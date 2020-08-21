Ai Weiwei Releases Documentary About Wuhan Lockdown, Buckingham Palace’s Art Collection to be Displayed for First Time and More: Morning Links from August 21, 2020

Ai Weiwei speaks at the presentation of his artwork "Safety Jackets Zipped the Other Way" in his studio.

News

65 works from Buckingham Palace’s art collection, including a Rembrandt, a Vermeer and a Titian, will go on view in public for the first time. [Smithsonian Magazine]

Amid financial turmoil, the prominent NTU Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore will end operation at the Gillman Barracks arts complex next year. [ARTnews]

Photographs of Banksy’s artwork installed in Palestine are now on display in Bethlehem as a thank you to the British street artist for his contribution to the city’s tourism industry. [The Guardian]

An archaeologist has discovered of a trove of medieval and 16th-century artifacts beneath the floorboards of Oxburgh Hall in Oxborough, England. [CNN Style]

The Market

Gagosian wrapped a successful inaugural season of its virtual “Artist Spotlight” series with the the sale of Jenny Saville’s new self-portrait Virtual (2020). [Art Market Monitor]

In lieu of Frieze’s Weeks flagship physical fairs, organizers in London are debuting a mix of online and offline programming. [Artnet News]

Museums & Artists

Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei has released a documentary about life during the lockdown in Wuhan. [The Art Newspaper]

Now on display at the Turner Contemporary Gallery is an exhibit exploring art associated with the U.S. civil rights movement, accompanied by an installation of 100 signs carried by British Black Lives Matter marchers. [The New York Times]

Artist Sammy Baloji, anthropologist Filip De Boeck, and curator Ugochukwu-Smooth C. Nzewi discuss the Congolese painter Mok’s vibrant depictions of city life following the gift of three painting by the artist to the Museum of Modern Art. [MoMA Magazine]

Read an interview with conceptual artist Chloë Bass, whose new exhibition “Wayfinding,” presented by The Studio Museum in Harlem, is on display at St. Nicholas Park through September 27. [The New York Review of Books]