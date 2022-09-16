Ai Weiwei Wins $105,000 Praemium Imperiale, Philadelphia Museum of Art Workers Plan One-Day Strike, and More: Morning Links for September 16, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

ARTIST UPDATES. It’s Friday! Why not enjoy a bevy of newly published artist profiles with a coffee or cocktail? The always incisive text artist Jenny Holzer is in Vogue, on the occasion of her current Hauser & Wirth show in New York. Jamie Diaz, a Mexican American trans woman who has been making radiant watercolors while incarcerated, is in NBC News , in conjunction with her exhibition at Daniel Cooney Fine Art in New York. The rules-flouting cartoonist R. Crumb is in T: The New York Times Magazine, and the polymath Linda Goode Bryant is in Harper’s Bazaar in advance of the Museum of Modern Art‘s survey of Just Above Midtown, the trailblazing venue for Black artists that she ran in Manhattan in the 1970s and ‘80s. Fellow artist Lorna Simpson , who showed there, told the magazine, “I really see her as making this genuine effort to create meaningful culture at a time when things were really open but also very shut down and segregated too—in some ways, very similar to the time that we’re in now.”

IF YOU BUILD IT, THEY WILL COME. British painter Glenn Brown will open a museum of his work in central London next month, timed to Frieze Week, the Art Newspaper reports. Brown is backing the effort himself, and plans to integrate pieces by historical figures into the displays. Across the Atlantic, the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia’s chair, Grant Machum, said at a meeting this week that private donors have pledged CA$30 million (about US$22.6 million) for the construction of a new waterfront home for the institution, CBC News reports. That construction plan had been put on hold by the province’s premier, Tim Houston , earlier this summer, when the estimated cost spiked some CA$25 million ($18.8 million) above the original CA$137 million (US$103 million) figure. The museum cited inflation for the increase. The government’s deputy minister for culture said at the meeting that his “department remains committed to the project.”

The Digest

Unionized workers at Philadelphia Museum of Art said that they will stage a one-day strike today amid contract negotiations that have been underway for 22 months. [Artnet News and WHYY/PBS/NPR]

This year’s winners of the Praemium Imperiale awards, which are presented by the Japan Art Association and come with ¥15 million (about $105,000), include Ai Weiwei for sculpture, Giulio Paolini for painting, and SANAA founders Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa for architecture. [Artforum]

The photo-focused Aperture Foundation is moving from its rented fourth-floor home in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood to the Upper West Side, after buying two floors of a building right by the American Museum of Natural History for $8.95 million. It plans to open in the new location in the summer of 2024. [The New York Times]

Billionaire businessman Ronald S. Lauder, the founder of the Neue Galerie in New York, and an ARTnews 200 Top Collector veteran, reportedly floated to President Donald J. Trump the idea of the United States buying Greenland from Denmark and offered to handle negotiations. Alas, Denmark rejected the possibility of a sale. [The New York Times]

A small painting that Keith Haring made on the wall of his childhood home in Kutztown, Pennsylvania, went for about $144,000 at Rago Auctions in Lambertville, New Jersey, beating its $50,000 high estimate. It was sold by the home’s current owners, who plan to use the funds to help pay for their son’s college education. [Reading Eagle]

The Marian Goodman gallery named as the executive director of its forthcoming Los Angeles space Adrian Rosenfeld, a Matthew Marks alum who ran his own San Francisco gallery from 2016 to 2020. It also tapped Nathalie Brambilla, of Simon Lee Gallery in London, to be a director at its Paris location. [Press Release/ArtDaily]

The Kicker

FIT TO PRINT. The Print Shop, the legendary Manhattan dealer of maps, prints, and the like that dates back more than a century, is relocating from its longtime Murray Hill home to a new place nearby, and the New York Timeschecked in with the family that owns it mid-move. They uncorked some superb stories about former customers (Andy Warhol, President Franklin D. Roosevelt). The shop’s president, Robert Newman, also counseled against being overly cautious when it comes to caring for and displaying prints. “When the conservation departments get hold of museums, they get less interesting,” he told the paper. [NYT]