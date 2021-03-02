Alan Bowness, Tate Director Who Launched Turner Prize, Has Died at 93

Alan Bowness, a leading writer, curator, and philanthropist in the British art world who helped establish the prestigious Turner Prize, has died at the age of 93. According to a statement shared by his family, Bowness died of natural causes at his home in London.

The internationally renowned scholar was the first trained art historian to become director of London’s Tate Gallery, a position he held from 1980 to 1988. During his tenure, he spearheaded the creation of a ‘Tate of the North,” the project which became Tate Liverpool.

“We are deeply saddened that Sir Alan Bowness has died,” Tate Liverpool wrote on Twitter. “Bowness was determined to extend Tate’s reach beyond London—with our gallery opening in 1988 & Tate St Ives following in 1993. His legacy lives on in the galleries.”

Bowness was born in London in 1928. He attended the University College School, London, after which he served in the National Service in a volunteer ambulance unit. In 1950, he continued his education at Downing College, Cambridge, and went on to study French painting under art historian Anthony Blunt at the Courtauld Institute of Art. After graduation he joined the Courtauld’s staff, where he taught modern art history for 23 years, eventually becoming deputy director.