carries an estimate of $350,000 to $500,000. [Associated Press]

DJ Steve Aoki, who is releasing his second NFT next week, has offered this vision of the future: “Everyone’s going to own a digital wallet, and everyone’s going to flex and show what they think is valuable to them in their wallet.” Sounds great. [CNBC]

The Kicker

CURATOR KLAUS BIESENBACH HAS A HISTORY OF UNORTHODOX living situations. He has resided in a spartan, all-white place in New York, and he told reporter Jori Finkel, for a new W article, that during high school in Germany he called a greenhouse home. Now Biesenbach, the director of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, has settled in a cavernous onetime sewing factory in Downtown L.A. His pet goose, Cupcake, lives there, too. While many New Yorkers dream of an expansive L.A. home with a pool—a “house as convertible,” as Biesenbach put it, he had a different vision. “I thought it would be wonderful to have a house that’s more like a truck, more utilitarian, more a tool than a lifestyle.” [W]

